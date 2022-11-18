Each year I provide a list of books that I have read with the hope that perhaps my readers may wish to purchase the same or find them in their local library.
So, for this column and the two weeks thereafter, here is my list
First is a truly great book, Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest by Susanne Simard, Professor of Forestry at UBC. Hers is a remarkable story of how, through diligent and sustained research, she was able to provide a framework for improving the practice of forestry. In an industry dominated by men, she was accorded little recognition for many years, but her findings accumulated a strong case that eventually could not be ignored.
How this unfolded and how she survived both cancer and prolonged discrimination is a gripping tale. Her approach to memoir, in which she blends the changes and challenges in both her personal life and her research, highlights her evolution as an academic and a mother.
The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes by Zachary D. Carter recounts the development of economic thought over the 20th century and up to the present day.
He follows the theories and careers of famous economists, beginning with the British academic John Maynard Keynes. The writing is clear and remarkably accessible to the average reader. The story relates how Keynes posited an economic theory, revolutionary a century ago, which led to the development of important new institutions both in the U.K. and then in the U.S.
Subsequent developments in the second half of the 20th century which challenged Keynes’ theories, and the ongoing debates about financial markets and the evolving role of governments are also diligently related by this accomplished journalist. Were I still teaching I would make this book mandatory reading for my students.
Jennifer Raff’s book Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas relates the story of the first peoples in the Americas. She explains how and why they made the crossing from Siberia more than 20,000 years ago, how they dispersed South and how they lived for millennia. Her theories were developed by using the science of genetics to reveal details about the human history and evolution of the Americas. This book illuminates both past and present and is a fascinating demonstration of the power of genetics to construct historical narratives. In this case, the narrative profoundly impacts indigenous peoples of the Americas and how we address the question “Who is indigenous?”
The Times Literary Supplement led me to read Tobias Jones’ The Po: An Elegy for Italy’s longest River. Jones appears to have an encyclopaedic knowledge of the political and cultural history of the territory thru which the Po flows and a reading of the book, I believe, invites you to find both a good map and a reasonably informative history of the region in order gain the full benefit of this fascinating volume.
The Po, rising in the French Alps and flowing into the Adriatic Sea, is 652 kilometres in length. Almost two-thirds of this course is through an essentially flat plain. This feature has caused the river to migrate over time and to visit seemingly endless floods on the surrounding countryside. Nevertheless, the valley of the Po has long been the breadbasket of Northern Italy and battles for control over this productive land seem to have been never-ceasing until modern Italy came into existence the late19th century.
From the time of the Roman Empire the river also served as a natural barrier protecting Italy from invaders from the North. The floodplain’s swamps became homes to outlaws and itinerants, to eccentrics and experimental communities. But, over time as the river’s hydrology was radically altered, the lands along the river became important locations for major industries and agricultures and the source of timber, silk, hemp, cement, mint, flour and risotto rice.
Jones’ book opens a window onto the people of the Po and this stunning but somewhat neglected part of Italy. The reader enjoys a delightful journey along the river and also through Italian history, society and culture.