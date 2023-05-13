Mother’s Day marks importance of family
Dear Editor
We should always appreciate our own mothers, the heart of our families, and all those other mothers around the world who raised families, nurtured children to embrace the human condition with faith and really sacrificed their own lives to show us how the work of evil can be defeated.
The only functioning network to save our youth is really the family. Here people find a way to help each other, to inspire each other and to save each other in difficult circumstances. This is true for the whole history of humanity. We in the churches should not be discouraged about the future of the family. Of course, there are serious negative policies disregarding church teaching and so we must continue to believe that marriage is possible and that God’s help and direction is with us. We must firmly believe that the family is the survival network for the future of our society.
In parish life, we must believe again, with joy and a confident trust, that every marriage is God establishing a new centre of family love in our society.
Pope Francis has published an exhortation for all marriages. It is called “The Joy of Love.” It is a great encouragement for us to believe more profoundly that marriage and family are really possible in todays world.
He says: “As Christians, we can hardly stop advocating marriage simply to avoid countering contemporary sensibilities, or out a desire to be fashionable or a sense of helplessness in the face of human and moral failures. We would be depriving the world of values that we can and must offer. No one can think that the weakening of the family as that natural society founded on marriage will prove beneficial to society as a whole”.
The Pope gives good reasons why parents must try their best to stay together and if they can’t then at least behave in such a way that the damages for the children, for friends and for the larger family are as small as possible. Marriage fails when love fails.
In the Irish world of my youth it was the mothers who offered security to children. The gifts of prayer and faith in God’s grace was rarely absent from their hearts. No family drops down from heaven perfectly formed. Families also need a parish life for them to consistently grow together and mature in their ability to love.
We were sympathetic with those who lived in frailty as imperfection is an essential part of life.
Fr. Harry Clarke,
Penticton