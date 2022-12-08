Bogner’s demolition will be a sad day
Dear Editor:
It was with deep dismay that I read about the current proposal to approve a rezoning permit that will allow for the tear down of Bogner House and subsequent replacement with an office building.
An office building is an inappropriate choice for this neighbourhood, particularly when there is already office space that has stood vacant for months little more than four or five blocks away at the intersection of Ellis Street and Wade Avenue, not to mention the revolving vacancies in the rest of the downtown core.
A three-storey office building would destroy the character this neighbourhood is desperately seeking to preserve, which will have already been reduced by developments on Argyle Ave.
Further, office space in this residential neighbourhood would increase traffic in an area that is already plagued with congestion.
The area for the proposed office building is one of the few places that welcomes visitors into our downtown with charm and character. Council, please stop approving developments that are turning Penticton into the proverbial concrete jungle.
Louise Punnett
Penticton
Nothing wrong with the name Boys Club
Dear Editor:
I’m reluctant to start this letter with an often heard phrase used by we boomers but it is very relevant to the topic, so; when I was a boy...
Growing on Edmonton Ave. in Penticton, after dinner my Dad would give me a thin dime to buy a pop at the Boys Club which was just a quick run up the street. While there I would participate in a variety of sports, hobbies and crafts, and generally let off steam from school and home-time activities, and yes, amongst other boys.
And yes, a lot has changed since a cream soda cost a dime, but disturbingly there are many more sometimes completely unnoticed changes taking place in our community. One such change I’d like to address.
Several years ago, the name Boys Club was changed to The Boys & Girls Club. OK, no more Boy Scouts so no more Boys Club, I guess. Seemed a bit odd at the time, but that was the trend; to be more inclusive.
I heard an ad on our local radio station last week which I found very concerning. The item was to notify the public of the new name of this institution; the BGCO. It is now just an acronym. Apparently it stands for Boys & Girls Club Okanagan. The apparent reason? To make it even more inclusive.
Our society has become the proverbial frog in the pot on the stove. The more the heat is turned up the more we shrug it off and adjust. Until eventually it’s too late; the water is boiling and we are now dead.
When will it be time to rein in this cancel-culture madness and protect the values this country was built on and to stop the erosion of our traditions, rights, ceremonies and symbols?
Mark Roberts
Penticton
Stop pointing fingers at 45th president
Dear Editor:
High time to quit knocking former U.S President Donald Trump as Canada has our own prime minister giving our country away along with a never-ending supply of money we don’t really have. Money that could be used to look after the home front.
Plus Russian President Putin, the killer, deserves a big share of the obvious dislike for Trump who has killed nobody.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
News is entertaining, but need to look away
Dear Editor:
The fodder for letter writing material is endless. The Greg Perry cartoon in the Dec. 6th edition of The Herald depicting Kanye West as cuckoo was priceless.
Maybe it’s a sad state of affairs when idiocy and ignorance seem to dominate the news. I am not blameless in seeking out as entertainment, accounts and recent events of the foolish and under-educated. Been doing so since Trump famously descended the escalator to announce his running for president.
Look what we have. At the top of the list is a good chunk of the U.S. Republican party. How on earth can they expect to gain dominance again with their representative shining examples who are an indignity to the American education system?
Next are the advocates for white supremacy. Then I suggest Twitter followers. The lime light seekers are endless.
Shouldn’t just point fingers down south. We have our outrageous souls here as well, what with anti-vaxers, freedom convoyers and more.
Got to read more novels and be less of a news hound.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
International aid should be increased
Dear Editor:
As we head into the last month of 2022, I think about whether I’ve achieved my yearly goals or felt accomplished these past few months.
While I am proud of myself and the hard work I’ve put in, I know this isn’t the case for everyone across the globe.
Witnessing the impacts of the war in Ukraine through the media or how low-income countries outside of Canada are struggling to deal with the pandemic makes me feel disheartened.
These people don’t even have the time to consider or pursue their goals because of issues beyond their control.
According to the World Bank, the pandemic has pushed about 70 million people into extreme poverty.
Did you also know that the government budgets in some low-income countries are becoming constrained by debt burdens? It is unacceptable that this is ongoing and continues to restrict the necessary investments in social services.
However, we do have a plan that could provide support to these affected populations: Canada’s International Assistance Envelope. This fund was created to relieve the weight of poverty in low-income countries by supporting their health and education systems, providing humanitarian assistance and empowering women.
The fund currently sits at $8.1 billion and has positively impacted many individuals.
I urge our representatives to increase it by $1.9 billion over the next three years to counterbalance the devastating impacts of recent events.
As a citizen, you can also contribute to push this cause further. Every action counts.
Jacob Sablan
Vancouver
Trucker Convoy was a saga of stupidity
Dear Editor:
Re: Albas Report (Herald, Nov. 29)
Mr. Albas’ summary of the Emergencies Act Inquiry is purely selective in nature. It is, as usual, designed for those he assumes haven’t been observing the situation and are gullible.
Those who have watched and listened to every step of this loosely organized saga of stupidity, in the guise of freedom, culminating in the necessity of the implementation of the Emergencies Act, realize this report is sketchy and misleading.
An obvious contradiction is Alberta’s opposition to the Emergencies Act (purely political ) while simultaneously requesting Canada’s military to deal with the Coutts blockade.
My question this week is, why, when you present no solution, do you denigrate those who have stepped up to the plate?
Does that qualify for the pants-on-fire award?
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
New strata rules and the speculation tax
Dear Editor:
With the new rules allowing condos to now be rented, will any empty ones be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax?
Tom Beattie
Saanichton
Repeat offenders frustrate the public
Dear Editor:
It's the criminals vs. the RCMP.
First up, the criminals. Strike one, strike two, strike three, strike 33, and when it's finally time for the RCMP to bat, strike one and you're out! The crowd at the game is outraged at the unfairness but those are today's rules.
Our store and many others nearby deal with the same people stealing, causing a disturbance, harassing pedestrians, smashing windows, setting alley fires, and so on.
The RCMP are called, they talk to the thief, remind him that he was banned from our store, and then move him a few blocks down the street.
Rinse and repeat because both the RCMP and the thief know nothing will be done by the courts.
The RCMP are frustrated. Eventually, an officer loses patience while being polite to some (jerk) and instead tries to be heavy-handed. The officer is immediately charged and now faces a lengthy investigation, possibly being demoted or fired.
This sends a pretty strong message to the rest of the force. What a total waste of money and resources.
Maybe at three strikes the criminal (oh right, “alleged”) is locked up until their day in court.
The RCMP now have less frustration and fewer people to deal with. And, if being nice to criminals does not work, at least the courts will reward the RCMP for their patience.
Michael Neill
Kelowna
School liaison officers save lives
Dear Editor:
It saddened me to read human rights commissioner Kamari Govender’s recommendations regarding school liaison officers. Her comments left me wondering if she has ever spent any time in a school where school liaison officers work as part of a collaborative team with other school personnel.
As the principal of an alternative school, I worked with students whose challenges included sexual abuse, drug addiction, homelessness and violence.
Many of these students had experienced interactions with the police, or the criminal justice system that was less than positive.
Besides creating a positive rapport with students on an ongoing basis, liaison officers are an integral part of a school-based team that includes school counsellors, the principal or vice-principal, a school psychologist, the students’ teachers and community-based outreach workers. The purpose of a school-based team approach is to identify solutions and opportunities that enable a student to discover success with their education and life circumstances.
I read that 1,827 people have died in the first 10 months of this year in B.C. from illicit drug use — 5.8 deaths per day. Some of these deaths are young people of school age. My experience is that the intervention of a school-based team saved the lives of some students who may have become statistics. School liaison officers have access to valuable information and resources that other members of the school-based team do not. They provide a positive role model to young people whose only encounter with the police has been negative.
I am 100 per cent supportive of school-based liaison officers. I encourage any newly elected or long-term trustees to familiarize themselves with the school liaison officers in their district before this spring, when tough budget decisions need to be made.
Dave Betts
Assistant superintendent (retired)
Sooke School District