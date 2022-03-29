The “confidence-and-supply” agreement between the Liberals and the NDP, under which the NDP will provide support to the Liberal minority government on key issues through 2025, is certainly nothing new. The same parties entered a similar arrangement when Trudeau pere had a minority and it allowed him to bring in several policies, such as pension indexing and the creation of the crown corporation Petro-Canada, that he otherwise might not have been able to deliver. That does not mean, however, that this latest agreement is likely to have similarly positive result.
Undoubtedly the Liberals welcome the agreement with the NDP. Trudeau has not had an outstanding record as head of government. He seems unwilling – or perhaps unable – to make tough decisions. Witness the continuing saga of sexual harassment in the military and the RCMP, the lack of real power in his front bench (with the possible exception of Ms. Freeland), his inability to resolve procurement difficulties in everything from National Defence to housing. So, he needs some support.
Given Trudeau’s obvious desire to build a legacy with social programs such as affordable child care, universal dental care and Pharmacare, he now has the possibility of phasing in all those programs over several years before the next election.
For the NDP, these short-term benefits are important. It was unlikely that it would ever form the federal government but the alliance with the Liberals now gives them a realistic hope that Canada will have, by 2025, a working childcare program and Pharmacare and targeted dental care, even if these programs will greatly infringe on provincial jurisdiction.
Meanwhile, the opposition Conservatives are in the midst of a campaign to select a new leader, their previous one having been judged insufficiently bloody-minded. The dominant characteristic of the federal Tory caucus is decidedly hard right-wing. They hate the carbon tax and the Liberal leader and they would like to constrain abortion, balance the budget, reduce taxes and stop the implementation of further social programs.
Predominately rural in composition, the Conservatives gained more votes than the Liberals in the last federal election, with massive majorities in the prairie provinces and in rural portions of eastern and central Canada But, in large urban centres such a Montreal, Greater Toronto and Vancouver they came close to being completely wiped out.
The electors who will pick the next Tory leader are mainly a tight-knit group of right-wingers unlikely to choose a moderate candidate whom they would characterize as too soft on budget deficits, taxes and social policies. Pollsters and political commentators are convinced that holding to a hard-right position will sink the Tories in suburban ridings at the next election, thereby sending them back to perpetual opposition.
So, one has to ask who will provide the salutary discipline needed to either reduce spending or raise taxes to cover the desired and needed expenditures. The sad prospect we face is that Canada, due both to this pact between the left-leaning federal parties and the Conservatives’ desire to self-immolate, will continue substantial deficits, increase fractious provincial-federal relations, suffer a declining federal credit rating and continue underspending on National Defence
As regular readers of this column know, I have recently despaired about the present and future stability — as well as the effectiveness — of the United States government. I am now becoming despondent about Canada’s future governance. We need more effective leadership, with both the vision and the ability to put partisanship to one side and solve real problems.
I see little that leads me to expect that in the next few years.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.