MP Gray does her homework
Dear Editor:
Re: “Gray banned from Pride week” (Courier/Herald, Aug. 12).
A big thank you to Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray for her principled decision to vote against a bill recently introduced in Ottawa aiming to ban conversion therapy.
Gray has made it clear that she is indeed against conversion therapy, however her due diligence with respect to the bill led her to believe the parameters of the bill were too broad and might interfere with parents' conversations they might wish to have with their children on sexual orientation.
To that end, she was one of 63 MPs who voted against the bill. The bill’s passage has been delayed and is now under review by the Senate for many of the same reasons Gray has cited.
I am therefore very grateful for an MP who does her homework, avoids rubber stamping and is willing to address the inadequacies of this flawed legislation, in spite of the pressure and opposition she has experienced at the Constituency level. We need more elected officials such as Tracy Gray to represent all of our interests on a wide range of topics which will impact our lives as citizens of Canada.
Stuart Ballard
Kelowna
Parking seems more important than sidewalks
Dear Editor:
I read with interest the recent batch of letters from Elvena Slump in regards to the bike lane and felt the need to clear the air in regards to her comments.
Slump states that bicyclists don’t follow the rules of the road, and that this is an annoyance to them. Of course, many road users don’t follow the rules of the road, but when drivers do it, they can kill people. A driver has killed a person crossing the street in Penticton in February 2021. This driver fled and is still on the loose. Is killing a person, leaving the scene, and failing to turn yourself in a road rule?
The World Health Organization estimates drivers kill 1.3 million people per year worldwide. Has a person on a bike ever killed a person walking in history of the City of Penticton? I’m not sure, but I read an article in the Globe and Mail that analyzed crash data from the City of Toronto between 2006 and 2020. Out of nearly 17,000 traffic collisions, there were 35 between pedestrians and cyclists and no deaths. Since 2011, drivers have killed 591 people in Toronto.
Slump is a proponent of cycling insurance. Insurance or licensing doesn’t end road violence. What insurance policy will bring back the man killed by a driver at Nanaimo and Winnipeg?
As I’ve documented previously with a radar gun, drivers entering the downtown ignore the legal limit of speed, which is the largest determinant whether people live or die when getting hit by drivers.
My fellow taxpayer, who walks and bikes everywhere, subsidizes my driving in every role she plays in life. She pays higher prices in groceries, higher taxes, subsidizes city land purchases to store my car, encounters danger crossing the street (see above) and breathes dirty air. What does she get for saving me money on infrastructure and improving public health?
A terribly incomplete network of narrow sidewalks, very little shade in the form of street trees, and almost no buffer from car traffic anywhere in the city. Parents aren’t comfortable letting their kids walk to school because it’s so dangerous. Where sidewalks could be added, car parking is prioritized.
But, right, she currently has a separated bike lane on one street for five blocks. Pay up, cheapskate!
Matt Hopkins
Kelowna
Vaccine passports are long overdue
Dear Editor:
It is apparently not a violation of one’s Charter Rights to require a licence to go fishing, or a licence to drive a car or require one to carry proof that you are a resident of B.C. and eligible to use our health care system (B.C. personal health number).
So I don’t see the big fuss about requiring one to carry a licence (in the form of proof of COVID vaccination) to attend public events like concerts or movie theatres or dining-in at a restaurant. Seems pretty straightforward to me. Amongst people I’ve talked to about this, about 90% are in favour of a vaccination passport system for domestic use as well as international travel.
The fourth wave is here — it is past time the government acted on this issue.
Robert Handfield
Kaleden
Courts need to get tough on traffickers
Dear Editor:
Who in the ‘H’ is smoking political weed up there on Pork Chop Hill? I’m thinking specifically of poor drug smuggler Robert Schellenberg, who was caught in China with 222 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Poor Robert was sentenced to 15 years in jail and should set the example for sweet Canada’s justice system that would never dream of such punishment. Canada needs a continuous wake-up call and overhaul of a failed justice system and its revolving door.
I have a family member who was within minutes of dying from a fatal drug overdose. Our family member will never be the same as drugs took its toll. Many other people have suffered losing a loved one, due to the likes of Robert Shellenberg. Maybe it will take a windbag politician losing a loved one before true justice is finally served.
Regarding the two Michaels — Spavor and Kovrig — set Meng Wanzhou free.
Her containment is serving no other purpose than filling the vaults of lawyers.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
We all need to be on board to save planet
Dear Editor:
Dave Secco of Victoria wrote 13 signs of climate emergency, all things that happen daily but we shouldn’t be doing if we want to keep on living on this planet (Herald letters, Aug. 3).
I thought it would help all of us Pentictonites and our visitors to remember to do the right thing if city hall made large signboards of his letter and put them up all over town in easily visible spaces.
We all need to be on board right now, every day and remember that our old unthinking habits are destroying our own livelihood. Thank you Dave.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Prevent fourth wave, get vaccinated today
Dear Editor:
Premier John Horgan, I would like to urge you to seriously consider a B.C. vaccination passport (similar to Quebec). My sole reason for doing this is to protect the B.C. health care system which is a provincial jurisdiction. By protecting the health care system, I mean the mental and physical health of the health care workers and the possible need of hospital beds and other facilities for people other than COVID patients.
Hospitalization of COVID patients is easily preventable by taking the vaccine. I have to admit a bias as my daughter is an emergency physician at KGH. She and her colleagues were hoping to get some rest and recover from near burnout after the third wave, but now appear to be headed for a fourth wave by people who could easily prevent it by being vaccinated.
There are two effects of a passport that would cut the effect of the fourth wave on B.C. hospitals.
1. It would encourage some of the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.
2. It would help keep the unvaccinated apart so they don’t infect each other (or get infected by a vaccinated person).
I don’t know whether vaccinated people are at risk from unvaccinated people but I do know that the B.C. healthcare system is.
David Fort
Penticton
Olympic Hall of Fame swimmer asks for public’s help
Dear Editor:
I’m offering a $1,000 reward, with no questions asked, for the safe return of a small blue zipper pouch containing two bank envelopes ($8,000 and $2,500) owned by Olympic Hall of Famer Elaine Tanner.
It was just obtained two days ago from the recent sale of my car and we added the extra cash from our back account. We felt having just received the cash from the sale, we would just turn it over for the new purchase or deposit, assuming we could get a better deal offering cash up front.
After travelling today to Oliver and Penticton to view vehicles, we decided to pass and we came back to Kelowna. She juggled a few personal items in her arms outside the front gate, then entered the home.
When she went to place the pouch away, she noticed it had disappeared. Visibly upset, she and I ran to the front gate and car but did not find it. It went missing on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. on Burne Ave. in Kelowna. That was only 5-10 minutes maximum time and obviously she dropped it a few feet from the house and car.
Ironically, we have donated more than $30,000 from Elaine’s children’s story book which has a theme and message of kindness, friendship and love across the country. Let’s hope that good karma comes back to us.
The RCMP receptionist told us to not give up hope because Kelowna has some really nice people. Let’s hope so.
John Watt and Elaine Tanner
Kelowna
A stable government with informed citizenry
Dear Editor:
Do we require a costly federal election now?
The federal minority Liberal government is functioning quite well.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presents Canada with a very good image with his recent noticeable haircut. This demonstrates good judgement.
Delaying an election would give Erin O’Toole and the Conservative Party time to find themselves while Jagmeet Singh and the NDP, along with the provinces, would share in shaping policy.
Another thought.
Should a referendum be held in conjunction with a possible election call on whether we should become an independent Republic of Canada or remain the faithful subjects of British King Charles and Queen Camilla?
Because of climate change and severe drought, will Canada be under pressure to become America's 52nd state (after the 51st state, Israel) because of Canada’s water resources?
Certainly now is a time for stable government and an informed citizenry.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton