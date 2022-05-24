City of Penticton promotes local artists
Dear Editor:
Kudos to the city for promoting local artists in the area by displaying their works throughout town. It’s nice to see different sculptures along the beach or in other areas that often promote discussion amongst friends, usually about how the specific art pieces relate to our area.
When my wife showed me a picture of the current nose-and-glasses sculpture outside of City Hall, all I could think of was how beautifully it captures the essence of our current city council.
Darren Ramsay
Penticton
MP misunderstood right time, right place
Dear Editor:
My wife and I attended a musical event at Waterfront Stage in Kelowna on Saturday, a fundraiser in support of the Ukrainian battle for freedom.
Our Member of Parliament, Tracy Gray, attended and was invited to say a few words. She used most of her few words to try to score political points, overstepping her role as the MP for the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country. She was not there as a member of the Official Opposition. Very inappropriate.
David Gunderson
Kelowna
It’s not all about you ‘Me’ generation
Dear Editor:
Re: “Discrimination to unvaccinated similar to those who smoke,” (Herald, May 21).
I read with interest the letter to the editor from Michael C. Riley. The first thing I noticed was that of the seven paragraphs, four began with “I”.
It would seem that Mr. Riley thinks the world revolves around him and has no concept how his actions may affect others. This is typical of the “Me” generation who are epitomized by those who continuously take selfies and post them on sites such as Facebook with the mistaken idea that everyone else would be interested in the most minute detail of their daily lives.
Well, life is not like that. The world does not revolve around any one person and while we have a Charter of Rights and Freedoms, it does not give anyone the right to take any actions that are obnoxious to the majority of the people such as smoking in public places or for that
matter organizing “Freedom” convoys that cause a lot of inconvenience to other people’s lives not to mention a huge loss of income to both other people and the government by blocking busy points of entry in and out of Canada.
Brian Sutch
Vernon
RDOS cooperation is a one-way street
Dear Editor:
Re: “Penticton will consider two-tier recreation fees,” (Herald, May 20).
Once again, Penticton council is set on a path to failure: Two-tier fees was considered and discarded before.
For a decade, council has been begging the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen to cooperate towards a monetary contribution by rural satellite communities towards expenses that Penticton’s residential taxpayers pay enabling the satellite community to use our recreational facilities.
Being shafted once again by the RDOS will just be another embarrassing failure. They should be used to it by now. Cooperation with the RDOS is a one way street.
However, council should not be allowed to delay the issue until after the election. Failure has a cost and inadequate excuses don’t cut it. If we allow council to evade this issue; and get reelected the cycle of failure will continue at an increased cost to residential renters and taxpayers.
Recreational buildings are aging.
Taxes are rising.
Council needs to understand that failure to protect the interests of residential taxpayers comes at a cost.
Council needs a workable plan so the RDOS understands the cost of failure to its residents.
We don’t owe the RDOS; they owe us for the use of our facilities. Instead, they think they have us over a barrel; they have had countless opportunities over many years to cooperate with Penticton on running costs of recreational facilities use.
A moratorium should be placed on all satellite communities banning them from all recreational activities sponsored by Penticton residential taxpayers.
That includes closing all parks to rural RDOS residents for club recreational activities like soccer; pickleball; tennis; baseball. Club executive can be held responsible for Penticton only membership or be banned from use.
Unhappy rural RDOS members should be told to take their complaints to their elected RDOS director.
West Bench can continue to use the community centre and the library as per agreement. But all other recreational activities should end.
Then council should wait. The RDOS satellites can move their community activities to other municipalities or invest in their own facilities. They can be sensible and responsible community members or not.
Their choice.
Council receives no respect from the RDOS because they come to the table as beggars. This is not a Penticton taxpayer problem: It is a RDOS problem.
We need automatic contribution based on a population basis for the use of our facilities or the RDOS should invest in their own facilities or sponge elsewhere.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Museum, royal visit both a waste of money
Dear Editor:
I, and I believe millions of other British Columbians, would like to see our hard- earned tax dollars go towards something that would benefit the majority of the population or alternatively bring much needed support to those who need it (the towns of Lytton, Princeton, Merritt, etc.) rather than spending in ways that probably less than one percent of the population will ever get to experience where those dollars were spent.
I am referring to the millions they are wanting to spend on the museum in Victoria (it’s in their own precious backyard, of course) which I doubt even those who live reasonably close will likely ever wander the halls of this extravagant and unnecessary structure built from taxpayers’ money.
Another waste of tax dollars is being spent on a three-day visit by Prince Charles and Camillia with security, dinners and who knows what else. If they want to visit Canada, they should be responsible for every dime spent for their visit just as you or I would be if we were to visit another country or vacation within our own country.
I can’t understand why we are still kowtowing to the monarchy let alone throwing money at these sort of functions that could be better utilized for those Canadians who need a helping hand.
Also, thank you letter writer Andy Richards for your attempt to enlighten a segment of our populace on a number of subjects, although I have my doubts the far-left extremists will accept anything other than their own questionable views.
Canada’s ability to reduce global pollution mainly from other countries by providing our much-cleaner alternatives and providing a livable wage for a large portion of Canadians (who are being driven down the poverty path) is one area we should all be supporting.
Instead there are many trying to shut down our resources which only support countries like Russia, China, India and others who are the planet’s worst polluters. Simply mind boggling!
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Another way to get there: weak response
Dear Editor:
B.C. Premier John Horgan’s solution for out-of-control gas prices is “find another mode of transportation.”
The “Let them eat cake” philosophy is alive and well in B.C.
Bob Beckwith
Victoria
Write: Herald letters, 101-181 Nanaimo Ave. W., Penticton, B.C., V2A 1N4
Email: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Letters may not exceed 400 words.
The Herald will not publish an unsigned or anonymous submission.