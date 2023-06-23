Canadian history is meant as a learning tool
Dear Editor:
I would like to think that everyone understands that Canada Day is a celebration of the anniversary of Canadian Confederation brought about by the desire of Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to be federally united into one dominion.
Sir John A. Macdonald, one of the fathers of Canadian Confederation, was also Canada’s first prime minister. He is one of the longest-serving prime ministers in our country.
Sir Wilfrid Laurier, leader of the Opposition, on hearing of the prime minister’s death June 6, 1891 stated in his speech to Parliament the following day: “Sir John was endowed with those inner, subtle, undefinable graces of soul which win and keep the hearts of men. As to his statesmanship, it is written in the history of Canada. It may be said, without any exaggeration whatever, that the life of Sir John Macdonald, from the date he entered Parliament is the history of Canada, for he was connected and associated with all the events, all the facts which brought Canada from the position it then occupied-the position of two provinces, having nothing in common but their common allegiance,to the present state of development.
“Although my political views compel me to say that, in my judgment, his actions were not always the best that could have been taken in the interests of Canada, yet I am only too glad here to sink these differences, and to remember only the great services he has performed for our country- to remember that his actions always displayed great originality of view, unbounded fertility of resource, a high level of intellectual conception, and above all, a far reaching vision beyond the events of the day, and still higher, permeating the whole, a broad patriotism — a devotion to Canada's welfare, Canada's advancement, and Canada's glory.”
History is meant as a learning tool. It’s not there to be liked or disliked and it isn't ours to erase.
Afflicted with historical amnesia many cities and towns across Canada, instead of honouring our nation's architect, have allowed his statue to be removed because it is offensive to a small group of self serving individuals.
But it needs to be remembered that during Sir John’s years as a public figure, for all his partisanship,he left behind relatively little that cannot bear public scrutiny.
Can we say that of the current prime minister?
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Catholic Church is last enemy to be conquered
Dear Editor:
Prejudice is forming an opinion before becoming aware of all the facts.
What Pride groups celebrate during June in such an in-your-face manner, with flags all over the place, is such a repudiation of traditional values that, in truth, offer the surest foundation for public welfare. Humility is not quite as effective a battle cry as Pride, but it is grounded on absolute truth. Humility opens us to an authentic understanding of creation because it always carries the urgent reminder of our created status and our fallen nature.
This Pride Month children are subjected to sexual content designed to normalize gender fluidity for kids. While many others are choosing to ban public displays such as drag shows, content and products which specifically target children are still prevalent.
The lobby, prejudicing the Los Angeles Dodgers to extend their platform against Catholics, ridicules those who follow what the Bible teaches us in the 1st Chapter of Geneses: that God created man in his own image; male and female he created them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply.” This is what nature itself teaches us; that we respect the sex of our birth.
The last enemy to be conquered is the Catholic Church. I believe that this Pride agenda will bring forward a new springtime in Catholic understanding of what it means to be a human being; today, tomorrow and forever. The demons were the first to recognize and oppose the presence of Jesus in our world. Their kingdom was about to be defeated. Now they have found a new energy in our world; claiming children can have five or six gender roles. Confusing sexuality in children will inflict a terrible wound in the souls of our youth. The church will continue to maintain the culture and traditional family values of millions of people making up the core of our world population.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Cataract surgery is just around the corner
Dear Editor:
I was informed Friday morning that my cataract surgery is scheduled for mid-January 2024. That’s only seven months away!
Just a bit down the road and around the corner.
John Vanden Heuvel
Victoria
Careful what you wish for with e-bike rebate
Dear Editor:
I have commuted by bike in Greater Victoria for 20-plus years. The only power source I have ever used are my own legs.
Navigating dangerous e-bike riders on the Lochside and Galloping Goose trails is, unfortunately, a daily occurrence for me. Hearing that the province is now offering them rebates, from my own tax dollars, for their bike purchases is a kick to the teeth.
Sarah Nelson
Saanich