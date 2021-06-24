Survivors deserve real apology from church
Dear Editor:
A real apology from church and state to the families and communities of those children who died at residential schools would be to partner in paying for the building of clean water systems, high-quality schools, access to higher education and better health facilities on First Nation lands.
That would be going forward with a someone lightened conscience for all perpetrators. A verbal apology gets blown away by the first wind. We know which church is sitting on mutimillions of dollars of stored art in their vaults. Sell it to museums around the world for all to enjoy and pay the way forward for the healing of that part of humanity which has been made crippled by the inhumanity of government and church.
Quit obfuscating and man up to your responsibility.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Bike lanes: maintain what we already have
Dear Editor:
The City of Penticton is wasting at least $8 million of our tax money to construct a lake-to-lake cycling route.
Because this route crosses many intersections, it will be dangerous to ride, despite the safeguards being put in place. Every intersection will be hazardous for cyclists because of bad drivers, and we have plenty of them. I ride my bike between 7,000 and 10,000 km a year and I have no intention of ever using it.
The City had another viable and safer option. That was to upgrade the Channel Parkway bike trail with the cooperation of the Penticton Indian Band. It goes underneath every crossroad on its route. I would like to think they would welcome this upgrade since they would benefit from it, with city taxpayers paying for it.
In the past several years, the City completed a couple of projects on the KVR which runs northeast from the city.
The first was replacement of a section of retaining wall on this side of the trestle at a cost of at least $300,000. In my opinion, there was no need to replace it at the time because there was no visible leaning and it only held back dirt.
During construction, the adjoining trail was seriously damaged and never properly repaired. It is now covered in coarse loose aggregate and is hazardous to ride.
The next project was to put a speed bump on the trestle itself! After a number of people tripped and fell because of it, the bump was removed.
Then all of the boards on the trestle were replaced because some were cracking; another questionable decision. Now many of the new boards are cracking.
Last year, I spoke with a city employee in charge of parks and was told there was no dedicated budget for trail maintenance.
Largely because of the advent of e-bikes on the trail, traffic has increased a great deal and will continue to be the most heavily-used trail in the city by locals and tourists.
A number of sections should be entirely resurfaced for safety.
Instead of embarking on this extravagant and ill-conceived project, our tax dollars should have been use to maintain and improve what we have.
Al Martens
Penticton
Dog pleased with his human’s blue ribbon
Dear Editor:
Congratulations to Coun. Elect James Miller.
A well-deserved victory.
I’m sure Milo is doggone pleased.
Joy Lang
Penticton
G7 meetings rarely accomplish anything
Dear Editor:
What to make of the latest G7 meeting beyond the sunny announcements and declarations of solidarity? They never seem to accomplish much beyond buffing up their images.
There were some interesting subliminal messages about COVID. First, COVID appears to be over, at least for the G7 leaders including Justin Trudeau.
He came prancing out in a mask to greet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and promptly unmasked. “BoJo” is a COVID
survivor, and Trudeau is fully vaccinated, so he should have been safe.
With the pending departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, media are calling Trudeau the next “elder statesman” of the G7 (cough). Socks rule!
Social distancing was on display for the publicity photos, but candid shots of the social activities were more revealing. They were maskless, hugging and schmoozing like pre-COVID times. Meantime, COVID precautions and travel restrictions continue for the peasantry back home.
The Queen was there with no mask. Either she’s getting reckless, or she thought it was worth the risk to tell Trudeau not to mess up again on picking her representative.
The meeting of G7 finance ministers was interesting. They showed up maskless with their shoes on, except for Chrystia Freeland who went barefoot and wore a mask. With all the tripe about her wise management of government finances, they all should have held their noses and worn rubber boots.
The penny has finally dropped on the Chinese regime’s Belt-and-Road Initiative for global economic domination with its subsets of political and military intimidation. Maybe it’s too late.
The Chinese own a lot of our debt and we’re overly dependent on them. Can we endure the pain of extracting their tentacles from our economy, government and academic institutions?
How else will we fill the Walmarts and Dollaramas with cheap stuff?
The Chinese weathered the economic impacts of COVID much better than Western nations, so the G7 resolution to out-compete the BRI seems a faint hope. It’s hard to predict the future, even for the Chinese who are now dealing with the more virulent Indian variant.
We got the usual vows and promises about improving the climate, but without the meaningful participation of the Chinese regime, it’s a forlorn hope.
The biggest accomplishment was the undertaking to supply COVID vaccines to poorer nations. This helps them, and helps us by reducing the possibilities of dealing with even more virulent strains in the future.
John Thompson
Kaleden
"Horrified" by society president’s comment
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tight vote won’t sink marina plans” (Herald, Page 1, June 23).
I was horrified to read the comments made by Protect Penticton Parks Society president Karen Brownlee in this article.
Brownlee states that her group won’t seek a recount of the recent close referendum results because city staff “could very easily slip in some blank voting ballots tipping the final number count.”
What?
As well as sounding like libel of our city’s professional staff, it seems uncomfortably akin to Donald Trump’s complaints of a rigged U.S. election process.
Karen, if we can’t trust our basic democratic process, where does it leave us? Do we need a Jan. 6th-type insurrection to attack city council in order to make changes?
Ridiculous!!
I am relieved that the voters of Penticton were smart enough to leave you in seventh place in our recent by-election.
Gordon Houston
Penticton
Abandoning oil won’t clean Canada up
Dear Editor:
As we are enter fossil fuel’s twilight decades, we have to wonder what kind of legacy Alberta’s oil industry will leave us.
The stock of Alberta’s inactive and abandoned wells is growing at an alarming rate. Alberta Energy Regulator reports more than half of Alberta’s wells no longer produce oil or gas, but have not been fully dismantled.
That includes 97,000 wells that have not been properly closed and another 71,000 wells that have been closed, but not properly cleaned.
The numbers are astounding: a 50% increase between 2015 and 2020 led the Liberal cabinet to announce $1.7 billion to help Alberta to clean up its act.
In April 2020, when oil prices fell below zero for the first time ever, many small and medium companies just stopped pumping, folded up their tents and went home leaving landowners in a lurch.
A year before the COVID outbreak, CBC reported rural Alberta was on fire over the issue of abandoned wells; landowners were up in arms. Even in the eyes of oil-friendly Albertans it was clear the once mighty resource sector had shamelessly, in the face of adversity, abandoned their social responsibility.
There are, of course environmental and health problems with abandoned wells. They leak over time and contaminate both crops and pasturelands.
Alberta’s aging and depleted conventional oil patch is not profitable in today’s energy market, nor does it have resources to clean up its own inevitable shut-down.
Ending the use of fossil fuel turns out to be not quite enough, Canadians are also left with the unanticipated clean-up costs to a dirty legacy.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
How we can rectify atrocities from the past
Dear Editor:
The Kamloops residential school tragedy arouses a high level of disbelief, emotion and anger. Much of why and what transpired is still unknow.
What was the culture of Canada and the world like at that time?
Whose idea was it and which of the political parties supported it?
What were the names of the prime ministers, members of Parliament and the vast Canadian voting citizens which implemented the residential school policy?
Do all present-day Canadians share responsibility and are they expected to relive the past?
Should the Parliament buildings, places of worship to the creator, churches, kingdom halls, temples, mosques, synagogues, in Mother Nature itself, etc. be subject to defacing, burning and destruction or is there a more conciliatory effective solution using the heart and the mind?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
