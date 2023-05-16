Remembering legacy of Gordon Lightfoot
Dear editor:
Three comments from musicians who were interviewed about their memories of Gordon Lightfoot (CBC-TV, May 3):
Damhnait Doyle: “He had a way with words in that he wasn’t just writing songs, he was painting Canada.”
Jim Cuddy: “His voice... always gave a shade of melancholy to everything he sang. As much as he would try to do songs that were super happy, they always had, you always were wondering like, 'What’s behind all this?'...”
Tom Wilson: “Every time you drop a needle on one of his songs, one of his records, his voice is going to unleash a joy in your heart that you maybe forgot was there.”
Bob Dylan once said of Lightfoot, “I can’t think of any Gordon Lightfoot song I don’t like. Every time I hear a song of his, it’s like I wish it would last forever ... Lightfoot became a mentor for a long time. I think he probably still is to this day.”
Dylan inducted Lightfoot into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 1986 Juno Awards, and described Lightfoot as “somebody of rare talent.”
Dylan covered Lightfoot’s Shadows at his Edmonton concert in 2012.
One year ago, the Bob Dylan Center officially opened in Tulsa. It is also the home of the Bob Dylan Archive — a treasure trove of items Dylan and others have collected. Is it possible that one day the Gordon Lightfoot Centre and Gordon Lightfoot Archive will open in Orillia, the University of Toronto, or at another Ontario location?
There is an excellent documentary Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind that was released in 2019. But what is needed now is a series of one-hour made-for-television episodes about his life and music, similar to the long-form style of filmmaker Ken Burns (PBS).
Nicholas Jennings’ definitive biography of Lightfoot was published in 2017. He also wrote the liner notes for Gordon Lightfoot: Songbook (2016): 88 songs covering Lightfoot’s entire career, including 18 that are rare or previously unreleased. One of them is Forgive Me Lord.
The lyrics include:
“Make my world a better place to be
Remove these chains and set me free
Give my face a different point of view
Forgive us Lord if we run to you”
Three interviews Lightfoot did with host George Stroumboulopoulos can be viewed on YouTube. Here’s an excerpt from the 2015 interview
Stroumboulopoulos: “Are you a reflective man? Do you think about the life you’ve led?”
Lightfoot: “Do I ever! Yeah, I do. I regret some things. I've been in a state of repentance for a long time now.”
Stroumboulopoulos: “How’s that feel?”
Lightfoot: “It feels good. It’s felt better, sometimes it hasn't. At other times... but right now it feels pretty good. It's been better, but right now it's pretty good.”
Race Among the Ruins is the opening track on Lightfoot’s 1976 album, Summertime Dream.
He ran with endurance the race marked out for him, and finished well.
Rest in peace, Gordon Lightfoot.
David Buckna
Kelowna
Council contradicting itself on small business
Dear editor:
On Page A2 of the May 9 Herald there was a lovely picture of our mayor and councillors paying respects to small business week.
Rather hypocritical of the entire group when they obviously have no respect or consideration of the South Main Market.
Apparently we have to have concrete barriers and to heck with small business. The same attitude was taken with the 200 block of Martin Street.
City staff and city council don’t really care about small business.
Patricia DesBrisay
Penticton
Some food for thought on cedar hedges
Dear editor:
The Kamloops fire chief asked citizens if they would place jerry cans of gasoline all around their homes. Cedar hedges appear to be as explosive as gasoline. Do some reading on the dangers of cedar hedges, it is possible these hedges could take your life. I removed my cedar hedges a few years back.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Cities around world removing bike lanes
Dear editor:
Do you feel this elaborate, complicated system of cement curbs with signs and lights is safe?
Does Penticton’s mayor and council realize that this is an accident waiting to happen. Wait, accidents have already happened, from thousands of dollars of vehicle repairs to a near miss as a child got thrown off their bike over the concrete barrier that they clipped.
Dozens of cities around the world are removing them. Avid Penticton bicyclist are staying off of them.
These barriers pose tripping hazards, obstacles at driveways causing cars to infringe on oncoming traffic and no way to avoid an over-the-line oncoming vehicle.
Emergency vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances get stuck in gridlock due to the cement curbs that leaves no way to get around or through.
Any delay causing death or fire, the City of Penticton will be liable.
If fire occurs at Cherry Lane Towers, the City could have a 300-plus persons liability suit as strata pays for common and limited common property loss.
If someone dies, due to an extended wait time caused by curbed lane obstruction, that would be a sad, costly lawsuit.
Under oath ambulance drivers and firefighters will tell just what they face to maneuver these barriers and how it slows their response time.
Proof of negligence is written in concert.
Now Penticton council wants to force this design on South Main when they should be looking at removing these safety hazards from our city.
It is time to stop and rethink this plan.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Local elk herd on Bench is under threat
Dear editor:
The Greyback elk herd whose winter home is on the Naramata Bench is in danger.
The development company, Canadian Horizons, is proposing for the third time, a housing development on approximately 126-acres of beautiful land that is inhabited by a significant herd of elk and several at-risk species.
Over 140 elk live on these hillsides above the Naramata Bench from November to March, prior to moving up the mountain to raise their babies in summer.
With each subsequent revised subdivision plan at 1050 Spiller Rd, the developer's environmental reports get watered down. The current report says “overall, elk might not be expected to use the site in the future, given the proposed plan.”
According to Swanson Forestry Services, the developer is going to clear cut 11,250 trees. So much for kicking off Penticton’s Urban Forest Management Plan. And that will just be the beginning of clearing trees from the landfill to Three Blind Mice and destroying the elks’ territory.
We need to be concerned about the elk and loss of habitat, the fragile ecosystem of the steep hillsides, trees, water runoff and resulting erosion.
The Sierra Club of B.C. are concerned, why aren’t we? (Source: rb.gy/z2tqo)
The Penticton Indian Band is very concerned and have let city council know this in no uncertain terms.
According to B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act development of the land can’t go forward without agreement from Indigenous governing bodies that reflect free, prior and informed consent.
Lynn Walford
Penticton