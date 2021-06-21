E-scooters hazardous to pedestrians
Dear editor:
The e-scooter program is just one more problem facing Kelowna residents who wish to travel our city sidewalks and pedestrian walkways safely.
As daily walkers, we have noticed that many users of our pedestrian or recreational pathways do not adhere to the bylaws governing the use of said pathways nor do they adhere to any rules of etiquette that make the use of our beautiful walks and trails safe and enjoyable for all.
Our experience has been that the majority of cyclists or scooter riders do not give a warning bell or call out when they are about to pass and quite a few ride by as if they are training for the Tour de France.
One wrong move by a pedestrian or rider and serious injuries are sure to be incurred. The introduction of e-scooters just added to this problem.
Recently, when I politely reminded three young adults that the scooters weren’t allowed on the sidewalk I was told by one of the young women that “the last time I looked you aren’t a police officer.” This was said just as the woman rode her e-scooter over the nice blue circle on the sidewalk indicating that sidewalks were not for e-scooters!
Not one e-scooter rider that we have seen was wearing a helmet and every single rider was riding on the sidewalk.
Our city needs to focus on enforcing current bylaws to keep cyclists, skateboarders, and regular scooters off the sidewalks and riding properly and safely in bike lanes or multiuse pathways.
A recent news report noted the majority of e-scooter riders were using them for pleasure and not as an alternate mode of transport. Nearly 70% of respondents to an online survey favoured that the program being cancelled. Hopefully, our council will truly listen to the citizens of Kelowna.
B. Carr, Kelowna
Vaccinations should be mandatory for senior-home workers
Dear editor:
I’m one of eight children. Five years ago, we decided to move our mom into the Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. Most of our family have retired and live throughout Peachland and West Kelowna. Not the least expensive option, but an award-winning facility, we collectively felt it was a good fit for my mom and our family.
When COVID-19 hit, naturally we were very concerned as our mom is 93.
From all accounts the Heritage (owned by Verve Senior Living) implemented all the protocols and was in compliance with guidelines set out by health authorities. At one point there was an “outbreak” at the Heritage where a few residents and workers became infected, but again they acted quickly and kept things under control and it seems like everyone got through it.
It came as a surprise and a shock when I found out that some health-care workers and employees of the Heritage were not vaccinated. This is absurd when you work in a care home where the average age is well over 80 and you are in direct contact with these people daily!
I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. The government has mandated it in the public sector, but as a private business, the Heritage has not made it mandatory.
I do believe everyone has a right to be vaccinated or not, but I don’t think if you are a first responder or front-line health worker you can take the position of anti-vaxer, and decide the fate or life and death of a 93-year-old based on your own beliefs.
There are a ton of people who were happy to get vaccinated, I’m one of them, not so much for me, but for the safety of the elderly or those predisposed to infection who I might come in contact with.
I say Heritage if your staff elect to not be vaccinated, they should absolutely not be working in a senior care facility. Where is the oversight? Is this even legal?
We are initiating plans to move our mother as we, as principal care givers, do not feel safe with unvaccinated people dropping off meals and coming into our moms suite.
One caregiver who works there who shall remain anonymous has kids of her own, looks after some other kids, has a busy social life and refuses to get vaccinated based on principle.
Come on government and leaders, if there is one place in society where being vaccination should be mandatory, it’s certainly senior care facilities.
Shame on Verve for not implementing this mandate, and not being available to comment when pressed on the issue.
RJ Parry, North Vancouver
Voting for Isaac Gilbert
Dear editor:
There’s only one smart choice in the upcoming byelection and that’s Isaac Gilbert.
I have known Isaac for several years and it’s been my pleasure to work with him on a number of projects. He is a person of unquestionable integrity and one of the hardest working, most diligent individuals I’ve ever met.
Isaac is always thinking, he comes up with unique and innovative ideas for solutions to problems. He does his research on every topic and is an earnest and effective communicator. He has abundant, youthful energy and after careful thought usually comes up with progressive and inventive solutions to vexing problems.
In my opinion, he is the perfect choice for Penticton city council and will add a great deal of youthful innovation and sincere enthusiasm which would be a great addition!
Isaac has my vote!
Ed Schneider, Penticton
Not voting for Isaac Gilbert
Dear editor:
Things have changed since the 2018 municipal election. During that campaign, candidate Isaac Gilbert was quoted in local media in response to a question about political party affiliation: “Why I am really enjoying this run for council is because I am independent. I do not have to worry about party whipping and towing the line. I am working to become a respectful arbiter between our citizens and city.”
Fast forward to 2021: While putting up a sign, Isaac Gilbert proudly relayed to me that his 2021 campaign is supported by the Penticton NDP, including some of the local organization’s top brass, and by other NDP scions who “don’t even live here.”
Why is this of concern? As an example, in his social media posts on the subject of Penticton’s homeless situation, Gilbert reveals that he supports NDP Minister David Eby’s recent threats and actions, and that he appears not to have viewed council’s discussions or read the related reports. He also makes the puerile assertion that housing people “isn’t complex.”
In an apparent open letter to city council, Gilbert writes that he is disheartened with their actions, suggesting council has acted without compassion and humanity, and that the city’s survey was “a ploy to absolve yourselves from making a tough decision.”
He tells council: “Own your decisions that got us here and stop being cowards,” and goes on to request they “stop complaining and bring solutions to the table.”
What? Gilbert’s previous pledge to be a respectful arbiter has vanished. (Note: Solutions were indeed offered by Penticton but were rejected by the province.)
Had Gilbert done his homework, he may have been in disagreement with city council, but would not have called them inhumane and lacking in compassion for the homeless. A researched critique of council’s decisions might have been welcomed, rather than amateur-hour grandstanding.
Our current council doesn’t agree on everything. However, they’ve worked respectfully, in a non-partisan way, to achieve consensus on the difficult issues facing Penticton.
If Gilbert is elected, one suspects that his decisions at the council table won’t be community based. Instead, a political party will be his guiding light. When a party backs a candidate, partisan loyalty is certainly a post-election expectation. Gilbert’s regrettable campaign remarks may reflect his political affiliations. They also affirm why political parties should stay out of municipal elections.
Loraine Stephanson, Penticton
Harry did right by Meghan
Dear editor:
Far be it from me to care about the British monarchy, but I have to hand it to Harry, both for marrying the wife he did, and for saving her from his fellow noble relatives. More loyal than royal!
Joy Lang, Penticton
Animals have us beat on this
Dear editor:
Religion doesn't seem to raise the kerfuffle in the animal kingdom as it does among humans. Busy trying to save their hide rather than the mysterious soul (unless it’s a filet of sole) their biggest fear is the humans may wish to join the more humane animal kingdom.
Joe Schwarz, Penticton
Mother Nature has upper hand
Dear editor:
At times I wonder if doomsday is lurking around the corners of the world.
Not so long ago, the fear was about our overpopulated world. Now COVID-19 has caused a panic by helping to reduce over-population.
Mankind is finding out that no country is supreme commander as Mother Nature has more weapons of destruction than man could ever dream about. The biggest threat to mankind is man himself.
The dollar is no fix-all and certainly no match for Mother Nature when she throws her two bits’ worth toward mankind, which insists on spoiling the world created by God or the supreme commander.
Tom Isherwood, Olalla
Don’t follow the gaslighting
Dear editor
On my morning walk in Skaha Park this past Saturday, I passed a young woman dressed in clothing that made her resemble a park ranger. She was passing out “Vote No” brochures opposing the marina referendum. I heard her say to a couple, “We can’t give them a 25-year lease. If we do that, the next thing you know they’ll take over the whole park!”
There is so much wrong with this statement I don’t know where to begin.
There is no fixed term of 25 years; whatever term there might be must await negotiations and would depend on the size of the investment, to a maximum of 25 years.
Second, there is no “them.” It’s a blank page unless and until negotiations begin.
Third, negotiations won’t begin unless the referendum is approved and until a request for expressions of interest is issued.
Fourth, if the referendum is approved, the city will negotiate a management and operations agreement, not a lease, which gives the city more control over operations.
Fifth, the city will always own the land and the structures on it. The Protect Penticton Parks Society knows that. They are gaslighting the public.
Sixth, any future aspiration for expansion of the marina would need to go through rigorous review by the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee as well as public consultation, a formidable challenge.
Democracy in action.
For goodness sake, PPPS, The city has learned its lesson from Trio! Stop the scare tactics. Please, voters, don’t be fooled by this regressive campaign. Please vote yes for the marina referendum.
Dr. Gerry Karr, Penticton