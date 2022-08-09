Short-term rentals add to our labour shortage
Dear Editor:
Re: “Short-term rentals are hurting Salt Spring,” by Ann Jesses (Herald, Aug. 5).
For years, people have been claiming short-term rentals have a detrimental effect on the long-term rental market. Salt Spring Island can be used as the litmus test for that theory.
Salt Spring Island has limited housing, tourist-oriented, lots of entry-level workers needed to support businesses and an aging population. Add to that the isolation which is in some ways similar to Penticton. At the price of gas an entry-level worker is not likely to come here to work from Kelowna or Keremeos.
Jesses points out many cities around the world have tried to limit vacation rentals to allow for more housing for workers.
Here in Penticton, where medical staff is in short supply — no housing, high-cost housing and lower wages have kept the chance of new hires nil to low.
Restaurants, shops and trades can’t find housing for workers while vacation rentals pop up, in some cases, three in a block.
We have new hotels built in town. Some of the old motels are cleaning up their act. Sure vacation rentals are great, but why is this city council allowing so many when workers can’t find housing?
Just asking. And something to think about at election time.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
More puzzling actions by Interior Health
Dear Editor:
“Doctor delays raise questions of intent,” by David Bond (Herald, Aug. 2).
I just finished reading David Bond’s column regarding Dr. Malvinder Hoonjan’s situation.
Dr. Hoonjan has been my ophthalmologist for years. I have many issues with my eyes, and I have to say that I always felt well looked after in his care. He is very committed to his patients and provided me with excellent service. It’s actually more than service, it’s the feeling that he cares. I am always able to contact him outside of office hours if I have an emergency and just that, in my eyes, puts him in an exceptional category. I do not understand why a specialist of this caliber has not been allowed hospital privileges in Kelowna in the past and afterwards lost his privileges in Kamloops.
Kelowna has a top-notch retina specialist, and it is beyond my comprehension that his expertise and commitment are not being recognized. I want to thank Dr. Hoonjan for his service and ask everyone to contact Health Minister Adrian Dix on his behalf, as others including my husband Norm has done.
Helene Letnick
Kelowna
Whatever happened to solar-powered cars?
Dear Editor:
When I was on a visit to Australia in 2007, we stopped at Ayers Rock in central Australia. At the same time, there were an umber of cars stopped there that were on a rally driving from Darwin to Adelaide.
What was so interesting was the fact that all the cars were solar powered. One from Switzerland was a lovely little two-seater. It had roof panels that were barely noticeable.
I wonder where those cars are now?
Pixie Marriott
Summerland
They wouldn’t be very happy little vegemites
Dear Editor:
Re: “It’s time Canada ditches the Royal Family,” (Herald, Aug. 5)
I would like to correct John Dorn on his most recent column.
Australia is not a Republic as stated in his column, but, as he mentions, Barbados is, becoming a Parliamentary Republic on Nov. 30, 2021.
I hope not too many Aussies read this particular column as they certainly wouldn’t be “very happy little Vegemites.”
June Prokopchuk
Summerland
Owning a pet requires long-time commitment
Dear Editor:
I just finished reading “Humane Society inundated with animals up for adoption” (Herald, Aug. 6).
It’s very true and very, very sad that society has not been able to solve this problem. Affordable spaying/neutering would certainly solve a great part but that doesn’t look as if it will ever happen.
The other thing that people need to change is their attitude when planning to bring a pet into their home. It’s a long time commitment and should not be taken lightly. It’s all very exciting to add a pet into your family, but why just dump them when things aren’t working out?
And then I got to thinking about what I went through trying to adopt a kitten or preferably an older cat, a year ago. We love cats, and were anxious to have one join our family. I filled out the necessary application and then, to my disbelief, a representative from the not-for-profit animal agency phoned, saying that our application was not approved because we were too old.
Is it better for the cats to be homeless? Now tell me, what kind of sense does that make?
Jerri Hayes
Penticton
Oil-and-gas industry funds social projects
Dear Editor:
There have been some recent letters to the editor bashing the oil-and-gas industries that I consider fear mongering.
It’s true that the tar sands, as they are referred to, consist of bitumen and other earthy products, but that isn’t what you get at the service station. The so-called “dirty oil” is refined but that requires trains or pipelines to get the product to the refinery. I personally prefer the pipeline approach as it has the least possibility of a spill.
Unfortunately, there are many who are unable to digest and understand the need and worth of Canadian raw resources and the necessary means to produce and transport these resources.
If you want to develop the infrastructure, improve health care, provide a livable wage and create a balanced budget (instead of thinking it will balance itself and the cure all is to print more money causing inflation and sending more and more people to the poor house) then a reasonable approach would be to support those industries that provide the necessary means to achieve these goals.
The alternative is that Canadian resources get shut down along with the funds needed to finance the aforementioned goals while countries with even “dirtier oil” or those with questionable human rights are left to supply the world’s demand for their energy needs. And make no mistake, the demand is there and the countries that need it produce far more pollution than Canada does.
Putin alone with his war will probably spew more pollution into the atmosphere than Canada will in the next 10 years. Greener energy is necessary, but it will take time and acceptable methods and products for this to happen.
In the meantime, we need what Canada has to offer and be aware that our oil and gas industries, with the right infrastructure and ongoing methods to reduce the impact on the environment, can and will be able to provide a large part of the world’s needs while creating the finances to help keep Canadians above the poverty line.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Thank you to those who risk their lives
Dear Editor:
Somebody has to say thank you to all the unknown pilots who put their lives at risk.
I watched wave after wave of helicopters dropping water on a mountain side in Olalla when visibility was severely limited.
Indeed a sight to behold — a sight we could do without — a sight and fight never to be seen at any air show.
Without caring about their own personal safety, putting out the damage to a changing climate with a chopper bucket, this water brigade is admirable and deserve far more than a heartfelt thank you.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
