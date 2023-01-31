Province shouldn’t download services
Dear Editor:
It is not often that I will vocalize an unsolicited opinion.
However, the recent consultant’s report with respect to the city’s social services responsibilities brings an extremely concerning fact to light.
During my term in office, councils of the day were firm in their resolve to ensure that both the provincial and federal governments did not download their areas of responsibility to municipalities.
Of late, the provincial government is doing just that and I don’t see strong opposition coming from our municipality. A case in point is the exchange between council and David Eby, Attorney General at the time, relating to the homeless shelter in the Victory Church.
Minister Eby chose to exert a strong arm in breaking the lease with the City. He was arrogant and unwilling to accept the terms of a legal lease. The homeless people in Penticton are not necessarily local but come from all parts of the province and country. Why should this problem not be the responsibility of the provincial and federal governments?
Now, as premier, he is suggesting the provincial government should dictate to municipalities what their inventory of social housing will be. If this were to happen, this provincial government would have a stronger presence than ever in making decisions for municipalities.
Council, I issue a word of caution. If this municipality does not take an aggressive approach immediately to prevent interference in our decision making, we are not far off from losing control to this provincial government.
Why are they doing this?
In my opinion, so they can further their own agenda with the money they save from downloading to us.
Beth Campbell
Penticton
Beth Campbell is a former mayor of Penticton.
Offended by quote on reconciliation
Dear Editor:
The reckless Marc Miller who has been misplaced as Crown-Indigenous Affairs Minister is quoted as saying: “Reconciliation isn't free. This is a lot of money.”
What a buffoon-like remark. Canada has stolen untold amounts of land and wealth from First Nations while people are entangled in colonial restraints.
Miller should just keep his mouth shut
if he does not even know how to express himself inoffensively.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Cap on emissions will be critical test
Dear Editor:
The oil and gas sector is the largest and fastest-growing source of greenhouse gas emissions in Canada, so we can’t meet our critical climate targets without reducing these emissions.
Oil companies have had years to transform their operations and reduce their emissions but haven’t, and their emissions continue to increase. Canada continues to use taxpayers’ dollars to subsidize and finance the oil and gas sector despite its obscene profits — which have increased by 1,000 per cent in Canada since 2019.
Renewable energy prices are more stable and predictable than oil and gas prices. If we want energy security, reliability and affordability, renewables are the way forward.
If done well, shifting to clean, renewable electricity will bring well-paid, skilled jobs and more stability and security in a global market that is transitioning away from fossil fuels.
With sufficient investments in infrastructure and energy efficiency, Canada has the renewable energy resources to meet all our energy needs.
Putting a cap on emissions from oil and gas will be a critical test for the federal government. And a defining moment for the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s legacy on climate change.
Lee Smith
Kelowna
--
Letters to the editor of 400 words or less can be emailed to: letters@pentictonherald.ca The Herald will not publish anonymous submissions.