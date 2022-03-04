Lakeshore desperately needs a redesign
Dear Editor:
It is a shame that city council has decided to “put the brakes” on a separate bike lane for Lakeshore Drive between Winnipeg and Riverside (Herald, March 2). Because of its multiple uses and the density and increasing traffic of all types, this wonderful part of Penticton is one area that desperately needs a redesign.
When bicycles must share space with cars and trucks, the cyclists are always at risk. This is especially the case on Lakeshore Drive, where motorists are liable to be more distracted than usual: by wanting to enjoy the view, by hunting for a parking spot, by watching out for angle-parked cars backing out into traffic.
When pedestrians must share space with bicycles, the pedestrians are always vulnerable. This is especially the case on the Lakeshore path, where special hazards come together: traffic runs in all directions at all speeds at the same time, users range from runners to toddlers playing to the elderly in conversation, and where there is a continuing proliferation of electric vehicles (motorized but silent bicycles, scooters, skateboards, etc.).
The injunction to “share the road” or path is a nice idea, but it doesn’t work in the real world. The simple fact proven around the world is that separating and protecting the different forms of traffic benefits everyone — pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.
We need to stop looking at urban transportation as a competition of bikes versus cars, or cars versus pedestrians, and recognize instead that each form is important and needs appropriate space and investment. I cannot see what Lakeshore Drive between Winnipeg and Power Street needs to be two-way for cars; I think making it one-way would significantly improve public safety and traffic flow. It would also open up new possibilities for enhanced provision for pedestrians and cyclists.
I hope council will reconsider their decision and treat this as a matter of urgency.
Derek Evans
Penticton
Project won’t reduce greenhouse emissions
Dear Editor:
I’m concerned about the request by Fortis to build a new pipeline from Penticton to Chute Lake, which conflicts directly with the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions which come from burning fossil fuels like gas.
The BC Utilities Commission is currently reviewing the Fortis request, which they say would help meet anticipated capacity needs as the region’s population grows. And yet, every level of government — from the international IPCC, to Canada’s Climate Plan, to B.C.’s Climate Plan, to Penticton’s Climate Action Plan — recognizes that fossil fuel emissions must be reduced immediately to keep the planet habitable.
Goals have been adopted, but not met. We will never meet those goals if we continue to support increased fossil fuel use, including projects like the local Fortis pipeline.
We need Fortis to switch its strategy to accelerate investment in green energy and help consumers access it, instead of building a pipeline that will become an expensive fossil fuel “stranded asset” while the necessary shift occurs. It is better business, safer for the environment, and the right thing to do.
Khati Hendry
Penticton
Safety improvements needed for Lakeshore
Dear Editor:
It is good to see that Penticton City Council is addressing the unsafe travel conditions on Lakeshore Drive. I walk, ride my bike, or drive a car there, one or the other daily.
As a pedestrian, it is frightful when a bike or scooter rapidly passes me, moving in and out among others on the walkway path. When I am biking on the road, cars back out of angled parking, very nearly hitting me.
If I am in a car, I fear the backing out of vehicles, as well as trying to avoid contact with cyclists. Definitely, we need a change for safety's sake on Lakeshore.
Patricia Hunter
Penticton
Quoting the words of General George Patton
Dear Editor:
General George S. Patton (1885-1945) had an inherent distrust and dislike of the Russian military and its autocratic leadership even though they were an alley during the Second World War.
He was said to have stated: “We can no more understand a Russian than a Chinaman or a Japanese, and from what I have seen of them, I have no particular desire to understand them, except to ascertain how much lead it takes to kill them.”
Pretty harsh words, but if we examine the history of Russian aggression we could understand his feelings. Russian offensive violations have played out since the dawn of time and as the world watches in horror at the military buildup and intervention on Ukraine, once again the rest of the democratic world is left twiddling its thumbs.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Rights are often at the expense of the majority
Dear Editor:
Re: “Herald shows bias as pro-Ukraine,” by Julia Valenti (Herald letters, March 1).
Julia Valenti, from all I have read, seen and heard, “the lowest common denominator of people who believe without thinking” (your words) are not the Herald columnists. What you describe is the people following the right wing extremists such as Tamara Lich, Chris Barber, Patrick King and others of their ilk.
These self-named “freedom activists” shout "freedom" while denying it to others. The citizens of Ottawa were held captive by this group — they could not get to work, drive or get to school and daycare. They were kept awake at night with the ridiculous honking of horns. Canada and the U.S. lost billions of dollars worth of trade with the 'protesters' closing down the bridge traffic. You cannot ask for freedom while denying it to others.
You are correct — there is a “destructive evil force on our planet” (again, your words) and that is the very right wing who cry for their “rights” often at the expense of the majority.
The “newspapers” Ms. Valenti mentions — The Epoch Times, Druthers, etc. — are right wing newspapers that perpetuate conspiracy theories and stated COVID did not exist and so of course spoke out against vaccines.
So, Julia, your “fact-based alternative news” sources are not fact based-well, maybe to Donald Trump types-but not to the majority of Canadians. I also believe most Canadians want to be supportive of Ukraine and are in favour of a newspaper showing the Ukrainian flag. The Ukranians were not the one to initiate this war.
S. Hayes
Penticton
Time to clear out our Geritol city council
Dear Editor:
Seven months until this council is given the boot. The next to go should be the firing of all city staff attempting to ram these bike lanes through. All involved need to be let go so they can destroy other cities with their ill-conceived concept.
Turning Lakeshore Drive into a one-way to allow for a bike lane... are you serious? Was your focus group a kindergarten class? All of these bike lanes must be put to a referendum. This feckless council and the city staff and management will be met with a class action lawsuit. All of your names will be listed in the lawsuit and you can answer to it.
Once the new council is voted in, all bike lane projects will be ended and removed. This city is a tourist town that has 50,000-plus cars coming into this city in the spring and summer. What you have done so far will create gridlock in the city in the summer.
New Westminister/Martin and Government/Martin Street are going to be backed up. This changing of our city streets without a referendum of the public is a disgrace to democracy.
Time for the city council Geritol crew to be sent to the retirement home. How many thousands of dollars spent on reports to destroy our city by these bike lane fanatics at city hall? These bike lane lunatics at city hall come up with this garbage.
This city belongs to the citizens and it is about time that the public has a say. This feckless council has intentionally refused to allow the bike lanes to go to a public referendum. They refuse to allow us to speak on the issue. There needs to be a house cleaning of these bike lane lunatics at city hall. This will save taxpayers millions of dollars to recover the damage they have done to the city.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
Back people into a corner, they will react
Dear Editor:
It’s moot now, but the Liberal government’s justification for the mandatory vaccination of cross-border truckers which precipitated the trucker’s protest convoy has been debunked by the very authors of this policy.
On Feb. 11, Dr. Theresa Tam and Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told a press conference that they had no data on cross-border truckers entering Canada with COVID. But they did say that they intuitively knew this to be the case.
Intuition isn’t science; and it isn’t justification for the flawed vaccine mandate on the truckers and the sorry chain of events that followed.
Had the government avoided this mandate, or had they acted effectively to resolve this at the start, they could have pulled the teeth on the protests and we wouldn’t have seen the Emergency Act unsheathed.
Is there any accountability for this; or will that been lost in recriminations and retribution? It was an enforcement solution for a political problem. What they really needed was a Tow Truck Act.
What did they think would happen when they deprived these people of their livelihoods by imposing an unjustified mandate? How many COVID cases did this actually prevent? Was it worth the price?
Let’s put the blame where it belongs. Obedience can be compelled, but respect must be earned.
Long-haul truckers are too busy to put time and effort into this kind of thing; and they’re not anarchists, racists or a fringe minority with unacceptable views. They would have been a lot happier hauling stuff and making a living.
Our biggest concerns should be avoiding them on the highway and dodging the occasional pee jug. Back people into a corner, and they will react.
This mess could have been avoided by wiser policies, and even by negotiations after it started. It’s awakened a lot of people, and has really put the wind up among the political classes and media cognoscenti. There really weren’t barbarians at the gates of Vienna.
Imagine the temerity of a bunch of bolshie bumpkins rolling up to the steps of power to mock, baffle and outrage the rulers with hot tubs, bouncy castles and pig roasts.
That semi with the 40-foot “(expletive deleted) Trudeau’ banner in full view of the TV cameras had to be more than they could bear.
Official Ottawa can’t be allowed to go back to sleep after this miserable, and totally avoidable, episode.
John Thompson
Kaleden
