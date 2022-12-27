Finish the bike lane and look forward
Dear Editor:
Unnecessary bike lane. While the rest of the world invests heavily in bike lanes to mitigate climate changing pollution, in Penticton we would spend precious time debating whether to spend a few dollars on a safe bike lane.
While we are told that we exercise too little and drive too much, some would have us embroiled in the anguish of the cost of the bike lane. The cost pales in comparison to what we spend for automobile infrastructure every year, year after year.
A family biking along the bike lane with a child in the baby seat and a carrier filled with groceries? That is the vision the bike lane hopes to promote — and this is what is already happening! More students biking to school along a safe lane? That is what the bike lane serves to promote.
Why on earth would anyone want to wind back the clock and stop this kind of progress? Look up Bogota, Colombia bike lanes and see what forward looking cities are doing. If you think that we are a northern climate country and can’t do what they do in the south, see what is happening all over Northern Europe where bike lanes are a valued part of the transportation infrastructure and are used even in winter. Look back at the loud opposition to the Burrard Street bike lanes. Now the Burrard St. bridge is the most cycled bridge in North America.
So, while we have some real issues to deal with in our city, we are being distracted from things that really matter. Finish the bike lane and look forward. In the meantime deal with the real problems that politicians always promise they will fix but don’t seem really committed to — homelessness, overdoses and crime.
William Laven
Penticton
Provinces using surplus for the wrong purposes
Dear Editor:
Thanks to the Federal Equalization Program and the ceding of personal and corporate tax points to the provinces as well as Federal Health Care payments, the surpluses many provinces now sit on are enabling them to hand out generous cheques designed to solicit votes. This is too common across provinces to not suggest collusion.
In spite of a deadly once-in-a-century pandemic, the provinces did not even use all the billions from the federal government intended for the covid protection of their citizens.
The premier of Quebec was asked by a reporter over what his government had done with the unused money.
His arrogant reply was “We used it for the good of Quebec.” This while the elderly were found in horrific conditions and military assistance required.
The Conservative opposition derisively predicted Canada would be without vaccines -“35th in the world.” Yet, given adequate timely vaccines, Conservative provinces failed to diligently promote the necessity of vaccination and vaccines went unused. This is amply illustrated by Saskatchewan, with the highest Covid death rate per capita in Canada and a vaccination rate of just 47 per cent. Unused vaccines, astoundingly, is now being laid at the feet of the federal government by the Conservative opposition.
Ontario has the second lowest per capita health care funding in Canada and Alberta the lowest, in spite of budget surpluses. Hospitals and staff have been relentlessly downsized, and with only token training and recruitment of doctors and nurses.
It is an inhumane situation, decades in the making, intended to promote private health care, by determinedly making the public system unworkable. The provinces are not even accountable to their own voters and are callously using people’s lives as weapons against the federal government.
They demand a serious amount of guaranteed cash, while unwilling to guarantee health application. We’ve endured the deadly result of that, while the provinces claim “constitutional jurisdiction” and demand “no strings attached.”
The elderly, the cancer, heart and stroke patients, the children, are being decimated as surely as if a gun was put to their heads.
It’s time for this sunny ways federal government to stop using the gentle term outcomes and start spelling out to the public, the real reason for the horrors in every area of health care.
It’s time for the provinces to start taking blame for the decisions they’ve made and cease inflicting their survival-of-the-fittest ideology on we, the people.
It’s time for the media to step up with truth. It’s time to name it and shame it.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Council needs to embrace bike lanes
Dear Editor:
Re: The bike lane polarization.
Have we lost the ability to find reasonable common ground? Compromise on thoughts and ideas is a strength our council and mayor need to embrace on this issue.
The question should be, what is the future we wish to see for Penticton? Do we accept the status quo, a retirement community of escalating real estate prices driven by Vancouver and Calgary boomers moving here? Stagnation of values and community growth. The focus should be promoting a lifestyle and amenities targeted at a younger generation who value outdoor recreation, access to the wilderness, environmental awareness, social responsibility and acceptance of change. Today’s bike lane innovation is tomorrow’s tradition. Money well spent for a vibrant future or withheld for a transitory tax saving.
Holding on to a nostalgic Penticton past is worse than getting old.
Merry Christmas and best wishes for the new year. We all share the same community regardless of our diversity.
Rolf Rybak
Penticton
Nuclear fusion electrical power
Dear Editor:
Nuclear fusion electrical power is a clean source of nuclear electrical power as it does not produce any radioactive material. Nuclear fusion electrical power once it starts operating is also a virtually endless efficient source of power as it generates more power than it requires for operation.
Nuclear fusion is a reaction in which two or more small light atomic nuclei, usually hydrogen and helium, are combined to form one or more different atomic nuclei and subatomic particles.
The difference in mass between the reactants and products results in the release of nuclear energy. The sun generates it energy by nuclear fusion. The immense gravity of the sun provides the force to initiate the fusion reaction.
Current operating nuclear power plants generate their energy by nuclear fission, the combining of large elements, such as uranium and plutonium, which results in the production of radioactive waste.
The large amounts of energy produced are illustrated by the hydrogen bomb which produces 100 to 1000 times the energy of the atomic bomb used in World War II. Contrary to nuclear fusion electrical power, the hydrogen bomb had to use a nuclear fission process to achieve the force to initiate a fusion reaction. This resulted in the release of contaminating radiation.
Current known projects working on developing processes to produce nuclear fusion electrical power exist in England, France, and the US. England and France projects are sponsored by the European Union. All have invested billions of public moneys to reach their current level of success. Recently the US announced they had attained a basic level of success that produced greater power output than input by focusing multiple lasers on the target nuclei. The path to commercial production is still very challenging and will likely take two decades.
The world’s right to access this immense endless source of green electricity once a commercially viable source is available is critical. Nuclear fusion electrical power is not only clean electrical power but also political power. Completion of the development process will likely be made by private electrical companies who will have ready access to investment funds to complete the process and construct facilities. Western democracies should unite to ensure appropriate access and to ensure that all developers are appropriately compensated.
Bill Stollery
Penticton