Eternally grateful for Penticton hospital staff
Dear Editor:
My father recently passed away at the Penticton hospital after a year-long battle with cancer and kidney failure.
Throughout the year it has become clear to us that the health-care system is under immense strain, be it long wait times to see specialists, difficulties in procuring drugs, or nurses and doctors being overworked and understaffed. More funding and staffing is sorely needed.
Despite these challenges, the level and quality of the care my father got from the nurses on the front line was nothing short of world class. They were attentive, helpful, and it was evident that they cared deeply about keeping their patients comfortable and well looked after.
Our family will be eternally grateful to them for looking after both our father and us, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Corey Green
Summerland
Supporting parents who choose vegan
Dear Editor:
Franz Schuman (Herald letters, Nov 16) claimed to know more about nutrition than Elizabeth Dean (Herald, Nov. 4), professor emeritus, University of British Columbia.
Having spent 45 years as a health professional and clinician scientist, surely she must know more about veganism than Schuman, especially after that disasterous foray with his baby.
Being a self-professed “medical professional” himself, you’d think he could at least spell “kwashiorkor” which he apparently knows so much about.
If he gave his baby “soya bean formula,” for how many years did he do this? Didn’t he research fresh produce and grains for their nutrient contents?
Enriched plant-based baby formula has the same amount of calcium, etc., as cow’s milk. Nowhere is it listed as a missing ingredient.
Countries with the most milk drinkers (i.e. Holland) have the most osteoporosis. Excess calcium is excreted from their bodies, making them deficient.
Schuman says most people on a vegan diet are overweight. Vegan restaurants seem to have very slim people, both diners and workers.
No one I know was raised on a vegan diet, yet we almost all have debilitating back problems. As to vegan parents being charged with child abuse for “forcing their ideology on innocent children,” what about parents world-wide who force their hateful political and religious ideologies on their children?
“Most” farmers “caring and devoted” to their animals? That’s pretty hard what with their thousands of birds, cows, pigs, etc. Many of their on-the-floor workers have been taped abusing their charges, before killing them.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Is looking back the last thing you want to do?
Dear Editor:
Letter to the lasses and ladies of the Okanagan, a few important questions. Looking back, were you a brat when you were a young un?
Did you cause your parents some grief? Were you rebellious, if your Mom grounded you could you go to your Dad for his support? Was he nicer to you than your Mom, or was he worse?
Of course, you loved your siblings but was there one that you didn’t like? Was your family close with your aunties and uncles and cousins?
Did you pull your weight at home and help out or were you a slob? Do you wish you had done better at school? What is your biggest regret? Do you still have your best school friend? Did you try drugs and booze and sex before you should have, and knew better next time? Did you smoke?
Were you a follower or a leader, were you a bully, or a rabbit. were you a happy kid or a loner? In life’s experiences were you self-taught or did you watch and learn from others? Did you believe in a God? Do you have memories that still haunt you or have you tossed your demons moved on? Did you end up getting your wish, did you end up in a dead end job, a poor relationship or did you succeed? Are you happy?
Looking back ... is it the last thing you want to do?
Donald Smithyman
Oliver
Personal responsibility for own dental care
Dear Editor:
The Liberal/NDP dental and childcare plans are a wonderful idea. I wish they were around when I was raising my kids. I paid for everything and have no regrets over holidays that weren’t taken and things done without. It was a personal responsibility, not for other taxpayer’s.
How does this stuff get paid for when we’re running huge annual deficits and have an accumulated national debt of $1.1 trillion, which has doubled in the seven years of Justin Trudeau’s rule?
Rising interest rates mean that debt servicing costs go up to the detriment of current programs. These new spending ideas must be financed by more borrowing or tax rises which can only worsen our already dismal fiscal situation. Tax the rich, and the devil take the hindmost!
We never hear about cuts to existing government programs to finance Trudeau’s new spending initiatives. We all review priorities and make trade-offs in our personal finances. Why isn’t government expected do the same?
Max out your borrowing and spending, and you eventually go bankrupt, which is pretty much where the country is now.
The problem is that there are political consequences to any cutbacks or redirection of funds. One little piggy has to get kicked off the teat so another can feed, and boy do they squeal when that happens.
Here’s a modest starter kit of things to cut so that money can be made available for other priorities.
First, privatize and defund the CBC. It gobbles $1.2 billion annually and nobody watches it anymore. If it’s worthwhile, it will survive on its own merits, like other entertainment and media outlets do.
Next, defund the battalions of subsidized lobbyists, advocacy groups and influencers who haunt the halls of Ottawa and clutter the airwaves with their unending preaching and grinding. We have no idea how much money goes down the tube on this, but it’s got to be big.
It’s a corruption of democracy for government to pick and fund special interest groups which return the favour by amping up voting constituencies for government’s chosen agendas.
Same for subsidized media. People are free to protest and advocate for whatever they want, but let them pay their own way.
Christmas, and maybe a spring election, are coming, but let’s have a dose of reality. Ordinary folks are scaling back on Christmas and adjusting their spending because of economic conditions, so why can’t government do the same?
John Thompson
Kaleden