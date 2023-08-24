Sad story of homeless man and his cat
Dear Editor:
I was saddened by the letter from Lisa Martin about the story of the homeless man’s cat (Herald, Aug. 22).
So unfortunate that the poor animal has to live outdoors in this heat, lacking access to food and water, and having to be shuffled around town in a wagon. Perhaps someone can find a nice, cool apartment for this cat, and some money for food.
And then perhaps the cat will invite its homeless owner, who appears to be trying to care for it, to come and live with it there.
Elmie Saaltink
Penticton
Urgency in restricting frivolous travel in B.C.
Dear Editor:
As the menacing wildfires continue to ravage the picturesque landscapes of British Columbia, a state of emergency has been declared urging citizens to act responsibly and avoid unnecessary travel. The gravity of the situation demands collective efforts to prioritize safety and mitigate further damage to life property and the environment.
The foremost reason for refraining from frivolous travel during this state of emergency is to protect human lives. These wildfires have already led to tragic loss and by limiting travel we can prevent needless exposure to danger. Emergency responders and utility workers are tirelessly fighting to contain the blazes and impulsive travel only strains these invaluable resources hindering their efforts to save lives and curb the destruction.
Another critical factor to consider is the preservation of property and infrastructure. The wildfires have devoured houses and infrastructure leading to colossal financial losses. By limiting travel, we minimize the risk of igniting new fires unintentionally which can swiftly grow out of control and exacerbate existing challenges.
Additionally, our environment is enduring extensive harm from these wildfires. The horrifying scenes of lush forests reduced to charred remnants remind us of the ecological devastation that is unfolding. By traveling cautiously and mindfully we help protect the natural beauty that defines British Columbia safeguarding wildlife habitats and the overall ecosystem.
Lastly, refraining from frivolous travel demonstrates empathy and solidarity with the affected communities. Residents are enduring immense psychological and emotional stress as they witness their homes and livelihoods being engulfed in flames. By heeding the call to avoid unnecessary travel we express support for their plight and alleviate the strain on emergency services helping them focus on those in immediate need.
In conclusion, as British Columbia battles the wildfires it is crucial to understand the necessity of limiting frivolous travel. By doing so we prioritize human lives, protect property and infrastructure, preserve the environment, and demonstrate compassion for the affected communities.
Collectively we can contribute to the recovery process and rebuild a stronger and more resilient British Columbia.
Jeremy Piesinger
Penticton
U.S. Republicans have Taliban blood in veins
Dear Editor:
An Associated Press article reads that Afghanistan woman fall out of favour if Taliban men see their uncovered faces (Herald, Aug. 19).
My word, what the heck happens if they view a bare ankle? Do they think their shaggy unshaven faces are attractive? Apparently this absurd line of thinking has gone on for 1,400 years. You would think it’s time for changes to this “walking womb” philosophy.
Sometimes I think the U.S. Republicans have Taliban blood running through their veins with their approach to abortion.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Disappointed by lack of coverage on lake swim
Dear Editor:
A two-part letter: criticism and praise.
Criticism: To the Penticton Herald and the Western News, you don’t seem to attend or report on local events.
The Ultra Swim on Skaha Lake, which was part of Peach Fest was held on Aug. 13. It had people from all over attending.
Steve King was at the finish announcing.
No write up of results, etc. in the papers
Praise: We think that the Penticton City Parks Department do an outstanding job of keeping our parks so nice in this heat and for all the planters, etc.
Ken Carlson
Penticton
Are wisdom and knowledge the same?
Dear Editor:
Wisdom and knowledge are terms that are sometimes juxtaposed. On further investigation, they are, for the most part, very distant, several times removed cousins and no more.
You are probably wondering where this is going. Very simply, I am trying to see where the City fits in some of its decisions regarding infrastructure as of late.
To clarify the weak relationship between the two terms, we need to see if and where the City fits, if in fact, it does.
There are no hard-and-fast rules when it comes to defining these two words. Still, most people do draw a distinction between knowledge and wisdom. Let’s take a closer look at what might allow someone to be knowledgeable, but not wise.
Many experts define knowledge as understanding basic facts, truths, and information. We gain knowledge from learning and education.
Wisdom, on the other hand, is the ability to use knowledge in a practical, intelligent way. Most people believe wisdom comes from everyday experiences.
It would seem that both of these words elude some recent infrastructure decisions made by the City. Of course, I am referring to the bike lanes and large amounts of money arbitrarily spent on them. For the record, I am not anti-bike lane per se.
I just question the modus operandi of the bike lane inception.
To show knowledge, several bike lane studies of cities similar in size to Penticton should have been undertaken. We don’t know that they were. If so, there was no published information put out. To show wisdom, the City should have given enough information to the electorate so that an informed decision as to “yay or nay” was a choice and not a unilateral decision spurred on by a small special interest group. The decision making might be likened to buying a riding horse where you buy the saddle and run around until you find a horse that it fits.
Again, where knowledge loses out is with the proposed redo of the Martin Street bike lane. Monies were spent to make the bike lane. Now, through a lack of wisdom, more money could be spent to remake or remove the Martin Street bike lane.
Soon there will be another knowledge/wisdom collision on the South Main bike lane proposal. This project is unnecessary as safety has not been a factor in decades. The City appears to be in a quandary as to how wisdom and knowledge interact.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton