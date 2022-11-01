Save the trees on Braid Street
Dear Editor:
Re: “City eying downtown property owner’s trees,” (Herald, Oct. 28).
Brent Richards has every right to be concerned and upset that the City has decided to widen the section of the multi-use pathway adjacent to his home that faces Penticton Creek.
He has just been advised that seven mature trees in his yard would have to come down. He was told the trees lie near the property line, meaning the trees root systems would become unstable, and likely lead to the trees demise. Most of these trees are beautiful large maples. The City of Penticton was able to canter lever the pathway out over the Creek near the east side of the Front Street businesses that face Penticton Creek, and they should do this once again rather than cut down Mr. Richards trees.
The B.C. government is pushing to continuously improve sustainable tree management, as a critical tool in mitigating the impacts of climate change. These trees provide not only beauty, but shade during the summer season, and habitat for the many birds and wildlife in the area. We need these trees as part of our green space along the pathway.
Mr. Richards has started a petition to be forwarded to council. I have signed it. Please take the time to go down and look at this section of the pathway near Braid Street and Penticton Creek for yourself.
Dorothy Tinning
Penticton
Global TV gripe: too many ads
Dear Editor:
Re: “Today’s team at Global don't compare to Webber & Roberts,” by Frank Martens (Herald, Oct. 28).
Heck, I don’t find today’s Global broadcasters tinny and whinny. They sound fine to me, but to each his own. A more propitious gripe against Global TV ought to be directed towards their over abundance of ads.
I realize that TV companies require advertising revenues to exist but come on now, do we need to be bombarded with an a continual mass of nonsensical drivel. If one attempts to find relief by switching to another channel you run up against the same affront to your sensibilities.
It’s a doggoned conspiracy!
The networks all band together. My only method of protesting this onslaught is not to purchase any product promoted accordingly. It’s the same approach I take with companies that display their wares on billboards as you enter our city. Sorry about that Jim Pattison.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
CERB necessary, but out of control
Dear Editor:
The Parliamentary Budget office reports that annual federal debt servicing coat have ballooned to $47.6 billion as a result of inflation and increased accumulation of debt.
That’s no surprise considering that the federal debt has doubled to $1.3 trillion during seven years of Justin Trudeau’s regime.
Annual Federal debt servicing costs are now the same as tax- funded federal healthcare expenditures, and everyone is screaming for more healthcare money.
An analysis from the Fraser Institute found that 40% of federal deficits during the pandemic had nothing to do with providing Canadians relief from COVID. This confirms what many believed. Much of the spending was targeted at winning the Liberal’s opportunistic election last fall.
Something like CERB was necessary, but it was out of control. Lack of vetting invited widespread fraud and abuse where many people who had no entitlement to CERB grabbed it anyway; and got away with it.
The $81 billion CERB program was so messed up that it defies any form of meaningful audit. Let’s not talk about the $54 million ArriveCAN App boondoggle which looks like chump change in comparison.
The Liberal-NDP coalition has committed themselves to a strategy of vote buying with borrowed money. It’s an unspoken contract to indulge people’s tastes for free stuff in return for voter dependency, deferred taxes, and a forfeiture of some measure of personal and financial freedom.
And it’s worked. Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us twice, shame on us.
Succeeding generations won’t appreciate our unchecked sense of entitlement.
Trudeau’s glib announcements that budgets will balance themselves, and that the government was taking on debt so that we wouldn’t need to, have come home to roost.
Every time he says he has our back, it’s like going into a grungy Montreal bar where the smart move is to keep your back to the wall. Government policies must be judged on their results, and not their glitzy announcements and lofty intentions.
Economics 101 teaches that government borrowing and spending only makes inflation worse.
Will the Liberal-NDP coalition keep borrowing to shore up popular support in the face of rising inflation and looming recession? Will they raise taxes to pay for it? Will they finally confront reality and start imposing restraints?
They own this, and seven years of blaming Stephen Harper is wearing pretty thin. The choices are quite stark.
Any way you slice it, we lose.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Woman’s right to control her body
Dear Editor:
In the year 2022 we still read of men and women, organizations, religious groups and politicians, most of whom are financially and physically secure, trying to undermine a womens’ right to control her own body. This implies women can not think for themselves or make decisions for their life circumstance.
We don’t have to go to Iran.We don’t have to go to the United States.
Fr. Harry Clarke stated, “No group has taken advantage of euphemisms like the abortion industry; providers of the service. Vote, pro choice” (Herald letters, Oct. 29).
I respectfully ask him to research, extensively, euphemisms run by churches, like the Irish “workhouses” and “orphanages”, Magdalene “Laundries” and here in Canada — Indian Residential “Schools”. He has carefully avoided including the misuse of power over women, who had no rights, for profit and control.
Women in Canada have the legal right to control their own bodies.
The only place for thinking like his is in Dr. Seuss's euphemisms.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
A trick disguised as a treat
Dear Editor:
Rumour has it that the trick-or-treaters who knocked on our prime minister’s door were (at first) thrilled to death.
Mr. Trudeau was dressed up (dressing up is something he loves to do) as an Easter Bunny with a large wicker basket filled with plastic pumpkins. Each time he dropped one into a child’s ‘goodie bag’ he would say, “Here’s a Halloween surprise that will last a lifetime.”
When the children got home, they noticed their pumpkin, which was adorned with glittering Liberal Party of Canada stickers, had been made with non-recyclable plastic in China. Inside there was a scrunched up candy wrapper and a handwritten note that read, “Boohoo to you too! My trick is giving you a share of something that is guaranteed to grow bigger every year: the national debt.”
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Bloomfield is bike lane champ
Dear Editor:
“What is Mayor-Elect’s position on bike lane?,” (Herald Oct. 26).
As far back as October 2020 I emailed and delivered a letter to the then council regarding the Martin Street bike lane fiasco such as poor design, dangerous intersections and obstructions affecting trades/traffic, removal of 90 parking stalls, lack of genuine consultation, the plight of residents/businesses, 100% against the Martin Street route, funding; and other issues with the proposed bike lanes.
Cooked statistics by Shape Your City, ignoring the demographic of the residents and users (35% seniors/retirees, another 30% who must use their car for their profession estimated at 10,000-20,000 ) and a waste of funds. I will also mention hundred of letters from concerned citizens against this overall project.
In response to my submission to council I received a call at home around 4 p.m., from then- councillor Julius Bloomfield boasting at length about the benefit of the bike lanes for the residents, offering another mode of transportation and reducing car usage while ignoring my concerns. I finally mentioned to Bloomfield that he was entitled to his view and that I was entitled to mine.
The above might answer Mr. Thorpe’s initial question.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
We became numb to world’s problems
Dear Editor:
Re: “There’s enough real terror without Halloween,” (Heraldletters, Oct. 29).
What a great letter to the editor from Carol Nugent. In fact, all letters that day, were of note from very thoughtful people. Thank you.
As a child, I can remember being blindfolded and someone put into my hand peeled grapes and telling me they were eyes. Silly, fun, yes!
Carol is absolutely correct. The silliness and fun at Halloween has turned into a mind-altering visions. Young people’s minds are totally suggestive. It has happened so gradually over the years we adults are to blame for the subliminal messages we are sending.
Front page, same edition, although it was only a feather, being “stabbed” into a fellow “thing,” what message have you sent out to a young mind? No wonder we become numb to the world’s problems. Let’s think a bit as Carol has suggested.
Donna Schellenberg
Penticton