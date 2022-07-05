Naramata Bench: goldmine for tourism
Dear Editor:
I want to voice my complete and strong protest against the project to develop the Spiller Road area.
I believe, there should not be any more construction allowed in that area because it is a unique rural area adjacent to sensitive agricultural lands and wildlife habitat.
This whole green mountain that contains the three famous benches is the iconic tourist and agri-tourist attraction and an important cluster of food-and-drink producers and unique related businesses that made Penticton famous.
It is a green gem that largely made the Penticton tourism brand and made our city what it is: the Canadian Napa Valley. Residential construction doesn’t belong in this iconic neighburhood.
I believe that the only way to keep our Napa Valley intact, is to assign a protection status and to ban any new construction projects in that whole area. This protected land could be made into a nature park, or just left untouched with the permanent protection status.
Tourism, unlike what the City’s planning team was trying to publicly claim during the recent open houses on the proposed Canadian Horizons Spiller project, is a staple and a major contributor to this city budget.
There are statistics that clearly show how much tourism and all the related industries and services make of the overall city budget.
When one starts counting how many motels, hotels, restaurants, stores, shops, bike/athlete-servicing, tour businesses, sport and cultural events and shows, conventions exist and happen in Penticton that are dependent on regular influxes of tourists in this city… why would there be so many if they didn’t contribute much being “seasonal” (as the City planners would have us believe)?
If the Canadian Horizons’ project (reduced density or not) is approved now, we all know what happens next. Next, another construction project on Naramata Bench will be approved — because why will CH stop at only one?
And then another one.
And another one. Opening the door to more residential construction will be the end of Naramata Bench.
Kelowna has just rejected a similar aggressive development project — why can’t we do the same? Why can’t we stand up for our unique green gem?
Penticton does not have to build around Spiller Road: currently there are at least three spots to build more homes that are outlined on the opposite end of the city. Let us build away from Naramata Bench.
Julianna Kaiser
Kelowna
Save Naramata Bench from development
Dear Editor:
This letter is in support of the grassroots movement to protect the Naramata Bench from Canadian Horizons developers.
Penticton Council has demonstrated that they recognize the global environmental crisis and want to make a difference. The bike lanes of Penticton are visionary for a community of this size and show leadership in a time where we are still not all understanding the implications of global warming and climate change.
Since there is some evidence of environmental leadership, I am surprised to see council and city planners promoting a rezoning of a natural environment to clear land for a housing development. This is confusing and indicates misalignment with their vision. It is not aligned with reducing road traffic and fossil fuel emissions and it is not guardianship of the our beautiful and unique local environment.
The 1050 Spiller Road proposed rezoning by council and the Canadian Horizons development on the Naramata Bench is actually the antithesis of stewardship of the environment.
In an area loved for its awe-inspiring natural beauty, agricultural land and eco-tourism opportunities, city council and planners should be showing leadership to protect this legacy that is the inheritance of all of us.
Not just those who can afford multi-million dollar, half-acre properties.
In the short-term, a handful of already wealthy Canadian Horizons investors and developers would make a pile of money and throw a few crumbs to local businesses and contractors. The long-term result would be that the Naramata Bench will never be the same again.
The floodgates on development will be wide open once this rezoning precedent is set in place. And we will all be poorer because something of irreplaceable natural beauty and wildness will have been lost forever.
Elk, bear, cougar, coyotes, raccoons, snakes and other wildlife will be shot because they will be considered pests and a danger to the people who built houses in their territory.
There is an opportunity in climate change. Demonstrate a consistent vision where developers receive incentives for investing in creating housing developments that use already- existing infra-structures. Champion a community vision that prioritizes housing that encourages walking and using those expensive biking lanes to get to schools, shopping, entertainment facilities and the beach. Penticton city council and city planners, this is your opportunity to get it right.
Joe and Rhonda Radench
Penticton
First priority should be helping Canada’s poor
Dear Editor:
What in H is wrong with this picture?
Ukraine is a country at war. They didn’t choose this. It’s sad indeed and this war sets the entire world on its heels.
What really frustrates me is the fact Canada offers millions of dollars to support the ongoing loss of life and devastation, plus adding more fuel to a changing climate has me equally confused.
Trying to be a Good Samaritan at the ridiculous expense and hardships laid on Canadians when the pilfered millions are badly needed at home. It’s mind boggling.
The unaffected elected officials at all levels of government are a complete waste of time as one war and conflict stops, a new one starts and then the giving away of Canadian dollars begins once again.
Our shared planet has been in trouble since mankind arrived and is the source
created by stupidity that will terminate life on planet Earth.
Feel sorry for ordinary Canadians for a change and spend our money wisely.
Canada would likely crumble if the United States kicked Canada out from under their umbrella.
A mannequin realizes that without ordinary people’s hard-earned money, the elected mindbogglers are going down the tube that bypasses heaven.
Where in the H did our so-called freedom go?
The faint bang for our own sorely-needed bucks constantly leaves our country for many obsolete things created by elected
stupidity.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Use paint for bike lanes and lose the barricades
Dear Editor:
Here might have been an idea.
We’re all getting greener by the day, out of an increased awareness for the salvation of our environment, right?
Bike lanes. Buy a tanker truck full of green paint and use the paint to show where the bike lanes are. Lose the barricades.
Give the biking community and everyone else a little credit for being able to figure out a not-very-difficult situation.
What's next, shop rider lanes? The white lines on most roads seem to have served motorists quite well over the years.
I'd like to think motorists and cyclists alike could get along with only a modicum of common sense on seeing a green-coloured riding area.
Good grief, Charlie Brown.
Gordon Boothe
Penticton