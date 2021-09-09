Thank you teachers for all that you do
Dear Editor:
Like most parents of school-aged children, I have been following the updates regarding school COVID protocols.
Hearing that the teachers want more measures in place, it honestly blows my mind that they aren’t getting exactly what they are asking for.
Think of what is being asked of them. They aren’t asking for these measures because they have a secret plot to make everyone miserable. They are asking for additional measures so that they can keep themselves and our children safe and healthy!
Where is there a line of work with a heavier burden than teaching?
Teaching has, in my eyes, long been an under-appreciated, under-paid, under-valued, and under-recognized
profession. But this is next level short-sightedness. Why are we not doing everything possible to make their jobs actually do-able?
Outside of family, who has the potential to play a larger role in your child’s life? Sure, maybe a coach, but only if your child found their way to sports. With few exceptions, no one has the ability to impact your child like a teacher.
Mrs. Tratner, wherever you are, please know you were my motivation and my guide last year as I endeavoured to inspire in my children the passion for Canadian history you showed me.
Thank you, Mr. Tchaikovsky, Mr. Dodds, Mrs. Langran, Mr. Manson-Blair, Mrs. Ives, and many more. Thank you!
And to those who have played such a huge role in my children’s lives, I have tried to thank you over the years, but it will never be enough because these are my children and you showed them beauty and wonder and things about themselves they didn’t know.
You helped them believe in themselves when they were afraid, you inspired curiosity and a desire to dig deeper. You made their days better and brighter, and for that, no thanks will ever be enough.
To Amy Boef, Melissa Burdock, Shandel Larsson, Mme. Marie-Line, Jacquie Moniot, and Carla Garrett... thank you!
It is my fervent and ardent hope that someone somewhere will recognize the wisdom of creating an environment where teachers can again feel excited and appreciated and cared for.
Jamesie Bray
Penticton
Replace gas guzzlers with electric vehicles
Dear Editor:
It’s time.
We keep hearing about climate change and global warming and the rapidly-shrinking time that we have left to do anything.
Nothing of any magnitude seems to get done. Politics? I have an idea.
Why not give everyone with a gas-guzzling automobile one year to get off the road and receive equal compensation, whatever that might entail, in an electrical-powered automobile.
No, I was not in auto sales.
This would clean up the atmosphere in fairly short order, put a dent in global warming, set a good example for others and very likely improve all of our health needs.
One giant leap for mankind.
Chuck Waddington
Penticton
Pilots, we appreciate all that you do
Dear Editor:
In these troubled times, with the pandemic, fires, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes and everything else, there are lots of reasons for lots of us to say “thank you” to many groups: front-line health workers, paramedics, firemen, police forces, etc., but one group I have never seen mentioned and whom I think are pretty important — all air pilots.
Years ago, it was said of pilots, it’s a very glamorous thing to be flying. Not now! So much technology and crowded air space as well as many unknown dangers.
Here, in the Okanagan we see them nearly every day — water bombers going dangerously low to scoop up their load of water, helicopters carrying fire retardant and skimmers doing just that.
Then, the other recent group — flying planes in and out of Afghanistan, where they could be fired at or even shot directly, setting off massive explosions.
Normally, taxiing and lifting to go up, and landing are the tricky bits, but imagine sitting in the cockpit and wondering, “When the heck can we leave?” and hoping the passengers they have are not strapped up to an explosive device or the plane has not been tampered with while waiting.
So, clap your hands and whistle for these guys — they are also life savers and protectors.
Thank you to all flying personnel.
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
Ironman, bike lanes, self-serve checkouts all need to go
Dear Editor:
The Ironman event should be permanently cancelled along with the $8-million lake-to-lake bike route.
Patricia Des Brisay’s letter to the editor (Herald, Nov. 11, 2020) pretty much explains the reasons. I personally thank her for standing up to this nonsense.
The bike project will not work for the general public because Martin Street is already too busy and most cyclists will not risk getting run over. I believe the main reason for the bike project was to help raise the profile of the Ironman.
It is a waste of taxpayers’ money.
Firstly, why didn’t we use the money collected from this sporting event?
Secondly, money was already wasted when white lights were installed at the finish line. Good for the event, maybe, but no one rides their bike after 8 p.m
Instead of spending millions on this joke project, why didn’t city council commit to turbines for the canal to produce electricity for the city? This would produce millions of dollars in revenue from the electricity. Also, many jobs would be created for the people of Penticton.
The Ironman triathlon has hundreds of volunteers who sacrificed their time and energy... and for what reason? Also, for 40 years, this event has collected millions that did not stay in this community. It went to Eastern Canada. Why? Again, this just does not make any sense.
For four decades I have lived here and many small, local retailers have closed because of giant big box scores like Walmart that are based in the United States, along with several big Canadian-owned chains.
These businesses with self-checkout machines have eliminated countless jobs. Now there are local people are out of work. What do they do now?
No money means no future. This does nothing to help Penticton. If I were mayor, I would insist these scanning machines are removed and jobs restored.
I want the citizens of Penticton to stand up and raise heck over this nonsense. Be heard. If we do not unite to stop this, all of Penticton will become a ghost town.
Franco De Michelis
Penticton
Impressed by work ethic of Helena Konanz
Dear Editor:
I am not, by any means, a politician. I am, however, of the opinion that we are in need of a strong leader who is well-versed in the complex political issues we face today.
In my opinion, that leader is Helena Konanz. She is well-respected, experienced, intelligent, and hard-working. She is also committed to representing the constituents in her riding by working with and for others in a diplomatic and responsible manner.
I support Helena Konanz in our upcoming federal election, and encourage others to vote for her as well.
Judy MacKay
Penticton
None of the parties seem to be ethical
Dear Editor:
With the future of First Nations peoples on the line — along with the rest of us — during this upcoming pandemic election, which party is the least ethical?
Is it the Liberals, who have defined “entitlement” for a generation, who have mismanaged pandemic relief for individuals and businesses as well as setting back international relations for decades to come?
They broke promises, failed to provide clean drinking water, Trudeau himself proved to be a fake feminist.
Is it the NDP? They fail to respect an individual’s right of privacy by making unwelcome phone calls.
Is it the Conservative Party, with their fascist-sounding “Secure the future” slogan on the same discredited path since Stephen Harper and Brian Mulroney attempted to ruin the nation with their misguided policies of economics, fake economics and right- wing indoctrination?
The Peoples Party of Canada is arguably a right-wing offshoot of the right-wing, if not fascist, Conservative Party.
The Green party has issues within their own ranks.
The Bloq Quebecois is a traitorous organization infesting Canadian politics as they uphold Quebec’s undue sense of entitlement.
None of the parties are deserving of power in this country.
Which is the least abominable party? The Green Party, I guess, but honestly, none of the parties are worthy of our trust.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Home ownership was obtainable in 70s, 80s
Dear Editor:
John Thompson of Kaleden is not in touch with reality when he makes the statement that things are relevant concerning costs of housing. We bought our first home in the 70s and yes, mortgage rates were higher, but the total cost of the home was what our wages were for a year.
We both had low paying jobs and had trouble finding anyone to give us a mortgage. Finally, a credit union did and we stayed with credit unions because of this. The home cost us $20,000. This same home recently sold for over $400,000.
Wages in the work we had been employed in have not, despite Thompson’s remarks, increased to $400,000. The two of us, in 2021, would bring in $100,000 doing the same jobs we did in the 1970s. Our wages increased five times in the past 50 years, but the home increased 20 times.
Home buying in 1970 was within reach, for almost anyone with a job. There were also rentals available that took about one-quarter of our salary. People cannot save for the down payments required for even a “handyman’s special” of $500,000, when their rent — even in a small apartment —takes up over half of their salary.
I am so sick of people in my age group who bought homes in the 1970s and 80s stating that this can still be done as it is all “relevant.” There is no relevancy — and no possibilities — unless you make well over $100,000 per year and have a partner also earning contributing financially.
None of the people I know make over $100,000 a year and neither do their “partners” ... if they have one! Even for the smallest and cheapest apartment, if you are in a minimum-wage job, it is almost impossible to live on your own, you need at least one roommate. Try to find one with whom you can have this financial arrangement.
We desperately need affordable rentals, but when the cheapest rentals take up over half your paycheque, it is almost impossible to save for a down payment after paying for food, heat etc.
Mr. Thompson needs to leave his comfortable pew and investigate the costs of homes and the salaries of the majority of people.
Sandy Hayes
Penticton
Send Covidiots to Florida and Texas
Dear Editor:
A suggestion for dealing with the Covidiots who abuse our health-care workers:
Start a crowd-funded program to buy them all one-way tickets to Texas or Florida. They can enjoy being among people who share their views and experience living with overwhelmed health-care systems.
Michael Symons
Pender Island