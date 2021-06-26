Parks society crossed the line
Dear Editor:
Re “Tight vote won’t sink marina plan,” by Joe Fries (Herald, Page 1, June 23).
It was so disappointing — in fact disgusting to read — Karen Brownlee, now president of Protection Penticton Parks Society, claiming if PPPS pushed for a recount on the votes granting a long-term lease to Skaha Marina, that city staff could easily slip in some “blank voting ballots” for the “yes” vote on improving Skaha Marina.
Do not make such a statement as a representative for the Society. We have a mayor and council who have paid attention to the taxpayers’ views on a long-term lease, by putting forth a vote on the marina lease. It’s a victory for the locals and the tourists to get a new, improved marina.
You are right Mayor (John) Vassilaki on saying PPPS crossed a few lines in getting its no vote out. A lot of misinformation to the membership. Sending members of PPPS an email asking the members to vote for Brownlee in the June 19 byelection and to vote “no” to a long-term lease putting fear into the members that the park was again compromised goes against all ethics.
Save Skaha Park Society was formed by volunteers and built on numerous donations by those whofought to save the park from a commercial waterslide/mini-putt. The park is saved thanks to those diligent members of the society and all those volunteers.
The marina upgrades are within the stamp of the marina. No developer is going to want to develop the marina without a long-term lease. Skaha Park is saved thanks to all the volunteers, contributors and two lawsuits, and a lot of hard work prior to Karen Brownlee’s presidency.
Lou Sloboda
Penticton
Find a suitable spokesperson
Dear Editor:
Through the last few years of decision making regarding Skaha Park, I have followed with interest the work of the Protect Penticton Parks Society.
I am absolutely aghast at the words of society president Karen Brownlee as quoted in the Herald June 23. These words represent a libelous attack on the integrity of City staff, as well as an attitude which is simply unacceptable in our city — that the outcome of a recount could be influenced by the staff. Sure sounds like the recent American election complaints of the Republican party and its leader.
The next statement by Brownlee reveals her ageist attitude: seniors trust officials and grow confused over wording.
Ms. Brownlee, I am a senior and can scarcely believe these words have been spoken.
I no longer live within the city’s boundaries and therefore cannot vote on city matters, but I concur with Gordon Houston (Herald letters, June 24) who thanked the Penticton electors for leaving Ms. Brownlee seventh in the election results. I hope the Penticton Parks Society is able to choose a more suitable spokesperson.
Doreen Bobbitt
Penticton
Penticton needs a deer cull
Dear Editor:
Re: “City sounds alarm over aggressive deer,” (Herald, June 24).
My friend was chased by a deer and luckily two people riding bikes frightened it away. She had two tiny dogs on a leash, and they are about as aggressive as fur coats.
Yes, the deer could smell the dogs and this possibly caused the aggression — a natural instinct for the deer.
I was also chased — no dog with me — and being 75 and not as agile as I once was, it was frightening. Luckily I got behind a telephone pole and went around it several times, then a young woman on a skateboard came buzzing along and the deer left.
My major concern is for two deer that I have seen with one of their hind legs dangling — useless, they can not use this leg at all. Then there are several other with huge growths, the size of a baseball, one deer has this ball literally hanging from the neck area. It looks like it is hanging by a thin rope.
I reported this and was told that they would monitor these deer.
How one can monitor a deer that is not in a contained area is beyond me. I stated I could call when the deer were in the yard and was told they could not send a person out on such a short notice.
With no natural enemies roaming about Penticton, deer need to be culled. Perhaps if those who have watched too many Disney movies and do not agree with this, we could bring into Penticton deer’s natural enemies — bears, wolves, cougars, etc. and let nature take out the injured and the sick.
Someone is going to be seriously hurt. I know this is a difficult position for Penticton council to be in. Perhaps put pressure on the wildlife branch of government to act.
I am an environmentalist and love animals, but can see there is a problem.
Sandy Hayes
Penticton
Canada Day is worth celebrating
Dear Editor:
I spent the first 20 years of my life in Penticton and have always been proud of that. When I was informed that the city was not going to celebrate the birth of Canada on July 1, I was disgusted by that decision.
I proudly served in the RCAF for 36 years. Even though Canada has not always been perfect, as witnessed by the terrible findings related to residential schools, to surrender to 5% of the population and neglect what Canada has accomplished by and for the other 95% is an act of cowardice, something Canadians are not known for.
Shame on the city council. I personally will no longer refer to Penticton as my hometown nor will I spend time there in the future.
Gerry Morrison
Cochrane
Heat wave driving us all a bit crazy
Dear Editor:
If you’ve been wondering how hot it really is, I’ll tell you.
Yesterday, I burned my lips trying to sip on a can of ice tea. My neighbour said his fridge climbed into the deepfreeze. And a friend told me his cats were taking turns diving off the toilet tank into the bowl.
Is it just me, or is the current heat wave making everybody a little bit crazy?
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Sex Education caused depression to granddaughter
Dear Editor:
Three weeks ago, one of my granddaughters came home from school in tears.
She went immediately to her room where she cried for a long time. Her mother attempted to comfort her to no avail. She would not find solace in her mother or father’s voices. She did not want to talk to anyone, period.
By evening, she attempted to eat some supper but food made her feel sick. She wanted to be alone. She was truly traumatized.
Something went on at school that day and it lasted for three days. She did not want to go back to school.
What could possibly upset a sweet girl of 10 years who is always happy, one who spends time every day trying to help someone, a top-of-her-class student who loves school and always participates in class?
Finally, with encouragement and comforting words from her parents, she shared the sad details of her experience to the utter disgust and repugnance of her parents.
She had gone to school as a happy, wholesome child on that school day.
A teacher entered the classroom and announced the topic of discussion for her 10-year old students.
Sex Education, the farthest thing from their delicate minds, would forever brand them with pornographic images.
It progressed: “How do lesbians and gay people have sex?”
Good Lord! This is “education” for 10-year-olds? Without parental consent?
The teacher proceeded with explicit discussion and video graphics that glorify same-sex relations and persuade innocent children that such sexual relations are “normal.”
The teacher invaded the right of every child in the class to be a child, and their parents’ rights to keep their children safe from mind-destroying pornographic sexual images — in the classroom which is supposed to be a safe haven.
In the U.S., school curriculum members introduced a cartoon video (undoubtedly bound for Canada), that teaches four year old children to masturbate (Fox News).
Have we degenerated to become so sick an “enlightened” society?
Does anyone really wonder why so many young adults are depressed with minds confused about their sexuality and family values?
I submit that forced “sex education” certainly contributes to society’s breakdown.
We survived at least 6,000 years without this damaging curriculum and do not need it now.
If we cannot trust our children to be safe in today’s public classrooms, unfortunately, parents need to think about home schooling permanently.
Gerry Rayner
Coldstream
People change from their youth
Dear Editor:
Maj.-Gen Dany Fortin has been replaced as manager of the distribution of the COVID vaccine in Canada.
Why? Because in his youth 32 years ago, he allegedly exposed himself to a female.
Third-two years ago.
He is a very senior officer with a very distinguished career, replaced over an accusation of something that may have occurred decades ago.
Did this traumatize the victim all that time ago and negatively impact her for life?
Then why didn’t she come forward sooner.
I admire to a certain extent the #MeToo movement and the many serious allegations that it has addressed. But some allegations I can’t support. Most people do things in their youth they would never think of doing today. People develop and change.
May this even happened with Fortin — or maybe it didn’t. But no such other complaint has been made in over 32 years. Does this not count for something?
I don’t think there is a person alive who doesn’t wish a “do-over” for things they’ve done in their youth.
I hope Fortin’s step-down is voluntary and temporary until the completion of the investigation — and that his resignation was not requested by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who knows all too well the impact of unproven allegations.
I am perturbed that in this political climate, leaders are all too hasty to destroy people based on unproven allegations — especially decade-old allegations that, at the time, would not have been taken as seriously.
It’s time for a statute of limitation for non-violent acts that are decades old. People change. Or do we continue to destroy people for youthful folly?
Patrick MacDonald
Kelowna
Punishments were contradictory
Dear Editor:
Now, at nearly 77 years of age, I have turned my back on the Catholic faith for nearly 55 years. but I still remember the ritual of the sacrament of confession.
It began with, “Bless me father for I have sinned,” and ended with one reciting the act of contrition prayer. After this, the priest forgave one’s sins and assessed a punishment whose severity depended on the level of the offence (three Hail Marys and five “our fathers” was often my sentence, but when it got really serious, I would be told to say these at each of the stations of the cross. There were 12 stations).
Were I a cartoonist today, I’d post one showing the pope, representing the catholic church, kneeling in a confessional box, uttering the same words, “Bless me father for we have sinned.”
Who would be the Catholic church’s confessor today and what penance would be assessed?
Richard Begin
Kelowna