Customer loyalty is a fickle thing. I’ve had a premium credit card for at least 30 years. The points I collected on it have enabled me to travel free, and freely, within Canada for most of those 30 years. For most of that time, I had no trouble booking flights, hotels, and rental cars.
The card also provided collision insurance when I rented a car, and insurance for medical emergencies and trip cancellation when travelling.
But it has taken something as minor as an automated voice-mail system to lose my loyalty. Permanently.
I won’t name the credit card company. They have more lawyers than I do.
Here’s the story. My friend heard about a two-week canoe trip down the Yukon River from Whitehorse to Dawson City. The adventure company had two spaces open. The price was reasonable.
We signed up.
I booked our return flights to Whitehorse, using my credit card. But I made a typing mistake in the preferred schedule. I needed to correct it.
I called the number given to me on my emailed confirmation. I got an automated voice that’s supposed to understand my speech. It asked for my credit card number, its expiry date, and the magic digits on the back. It also checked my date of birth, and asked for my reason for calling.
I told it. It assured me it would put me through to the appropriate department.
It didn’t. Instead, it routed me to another automated voice that required my credit card number — again — whereupon it told me my points, current charges, and credit limit.
Not what I was calling about.
There was no way of getting back to the start. So I pushed buttons at random. The line went dead.
I called again. Same questions. Same promises. This time I waited through 11 assurances that my call was very important — spaced out by an endless 60-second loop of repetitive guitar riffs designed, I suspect, to irritate callers into hanging up.
I was told the company was experiencing an unusual volume of calls. My estimated waiting time was three hours and 17 minutes.
I had other priorities in my life.
I tried again, at various times, four days in a row. My estimated wait times varied between one and five hours.
In desperation, my travelling companion and I both called. We put our phones on speaker. We answered the necessary blanks.
After an hour of waiting, one of us did get through to a human voice. A nice young man, who spent another hour trying to make the requested changes. And ended up telling us he wasn’t allowed to make them.
I also needed trip cancellation and emergency medical insurance. I checked the bank’s webpage. Because I’m over 65, my automatic coverage now lasts only three days.
But I can top it up — it just doesn’t tell me how. The bank’s web page didn’t offer any options. I needed to speak directly to a
qualified customer service representative.
Same automated voice. Same routine. Wrong department. Re-directed call. After 25 minutes on hold, the endless guitar music turned into a busy signal.
No recourse.
I did — yes, I did! — eventually reach a real live human being.
After listening to my lament, he said, “I see by your telephone number that you’re in B.C. I can’t help you. I’m only licenced for Ontario. I’ll have a B.C. agent call you.”
The B.C. agent’s call came two days later, while I was out. Another recorded voice. It told my answering machine, repeatedly, “Press One now if you are ready to speak to an insurance agent.”
Did you get that? A recording, telling another recording to press a button?
I gave up.
I called my local credit union. A real human answered the phone. She gave me a quotation for medical and trip cancellation insurance within 10 minutes.
That’s how I prefer to do business in future.
I don’t care if this is one of the most respected banks in the whole world. I don’t care if its assets surpass many members of the United Nations.
I shall cut their premium card into little pieces and send it back to what used to be my bank.
Take notice, big banks. When you set up systems for your corporate convenience so that you don’t have to deal directly with your customers, you may find that you don’t have to deal with them anymore. Certainly not with this one.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. Email: rewrite@shaw.ca