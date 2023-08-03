This column is made up of a bunch of random unrelated items.
• The people in charge of the landslide project in Summerland brought down too much material last Friday and had to reduce traffic once again. Thanks a bunch for restarting traffic through rural Summerland. They are probably too young to remember the scene from “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” blowing up the train safe with a bit too much dynamite.
• Leader of the Opposition, Pierre Poilievre was in town recently. He was selling the story that MP Richard Cannings was ignoring his constituents by supporting the Liberals. My experience with our local MPs, both Mr. Cannings and Dan Albas has been positive, as both are extremely responsive. I am also a fan of the NDP driven Pharmacare and dental care initiatives.
• The carbon tax will be the first policy a Poilievre government would overturn. Technology will miraculously stop the wildfires, floods and heat domes we suffer through according to Mr. Poilievre... Still waiting for specifics.
• With the Conservative Party electoral base in the energy-based economies of Alberta and Saskatchewan, we can be assured the CPC will do absolutely nothing to hinder fossil fuel expansion. His solution is to magically reduce the cost of electricity, rather than the rely on a carbon tax on oil and gas to dis-courage our dependence. CPC continued support of fossil fuel consumption is like depending on filters to eliminate the urine from the swimming pool. The carbon tax is far from perfect, but opponents lack any alternative practical proposals.
• Enquiring minds still wonder why Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is avoiding any sort of hearing on Chinese election interference. I doubt if meddling by China swayed the election outcome, but it does not look like the authorities protected our MPs and their families. Until we get some answers, it may happen some more and we suspect Mr. Trudeau has something to hide. He is getting past his “best before date.”
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.