Naramata Bench is not for sale, ever
Dear Editor:
Re: “City should support CH development,” by Steve Boultbee (Herald letters, Jan. 26).
Steve Boultbee has done a complete about face and now agrees with, and even more surprising, believes everything Canadian Horizons tells him.
I don’t understand why he assumes that just because land is not in the Agricultural Land Reserve means it’s not agricultural land? Both properties currently for sale adjacent to 1050 Spiller Road are listed as “Agricultural land for sale” so obviously Gil Szabo (MLS 186425) and Philip Fox (MLS 183909) don’t agree that the land has no agricultural potential.
And what about the peach orchard on 880 Naramata Road that Canadian Horizons ripped out to make room for their new road?
I don’t know Mr. Boultbee, but I can guarantee that he would never have purchased his beautiful property on Spiller Road all those decades ago if it was 50 meters away from a 320-home, suburban subdivision.
His two main reasons for supporting this development is firstly wild fire safety.
I agree. Cutting down the trees, clearing the land and paving over the ground cover will definitely reduce wildfires.
Secondly, supplying much-needed housing. Is that what the developer told you, Steve, that Penticton has a shortage of houses in the $750,000 price range? What Penticton actually needs are affordable houses and rental specific options.
But neither of those are being offered by Canadian Horizons, are they?
And that brings us to tax benefits. Now here is something else Canadian Horizons wouldn’t tell you Steve.
Leapfrogging out to the agricultural land to build an urban style subdivision will never reduce anyones taxes. Never. Not in Surrey, not in Kelowna and not in Penticton. Never.
Boutltbee is right that we might be sending a signal to developers like Canadian Horizons if we turn down this project. Instead, I propose that we should be sending them a very loud, very clear, no doubt-about-it, in your face message.
A message that says please take your outdated big city solutions to our small town problems back to Surrey with you. Penticton’s world class Naramata Bench is not for sale so please don’t return until you have something more creative to offer us than an obsolete, car dependent, soulless subdivision.
We are not a bunch of naive country bumpkins that all you have to do is waive a few jobs and a some old carrots in front of our face and we will roll over and let you build whatever you tell us we need.
Not even if those carrots are shaped like fire hydrants.
John Bilodeau
Penticton
Amazing care by both Drs. Harries
Dear Editor:
The seemingly endless medical emergency has opened up a person’s understanding about the people who work in the medical field and how important they are to everyone's well being. My letter is not only to say how thankful we should be, but about a doctor’s office in Penticton that has meant a whole new life to me because of their genuine care and dedication to what they believe in.
I came to the South Okanagan in 2003 from the Fraser Valley, and through a neighbour found out about Dr. Jeff Harries and his wife Dr. Leona Harries. They had an unbelievable way of making you not only feel good, but knew your problems became their problems.
I had spine surgery in mid-70s and it had gotten worse every year till I reached a point in 2015 that made daily life really not like a life. They promised to get the help I needed to handle the pain and give me some hope, and directed me to another pain management doctor from out of town but had a two-day-a-week second office in Penticton.
This was my answer and it happened fairly quickly so that within a year life had changed. I always felt that these people listened and truly had my interests at heart no matter what I complained about.
Many of you now know that Dr. Jeff Harries is fighting ALS, and a couple of years ago had to give up their practice. They sent a letter to all of their patients telling us what was happening and that we would need to find another doctor to help us.
It was at that moment that I felt he was a member of my family and it was devastating. Here was a man who had improved my life by his gentle talks and genuine feeling when I had issues and I could not help him now in his time of need.
ALS is a horrible thing to suffer from, but he keeps going positively. Readers of the Herald may remember seeing some front page articles of last April mentioning in full his dedication and work for treating alcoholism through seminars across this country.
So, my thoughts and gratitude go to both of them, Drs. Jeff and Leona Harries as well as all the ones now helping in the fight with COVID-19.
John Haygarth
Keremeos
Trump could actually be better for Canada
Dear Editor:
It was no surprise that President Joe Biden cancelled Keystone XL — it was his campaign promise, but he failed to listen to logical and reasonable arguments against his decision.
A reputable investment firm conducted a survey of 56 private and public U.S. and Canadian oil and gas companies and to their surprise found that only 21% of U.S. companies have plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to 84% in Canada.
The survey also found that management teams of those Canadian companies are improving environmental performances. Oil-sands operators have been continually striving to lower greenhouse emissions and are aiming to get to net zero by 2050.
Canada is far ahead of the United States. Nobody that I know of regrets the departure of Donald Trump, but will Biden treat Canada any better? Beware of his “Buy America First” campaign. Canada is vulnerable to further U.S. sanctions (i.e. softwood lumber, steel, aluminum or anything else that tickles their fancy.)
I note that the NDP and Green party leaders both jumped aboard the Biden decision. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has only 24 seats in Parliament and is paid about $250,000 annually to make irresponsible statements and Green leader Annamie Paul does not have a seat. How do these two leaders get to visit their candidates and supporters?
If they or any members of their parties use fossil-fuel vehicles under any circumstances, they are out and out hypocrites. How do current MPs of these parties get to and from Ottawa? I have not yet heard of solar or wind powered airplanes.
Also did the NDP and Green parties consider the economic damage to Western Canada? A prosperous Alberta and Saskatchewan provide billions to transfer payments. When these dry up, we will hear big time moaning and groaning from Eastern Canada.
Taking into consideration what I view as a snap decision on Biden’s part and lack of foresight, the loss of jobs on both sides of the border and the devastation to communities along the pipeline right of way, our prime minister made a bland statement and said he was “disappointed’ in Biden’s decision. What he bloody well should have been screaming is “we are outraged by your decision.” Not our prime minister.
Bob Sumner
Penticton
Bring our good world back to life
Dear Editor:
More and more of society is becoming divisive and comments more polemic.
We all know fear is a great psychological manipulator, and a flight or fight response is inherent in all of us, especially when we feel threatened, however, it seems to be having destructive consequences on everyone.
Our set of principles and attitudes, which vary from person to person, is based on our life experiences and how we see ourselves, it’s what makes us feel safe. Our values help determine what is important in our lives, what is secondary, what we are willing to stand up for and what we are willing to overlook, it guides our decisions,our priorities and presumptions, but does it give us the right to condemn or judge anyone else?
Have we accommodated ourselves too readily to social pressures and structures where hatred, division, corruption, and violence hold sway? It appears, at the moment, that these seem to be the principles on which our world is operating, it’s as if Pandora’s box has been opened. I feel sorry for those who are anxious, for those who are fearful, and for those who feel everyone should believe as they do.
That’s your decision, but I am not anxious to go down your rabbit hole with you. I still believe it’s a good world deep down, so shouldn’t we be trying to bring that world back to life?
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
Letters page creates important discussion
Dear Editor:
James Miller, King of the Herald.
Christopher T. Guttormsson submits “Inappropriate topic for Herald Editorial” in the Jan. 28 letters page.
Why would such a grump subscribe to a newspaper that make him so unhappy?
Reading between the lines of Christopher’s letter, it appears he doesn’t like any of the letters submitted, with a special mention of we, who live outside of Penticton.
Here is a simple solution for this truly unhappy man who likely believes, he has never ever made a mistake is quit reading the letters page or cancel your subscription.
If you don’t like swinging on another person’s gate I suggest you get off it.
I am one outsider who loves the letter page with letters from all those Christopher labeled “wind bags and lunatics.”
I appreciate a monitored forum is offered to the people from all walks of life and with a wide range of opinions and ideas — good, bad or indifferent.
Thomas J. Isherwood
Olalla
Find a paper that reaches your intellect
Dear Editor:
Re: “Inappropriate topic for Herald Editorial” by Christopher T. Guttormsson (Herald letters, Jan. 28).
If the Herald’s Editorials and letters page fall short of the elevated standards of some readers, perhaps it’s time they cancel their subscriptions and find a newspaper that corresponds to their lofty intellect.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Put front-line workers at the front of the line
Dear Editor:
I was not pleased to hear that the vaccination priorities for COVID-19 have been switched to age priority rather than front-line workers, with the exception of those working in emergency or intensive care and paramedics.
I do not understand why those working in the dental profession, such as dentists and hygienists, should not be considered among those front-line workers, because of the nature of their work.
Not only are they themselves subjected to the virus, but also their patients, who comprise a wide age range.
In the United States, dentists, dental teams and dental students are in the first phase of vaccinations.
As a senior in my 70s, with underlying health conditions, I am still willing to stand in line, to wait for these important, valued front-line workers to get their shots.
Eleanor Mintz
Victoria