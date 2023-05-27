Questions spiral over family fortunes
Dear Editor,
Do you as a middle aged ‘Comfortable Canadian’ worry about your kids?
How in God’s name are they ever going to be able to buy a home/house?
Are you sitting in a house that is obscenely over priced? Do you worry about your own future?
Do you see yourself in a future rest home where you can sit around a piano with balloons and bingo with a chef visiting your dining room table to see if you enjoyed your latest offering, where after lunch the Bentley or the luxurious coach takes you for an afternoon jaunt?
Or do you see yourself selling your castle and putting the money in the bank where it can support the rental payments of a lovely apartment?
Your kids have zero chance of owning a home of their own without help from B.C. lotteries or the Bank of Mom and Dad.
Was this whole situation created by your selling agent telling you that “we” can get more for your house/business?
Times have changed, it is not going to go back to how it was a few years back, It’s dog -eat-dog.
Governments, like the police, are no longer trusted. Goodwill sadly is in short supply, A drive around your town is really concerning if not heartbreaking.
Are those humans under the tarps related to you or mankind? What’s the answer?
Do you have a possible mind set that could/should be shared,
We need something that is fit for purpose.
Is it time we all had a second look at our family future-proofing?
Don Smithyman
Oliver
People are root cause of climate change
Dear Editor:
After years of alarmism, subsidies, mandates, carbon taxes, and pledges, we haven’t improved the climate one bit. What a surprise!
It isn’t possible to put a dome over this country to seal out global climate phenomena and produce a better environment within.
We exported our dirty industries to China in exchange for cheap consumer goods.
Large scale industrialization in China resulted in them generating 30 per cent of global carbon emissions.
Other countries are on the same path of economic development with few sanctions or restrictions on their climate impact.
White guilt, and the policies of the Third -World-dominated UN, have determined that’s only for us.
India’s share may eventually match China’s; and it will be a net increase.
Some believe that our self-flagellation over the climate is an example for others. But countries act in their own interests. Nobody cares about our virtue signalling.
The climate movement attributes climate change to human causes, but there are major natural factors, including solar cycles, fires, volcanoes, and the El Nino phenomena, which cannot be dismissed or controlled.
If people believe we can control the climate, and if bikes and EVs are a solution, why aren’t there mass surrenders of car keys and wholesale conversion of roads to bike routes? Why is there still air travel?
Why are fear mongering, punitive carbon taxing and subsidies necessary to force people into this?
Why hasn’t the housing market shifted to meet increased demand for smaller houses with less environmental impact?
Housing choices remain a function of finances, not environment.
Words aren’t actions. Climate belief is as popular as religion once was.
Many of the faithful seem more interested in displaying the appearance of virtue, instead of living their professed beliefs.
Isn’t the path to salvation through individual choices instead of slavish conformity with questionable group norms?
It doesn’t take a scientist to see that human-influenced climate change is caused by more people (1.5 billion from 1900 to 8 billion today) and the resulting increases in consumption, industrialization and environmental depletion.
It’s all about numbers; more people must consume less, while fewer people can consume more.
The climate movement avoids discussions of lifestyle reversals and large scale de-industrialization and population reduction because few would volunteer for this.
There’s a difference between fuzzy theories and real-world practicality.
But for us it’s double-stacked carbon taxing and hopeful fantasies of wind, solar, and EV nirvana.
John Thompson,
Kaleden
Opinion of death options challenged
Dear Editor:
An article in the opinion page on May 23 by A. Maduca-Barione, of the University of Lethbridge, regarding the use of Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) concerns all of us whether we are still healthy or not.
The author outlined thoughts on the changes in MAID on the most recent legislation of the federal government since the original decree came into effect in 2016.
The conclusion, however, that – “In many situations, Bill C-7 has made “dying with dignity” easier than “living with dignity.” – gave one the impression that he did not support MAID.
More progressive European countries such as the Netherlands and Switzerland, where assisted euthanasia has been available to citizens and non-citizens since 1942 have simplified and dignified death with the help of qualified personal, long before Canada.
It is a serious decision, of course, but it seems self-evident to make the choice to be released from both physical and mental pain if such suffering is unbearable.
There is no question that such a choice should be discussed with family members if they are available.
But the final choice should be the person making the decision.
It is interesting to note that there has been a steady increase in the number of Canadians who have been making use of this relatively new choice.
Frank Martens,
Summerland
Is there less cancer in Washington State?
Dear Editor:
How is it that Washington state has a treatment so readily available when British Columbia cannot accommodate patients in a timely manner?
Does Washington have a lower rate of cancer, or is it just that B.C. health care has a lower rate of competence?
Barbara Montgomery,
Victoria