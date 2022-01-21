O’Toole parroting pro-Trump words
Dear Editor:
Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s comment on the one-year anniversary of Trump supporters storming the Capitol, fueled by false claims of a rigged election, reads as follows: “Biden who is destroying our nation with insane policies of open borders, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates and devastating school closures used my name today to try to further divide America. This political theatre is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed.”
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, shortly thereafter, on Facebook parroted these Trump/Republican lines almost verbatim in his personal attack on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
As to elections, we haven’t forgotten Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre crafted the Unfair Elections Act, which was designed to make it more difficult for seniors in care, university students, minorities, the disabled and the disadvantaged to vote.
When Chief Electoral Officer Marc Mayrand and Auditor General Sheila Fraser pointed out the inequities in Bill C-23, he attacked them viciously, accusing them of power-seeking.
O’Toole’s rhetoric regarding vaccine production in our own country is laughable in its hypocrisy. It was the Conservatives who gave away Connaught Labs and Chalk River, leaving Canada to go cap in hand to the rest of the world for medical supplies. Shame!
Like his apparent guru, Trump, the well being of the country appears to be immaterial to Erin O’Toole. Of sole importance is his desperation for power, by any means and he makes no bones about it .
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Unvaccinated man can’t fly to see Mom
Dear Editor:
I am writing as I am an unvaccinated Canadian, and not because I am an antivaxxer, misogynistic or racist, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have people believe.
But because we just were not comfortable with the data available for the mRNA vaccines and my wife was pregnant, when they first came out so we decided to stay home and go from there.
Since then, we have decided we will get one of the other vaccine types if it is truly required, once they make it to Canada as well. What that decision has done now it seems, has doomed me to possibly not seeing my mother again, and not allowing my new daughter to meet her.
Why you ask. Well my mom has been diagnosed with a very aggressive leukemia and she lives in Mexico.
Although we allow unvaccinated in to see loved ones, for school, work or as a sports player or diplomat, we are not allowed to leave to be with my mom.
They have put the power to allow you to leave in the hands of the airlines (why I am not sure). And they deemed my reason not "essential.”
Or so it seems, as they just denied me without an explanation. But the thing is I am not just going to see her, she needs regular blood and platelet transfusions and possibly a bone marrow transplant in the future. All which I can provide. But again, I explained to WestJet, but it didn't matter.
All we want to do is leave the country to a country with zero restrictions, so I am confused at the issue.
I have tried Health Canada, Public Health, COVID line, everything I can, even WestJet, trying to get a manager to talk to, etc, after 16 hours of waiting on hold, etc. I see no options.
So I am hoping to try and get any sort of help I can. Canada is a place I have always stood up for, and even through all this, we have tried to make the best choices for our family.
But to hold me hostage and potentially miss the final days of my mom’s life, it’s scary.
Jase Zwarich
Vernon
Governments addicted to taxation revenues
Dear Editor:
Fuel costs are up because of increased demand and constrained supply. It’s a rough winter for home heating with the high cost of natural gas.
We’re also experiencing rising food prices as a result of weather, labour and transportation shortages and increased fuel costs. People want a diversified diet, and processed and imported foods create big carbon impacts.
Fresh lettuce doesn’t magically appear at the grocery store.
Agriculture is targeted by environmentalists because of its carbon impact.
Carbon tax on farm fuels, fertilizers and transportation is reflected in food prices. Population continues to increase, so it’s hard to imagine cutting food production in the name of carbon reduction. You can’t eat climate ideology.
Carbon emissions have increased after 13 years of carbon taxes. Trudeau’s hard cap on oil and gas production is an admission that they don’t work. It’s a failed policy and a painful infliction of blind ideology.
If people want some relief from transportation, heating and food costs, they should demand the elimination of carbon taxes. Governments are addicted to tax revenues from any source.
Meat and dairy consumption is a matter of choice, but methane emissions from cows are deemed harmful. Higher meat and dairy prices will reduce consumption, but are we willing to eliminate beef and dairy in the name of climate improvement?
India has no carbon tax, but has 305 million cattle, many of which are sacred cows. Canada has 11 million cattle, and a carbon tax which appears to be our sacred cow.
We have the world’s third-largest oil reserves, so why are land and carbon inputs being used to produce biofuels instead of food?
Politicians believe that increased carbon taxes will cause enough hardship that people will switch to unproven, but ideologically preferred, alternatives. Coercion by government policy is a feature of dictatorships, incompetent leadership and compliant populations.
We’re a trading nation with a resource based economy, and petroleum products are our major export. Our government is determined to suffocate them without identifying any alternatives. Maybe we don’t need export trade; as long as we keep borrowing and printing money while trying to outrun debt and inflation.
Our self- flagellation won’t reduce fossil fuel consumption anywhere. Others will ignore our climate virtuosity and continue to act in their own interests. If countries can’t buy fossil fuel from us they’ll find it elsewhere. And others will cash in.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Unvaccinated looking after themselves only
Dear Editor:
Re: “Taxing unvaccinated terribly inconsistent,” (Herald letters, Jan. 19).
Dan Bitor if you choose to ignore valid narrative from government and media in spite of the concrete evidence that our immune systems are no match against exposure to COVID-19, I regretfully acquiesce to your flawed thinking, but hear me out.
Advocating exposure by the unvaccinated who will not accompany the majority of fellow citizens who have taken effective preventative action is just plain wrong headed belligerence.
Excluding certain health deniers from access to universal health care makes all the sense in the world. Please explain why we should not draw the line when it comes to individuals who say the heck with any need to look after themselves.
Dan Bitor I challenge you to undertake research that demonstrates I am wrong and you are right. Continual mollycoddling is s also a very dangerous road to travel on.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
B.C. drivers can’t hold a candle to Alberta
Dear Editor:
Re: “Think of Kenney, Harper and those licence plates,” (Herald letters, Jan. 19).
Are we the laughing stock because of protests? Oh, are we ever. The protesters will always find something that needs to be protested and B.C. seems to be the one place that really allows it, legal or not.
As for looking at Alberta political leaders, I wouldn’t throw too many stones at their performances as you don’t have to go to far back to see how some of B.C.’s past premiers have performed during their tenures.
I was born and raised in Alberta and migrated to the Island a few years ago and have enjoyed it immensely. But to state that the red and white licence plates are learner plates — well, you should try driving in Alberta.
B.C. drivers can’t hold a candle to those from Alberta. From rudeness, to uneducated skills, to aggressive and back to overly passive driving, it becomes very obvious that it’s no better here than there.
In Alberta you will usually get a nice little wave for a thanks but here there’s no thanks, just an expectation.
We won’t even touch on the driving when we get a snowfall, whether it’s one centimetre or 20.
Seems to me that a blue-and-white plate isn’t really any better in any way.
Pat Mulrooney
Saanich