South Okanagan Concert Society’s great line-up
DEAR EDITOR:
As I sit down this morning to tell you about the upcoming South Okanagan Concert Society’s exciting palette of concerts for this season, my mind drifts off to the 1970s.
It was then that my family and I lived for a year in London within close proximity to wonderful concert halls including Covent Garden. I indulged in all the music I could absorb but on return home to Oliver the opportunity to hear accessible, fine quality classical and semi-classical music was virtually absent.
I moaned a little and before long three wonderful older women, Dorothy Fraser and Ruth Schiller from Osoyoos, and Rosemary Holmes-Smith from Oliver, were supporting me and urging me to find a way to get a concert series up and running.
Others joined in.
The South Okanagan Concert Society was established and we were soon booking concerts into the auditorium of the local high school.
We were fortunate that within the Oliver-Osoyoos community there was a substantial population of both English and German immigrants who came here to restart their lives after war. These people were seriously homesick for high-quality concerts and they were behind the SOCS from the earliest days.
It wasn’t all easy. The high school stage had serious limitations and one musician who came to us a number of times recalled water dripping through the roof of the school onto his head as he tried to perform. Musicians as well as our audience certainly welcomed the wonderful new Venables Theatre when it opened in 2014.
One of the aims of the SOCS was to provide quality music at affordable prices. That is where, over the years, our exemplary sponsors have made all the difference.
This year, thanks to their help, it is possible to buy a ticket for all four of this season’s concerts for only $100. Tickets for individual concerts are, of course, available but at higher though still affordable prices.
This season our four concerts are:
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022: Buzz Brass presents a Christmas concert
Friday, March 17, 2023: Nicholas Ellis & the Agora Quartet
Friday, March 31, 2023: Percussiano3
Friday, April 14, 2023: Ladom Ensemble
Watch for more information prior to each performance. Tickets are available online at www.venablestheatre.ca or at the Venables Theatre box office.
Marion Boyd
South Okanagan Concert Society