Removing bridge was a huge mistake
Dear Editor
I applaud the excellent letter by Al Martens “Creek restoration project was an example of overkill” (Herald, Aug. 10).
Two years ago I moved to one of the many new townhouses in the neighbourhood. One of the appeals to us of this location was the Nanaimo Bridge. It served as the perfect link between this neighbourhood, downtown and the rest of the city. Everywhere we needed to go flowed easily from there.
Nothing has been right since it was removed. It is like a limb had been amputated. Our once smooth and easy bike and foot travel into downtown are now awkward, frustrating, and often dangerous. With fewer points of access and significantly increasing business activity and residential density in the neighbourhood, this is a serious problem made unnecessarily worse.
Was there no consideration of human or urban geography or planned development in the design of the project? We know what happens to a person when an artery becomes blocked. What is the impact of blocking key arteries in a neighbourhood?
I support the restoration of the creek to aid the return of the salmon. I don’t support how it is being done.
Was it impossible to work with what was there rather than demolish essential infrastructure? What is ecological about that?
I congratulate the City for recognizing the danger this reconfiguration has caused by installing a crosswalk and a three-way stop at Ellis and Westminster — our last remaining direct point of access to the city.
I urge the City to reconsider what they are doing, to stop any further destruction in our new (and fastly expanding) neighbourhood in the name of “restoration,” and to rebuild the Nanaimo bridge, at the very least in a pedestrian/bike form.
Pat Deacon
Penticton
On climate, Trudeau used bait and switch
Dear Editor
Carbon emissions are a product of fossil fuel consumption, so it’s useful to examine the volume of fossil fuels used in Canada over the past several years. If carbon taxes work, then fuel consumption (and emissions) should be less.
Statistics Canada provides useful data on annual volumes of road-use gasoline and diesel and aviation fuel. Ship, heating and power generation fuels are additional to these figures.
Consumption of gas and diesel in Canada averaged 63 billion litres annually for 2017 through 2019, but dropped to 54 billion in 2020 and 58 billion in 2021 when travel and economic activity was severely curtailed by COVID restrictions. Aviation fuel usage dropped from 8.6 billion litres in 2019 to 3.5 billion in 2020 and 2021.
COVID lockdowns, not carbon taxes, reduced fuel usage and emissions in both 2020 and 2021. It will be useful to see fuel use data for 2023, the first normal year after emergence from COVID.
It was an easy sell when Justin Trudeau imposed the carbon tax. Provinces got the revenue and could blame the Feds for raising taxes. Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall was the truth talker by questioning the purpose of this tax if it was to be refunded anyway.
The added political carrot was that carbon tax revenue could be spread among lower income people as a vote buying exercise which could be portrayed as fighting climate change. It was the old bait and switch game.
In spite of conflicting opinion, data shows that fuel consumption is unchanged by carbon taxes to this point. Carbon tax is a revenue generator for government and a genuflection to climate ideology. It’s a mirage and a blow to the consumer who has no alternative but to suck it up and pay. Transportation, food and home heating aren’t discretionary costs; and now it’s worse with Trudeau’s Clean Fuel Standard tax.
We’re being mislead and manipulated. Climate anxiety doesn’t justify punitive taxes which haven’t reduced fossil fuel use or improved the climate in a demonstrable way. More control by coercive taxes and questionable ideology is no substitute for sound policy and leadership. It stinks of arrogance and incompetence.
A recent Nanos Poll indicates that only 15% of Canadians believe that carbon tax is effective in combating climate change. Wishful ideology is meeting harsh reality. Nothing re-focuses the mind like economic troubles. This unhelpful and unfair tax must be ended.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Canada will be taken over without a shot
Dear Editor
Canada’s in need of an Armed Services overhaul. That’s a joke, right.
The elected have been busy recruiting the future caretakers of Canada slowly but surely.
I’m quite certain so-called experts would agree that all things change over time which includes life itself. I believe eventually Canada will be taken over without a single shot being fired.
A person has to be a practising Rip Van Winkle if they can’t see the many changes taking place in Canada.
It’s 77 years that I’ve been in Canada watching the flies change and the political pile get bigger.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Bus service is good, but can be improved
Dear Editor
I chose Penticton as home 14 years ago in part because of ease of walking, cycling, and good mass transit. Since needs never match the city’s budget, a couple of modifications to bus services would save fuel cost and resultant pollution, lessen vehicle use, and put driver time to better use.
Buses No. 1 and No. 3 service school routes even in summertime and school vacations. Few adults ever ride these routes ever.
A few red asterisks could be added to the next bus schedule brochure to signal the changes. Some people might complain, but I’m living with the change that has me hoofing to Cherry Lane from Dauphin Ave. because I can no longer get picked up in a timely fashion on South Main that will get me to Cherry Lane for a transfer downtown. I’ve adapted; so can others.
I’ve used night buses maybe twice in 14 years. They’re never where and available when I need them for pickup and can’t drop me off near my home. I rarely, if ever, see anyone on those buses. So, I pay roughly $20 a month for a taxi — it's certainly less expensive than owning a vehicle.
Couldn’t a system be conjured so that some people could be offered maybe one or two vouchers a month for a taxi ride home within the city?
City council knows how few people use the night bus. It would be vastly cheaper paying for a few taxi rides than running empty buses.
I appreciate the city’s bus service and hope that adjustments to the schedules and a serious look at night service make it even more cost effective and decrease environmental impact.
Merle Kindred
Penticton
Congratulation council on lake-to-lake cycling
Dear Editor
Today we decided to try out the Lake-to-Lake bicycle route from Vancouver Hill to Skaha, and see what is to come.
I am an uncomfortable cyclist post-stroke in my 50s, so I have been hesitant to brave the traffic.
Well, it was a pleasure and a relief. I can't wait for the South Main section to be done in October.
Despite the naysayers, I think I speak for a majority of forward-thinking citizens that know this is the future.
Congratulations, Penticton City councillors.
Michelle Linekin
Penticton
City avoids answering questions on bike lanes
Dear Editor
Penticton mayor and council.
You haven’t answered the questions I sent on July 18. Is it because you don’t have the answers?
Has any of that information been given to any of you?
Most of those questions involved seeing the studies that were done. Did any of you ask to see the studies?
Did any of you know the manipulation of facts that was going on? Did you care?
It would appear, from the lack of response, that the majority of you voted to spend millions of dollars without seeing the plan or verifying facts.
Something smells rotten at Penticton City Hall and the smell is coming from all the rooms, including council chambers.
The next council meeting should be interesting.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton