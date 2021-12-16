Care for outpatient addicts more essential than Ironman
Dear Editor:
Re: “Province awarding $1.5M to local fairs, festivals,” (Herald, Dec. 14).
The spending (not to mention moral) priorities in this province are truly frightening.
I realize there is no direct line of causation, however, B.C. is spending $250,000 so wealthy people can watch each other run-bike-swim in the Okanagan. The same year they defund Pathways, the only outpatient care for addicts in Penticton.
City council gave them a measly $10,000 (wow!) after the province turned their backs on Pathways. But I guess wealthy people's cute sport/hobbies are really important too.
This province continues to prioritize the haves over the have-nots, shameful really.
Let's save people instead of entertaining ourselves. Can we stop focusing on the middle and upper classes (purely in a financial sense) wants/needs exclusively, or at least until six people aren't dying of overdoses each day. Then we can go back to wasting money on silly hobby/sports that save nobody.
People are more important than your hobbies and sports B.C., even if you don't know them.
Jamie Carter
Summerland
Think twice before buying your child a pony for Christmas
Dear Editor:
Christmas is fast approaching and children are sending their lists off to the North Pole and waiting to Zoom with Santa Claus to tell him what their heart's desire is.
At the top of the list for many will be a pony and some of the lucky ones will actually receive one. These youngsters and their parents will spend the next years taking riding lessons, traveling to events and collecting ribbons to decorate bedroom walls.
However, once off to college the horse that meant so much that special Christmas morning will become part of their past with no place in their future, put away with all of the other symbols of their youth.
The parents make the decision to sell the horse and if the horse is lucky, they will be successful finding someone to love and take care of him, if unsuccessful the horse will be sent to auction.
What most people do not know is that 85%-plus of all horses that go through auction are purchased by Kill Buyers, people who buy horses at low prices and ship them to slaughter for profit.
According to Agriculture Canada, more than 20,000 horses were slaughtered for export of their carcasses with more than 1,600 shipped alive to Japan for slaughter there in 2020, averaging between 90 and 100 horses killed each workday.
(Agricultural Canada no longer provides actual numbers of horses slaughtered in Canada because the two slaughterhouses are owned by a single entity Bouvry Exports which is considered a family business, so they only report the metric tonnage of meat exported which does not account for the horse meat sold within Canada, so we are left to estimate, and we do not have any information of horses consumed in Canada, but we do know that 6,919 slaughter horses arrived in Canada from the U.S. in 2019.)
Get involved; speak up for these beautiful creatures that deserve so much better than to end up on a plate beside the mashed potatoes in a foreign country. Surely that is no child’s Christmas wish.
To learn more, contact: canadianhorsedefencecoalition.org.
Theresa Nolet
Summerland
Why do the Penticton Vees keep beating themselves?
Dear Editor:
We are getting sick and tired of watching the Penticton Vees continue to defeat to themselves.
When the Vees pass the puck to the man open in the slot, they create a pure magic situation. This year’s Vees team has the hustle. They play 60 minutes of hockey.
If the Vees don’t learn from their mistakes; too late they, they will discover a missed opportunity to go all the way to the National Cup. If the Vees come up against a hot Salmon Arm or Wenatchee team, the Vees might not get past the first round in the playoffs.
What good does outshooting the opposition 2-to-1 or 4-to-2, (52 to 13) then, if they are lucky, they scrape out a win?
So, pass the puck boys, maintain puck control, get in a winning groove. Your team has the talent for greatness.
Go Vees Go! — in the right direction!
The college scouts are searching for the playmakers, the guys who set up winning goals.
Ernie and Elvena Slump
Vees’ seasons ticket holders
Penticton
City council lacks moral integrity
Dear Editor:
The only reason that Penticton City Council voted to reimburse the former owner of a home sold during a 2017 tax sale $140,922 was they were forced to by legal counsel for the city.
Fearing a pending lawsuit, which was sure to follow the Ombudsman report. I am sure many high-priced law firms and seniors' advocates would have sued on her behalf for free.
The Attorney General needs to appoint a special counsel to investigate and seize the emails of all parties involved (buyer, realtor, city staff and prior council) to see if there was coordination in making one of our vulnerable seniors homeless. Listening to Mayor John Vassilaki’s incoherent ramblings on how the City did no wrong and were paying this out of compassion. Professing that the Ombudsman did not print our side of the story.
My question to you is you are standing in front the cameras so let's hear what your staff did. Instead, we get a blank deer-in-the-headlights look. It's a good thing that you're not Pinocchio as your nose would be have stretched out to the Kelowna bridge.
Listening to Coun. Campbell Watt and his holier-than-thou concern for the taxpayer was beyond credibility. This is the same councillor who champions the $4.5 bike lane against the will of the citizens of Penticton. Approves a $250,000 bike lane snowplow. His comments of reminded me of my grandfather's advice.
"Better to be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt"
Shame on all parties involved and your lack of moral integrity.
Mike Hawley
Penticton