History has not been kind to Europe
Dear Editor:
Interesting article on Ukraine remaining neutral to appease the nervous Russians (Herald, March 18).
How can they maintain submissive neutrality when next door to a neighbour who has a long and wretched history of acting outside of global norms. If Russia is bent on maintaining a troublesome autocracy sitting outside and isolated from the rest of the international community, then perhaps we should not dispute this unhealthy reality.
Conceivably it could stand as an example on how not to uphold good governance.
Why wouldn’t any and all countries bordering this oppressive nation want to be a member of NATO for their own preservation?
Having only been to Europe a couple of times I certainly am no expert, but to my way of thinking, Europe is concocted of too many small countries unable to defend themselves.
The logical way forward (just ask this whippersnapper) would be to conjoin as one larger nation with all the defined benefits. History has not been kind to Europe so why not a change?
On another note, the world can take a big sigh of relief that Donald Trump is no longer in power at this time.
Can you imagine the carnage?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Some cabbies lack basic etiquette
Dear Editor:
I have an answer for complaining taxi drivers. If you want a tip you need to open the door for a lady going and coming — not just sit there like a frog.
This is the only place I have ever lived where the taxi drivers did not open door for a lady.
Martha Cantarini
Penticton
Oil executives profit, generations suffer
Dear Editor:
A first casualty of war is truth.
There is horror and suffering, which cannot be condoned. At the same time, do we fully understand the complexities that created this conflict, and has led to the demonization of Vladimir Putin as the sole cause of the execution of the war?
It is not the simple. Neither dictators nor democratically-elected presidents and prime ministers act alone, but are part of complex bureaucratic systems. There seems little understanding or acknowledgment of the actions of NATO, or indeed the United States and others, in the years leading up to the decision by Russia to invade Ukraine.
A second casualty is the absurdity and willfulness of some of the responses to the consequences of the conflict. Russia is a major provider of food grain and energy. The latter is especially important to western Europe, not least Germany. Ukraine’s wheat is central to the well-being of the food supply and much of the Middle East and North Africa.
In the near future the conflict will have major, if not catastrophic, consequences in terms of the lack of food grain and edible oil. Spring planting in Ukraine has become impossible. The Russian energy taps have not yet been turned off, and the enormous cost of Russian energy sales to western European consumers ($700 million per day) can readily fund Russian execution of the war.
The absurdity and the wilfulness have been demonstrated by the oil industry and its conservative political allies in Canada. To meet the energy shortfall in Europe, there are increasingly shrill demands to build more pipelines and increase fracking.
The planet is at a crisis point. We have to become less, rather than more, reliant upon fossil fuels. Pipelines and fracking will only increase the dangers of environmental collapse. Pipelines, even if they would help energy supplies, are too difficult, time-consuming, and expensive to build, not least because they affect the land rights of indigenous people.
Yet war in Europe creates absurdity and oil industry executives and their
conservative supporters wilfully put potential profits before the obvious dangers to the planet and future generations.
Graham Johnson
Penticton
Albertans need to get rid of Kenney
Dear Editor:
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is now said to be the “worst premier in Canada.”
This should ring a bell across the province, awakening all Albertans to dump Kenney in the coming leadership review. Pick your new leader carefully, unlike the Conservative Party of Canada.
Forget the candidates loaded with geritol BS and hot air and let the sun shine and good things will return to Alberta.
If all else fails, consider bringing back Rachel Notley, a likeable NDP leader, when election day arrives. Canada needs leaders with experience to manage the affairs of Canada, not freeloaders who bounce from one gig to another with only prewritten beak service to offer.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
The best tool to use would be pipelines
Dear Editor:
Elizabeth May was quoted as saying: “We must use every tool … President Zelenskyy, we do not want to let you down … and where there aren’t adequate tools, by God, let’s invent them.”
Well, Ms. May, the best tool available is to endorse and fully support the resurrection of TC Energy’s Keystone, Enbridge’s Northern Gateway and TransCanada’s Energy East pipeline projects to ensure that Alberta’s oil makes it to world markets and supplants Russian oil as soon as possible.
That tool does not require invention.
Erik DeWiel
Ladysmith