For regulars at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, they might not know Ambros Witowski’s name, but they definitely recognize his cinnamon buns.
“The Cinnamon Bun Man” offers his fresh creations every Thursday. They are usually sold out by noon.
“I’m making nine dozen this week. Last week, the eight dozen sold out pretty fast,” said Witowski.
A typical week for this volunteer is coming in on Wednesday for a few hours of prep time. Depending on the week, he’s in as early as 4:30 a.m. on Thursdays in order to pull them out of the oven by 9 a.m.
While he won’t reveal his secret recipe, if you sit with him long enough, he gives away some of his secrets such as using eggs at room temperature.
“I make it the old way, the way I did when I was young,” he said.
From Romania, Witowski immigrated to Canada in 1958, and spent many years at a bakery making bread.
He’s been baking at the Penticton Drop-In Centre for more than a decade.
He does the baking and prep work all by himself, but volunteer Gertie Bradburn sells the cinnamon buns for the incredible low price of $2.50. Coffee is extra.
Incredibly, both will turn 95 in December about one week apart.
—————
Condolences to the family and many friends of Jim Harrington from Osoyoos.
A driving force with the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League for four decades, Harrington died recently at the age of 82.
Harrington was never far from the sport of hockey – he lived right across the street from The Sun Bowl, home of the Osoyoos Coyotes.
According to the KIJHL website, his greatest accomplishment was helping the junior league grow from 14 to 20 teams and getting into larger markets such as Kelowna.
The former recreation director in Osoyoos, he was chairman for the Spirit of B.C. committee, a build up for the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, he helped establish a hockey school in Osoyoos and was active with the 1985 B.C. Winter Games held in Oliver and Osoyoos.
He is survived by his wife June, two daughters and four grandchildren. His funeral service was held late last week.
—————
Just so you know... Barbara Bel Geddes, the original Miss Ellie and the only cast member from “Dallas” to win an Emmy Award, would have been 100 this week. Bel Geddes, who died in 2005, was only nine years older than co-star Larry Hagman, who played her son J.R. on the show. Hey, it worked.
Another mother/son screen combo that was implausible, but effective, was Angela Lansbury in “The Manchurian Candidate.” She was only three years older (to the month) than her on-screen son Laurence Harvey. It was also one of the rare times when Lansbury played a villain.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca