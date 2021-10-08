B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have thrown our school board trustees under the bus.
The decision on vaccine mandates for teachers has been downloaded to each of the province’s 60 school boards.
While I have every confidence the boards in the Okanagan will do the right thing, I’m concerned about some of the backwoods boards that could cave to threats by the vocal minority.
For years, major policies have been mandated by Victoria and taken out of the hands of school trustees. Now, for the greatest challenge to come along in a generation, the NDP government is passing the buck.
Our school board trustees are not experts on infectious diseases. They will be the first ones to tell you this.
The contradictions are frustrating. According to provincial health orders, I must be vaccinated to meet with my coffee club, have a beer at the Eagles and to see the new Bond movie in the theatre. But, in some school districts, teachers who work directly with our kids might not have to be vaxxed.
—
Speaking of 007, Daniel Craig was a great Bond — even with his blonde hair — but sorry, sue me, Sean Connery still remains the best Bond in cinematic history.
The best Bond song of all-time is — forgive me Paul McCartney — “Nobody Does It Better” from “The Spy Who Loved Me.”
—
Suddenly, it’s 1985 again. Tears for Fears has released its first new music in 17 years. Meanwhile, Ivan from Men Without Hats has a new EP of covers. Tears for Fears lost me with “Sewing the Seeds of Love,” it sounded too much like a ripoff of “I am the Walrus.”
—
Monday’s Facebook blackout reminded me of the great 1971 movie “Cold Turkey” with Dick Van Dyke where an entire town attempts to go 30 days without smoking.
—
To my NDP friends in South Okanagan West Kootenay.
Joan Phillip was second in Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola.
—
The price of gas skyrocketed one day before the start of a holiday weekend. Boy, is that ever coincidental. Burt Ward, where are you when we need you most?
“Holy price fixing, Batman!”
—
I’m trying really hard, honestly, to appreciate Justin Trudeau. But stunts like the Tofino caper make it challenging.
—
Oct. 10-16 is Royal Canadian Legion Week. Thanks to the Legion volunteers for the positive work they do in our communities.
If you’ve let your membership lapse in recent years, now is a great time to consider renewing. For newcomers, the most common misunderstanding is that you need military experience to join. That hasn’t been the rule in many years.
—
Happy Thanksgiving! Have a great and safe weekend everybody. Thank you, our readers, for supporting print journalism.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.