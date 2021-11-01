Make politicians trustworthy again
Dear Editor:
The Romans kept their population tranquilized with bread and circuses while the world crumbled around them. Our election showed things haven’t changed that much.
A People’s Party candidate in New Brunswick declared that he could breathe through his testes.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh walked on his hands and performed on TikTok.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau underwent a makeover for one of his two faces.
And Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole buffed up for a cover photo in a T-shirt.
Every time Trudeau blamed Harper, he looked over his shoulder. O’Toole became a chameleon under rigorous interrogation by the state broadcaster.
Whenever Singh promised to tax the rich, he pulled his beard.
Mercifully, we never had to watch a speech from that PPC guy.
They offered a cornucopia of things, most of which were neither practicable nor affordable. Even though we’re drowning in debt, it was a race to the bottom to see who could promise the most spending.
No major issues were resolved and most were ignored.
Fully 66.3% of voters rejected Trudeau’s Liberals. But it’s a sure bet that 99.99% of them will accept his handouts. Greed and fear still work.
We’ve moved to a clientelist system where the clients (voters) give political support to the patron (government) in return for financial benefits. Nothing else seems to matter.
Politicians know what’s best for them, which isn’t necessarily best for us. Why are people so ready to have them solve their problems and do their thinking for them? Ronald Reagan said that politicians and diapers need to be changed often; and for the same reason.
We need to restore confidence in government and promote greater accountability. We should demand strict compliance with the division of federal and provincial powers as specified in our constitution.
This country is too big and too diverse to be run from the centre. That’s why we have a constitutional separation of federal and provincial responsibilities.
But for 150 years the federal government has continued to encroach on provincial prerogatives, mostly with a flood of money.
We should legislate eight-year term limits for all elected offices. We don’t need professional politicians and the vested interests that come with them. They’re an obstacle to new ideas and practical solutions.
In the same vein, public funding for advocacy and political action groups should be outlawed. It’s a perversion of democracy for the government to be funding media and political influencers of any kind.
John Thompson,
Kaleden