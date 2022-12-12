2022 has been full of great titles no matter the console. The only system without a major exclusive this year has to be the Xbox consoles. Nintendo had a series of Pokemon titles, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Switch Sports, Xenoblade Chronicles, Splatoon just to name a few, while on the PS5 we had Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok and The Last of Us Part 1 remake.
No matter the genre of games you enjoy, you have something to keep you busy.
Next year we should finally see the new IP from Bethesda, Starfield, Forspoken, Marvel Spider-Man 2, Redfall just to name a few. With 2023 looking solid let’s see what is the best of 2022 on the different platforms.
God of War Ragnarok
(Rated M for Mature)
(PS5,PS4)
God of War Ragnarok takes what made the 2018 God of War such a fan favourite and improved upon it in almost every way.
The visuals look great on the PS5. The lighting and character models look even better then the 2018 title. Environments are detailed and vary from rich grass areas, snow and ice and many more. Since this game is cross generation some of the visuals could possibly be better if it was just a PS5 title.
Ragnarok has an immersive story that is full of some heart-touching moments. Norse mythology fans will get their fill with tons of norse characters showing up.
The combat which was already
satisfying in the previous game has been improved. Players have more variety when it comes to weapons, perks for those weapons and even
different shields. With all this additional weaponry the game adds tons of more moves for those items. Combat, whether facing regular enemies or giant boss style enemies, is satisfying and challenging. Your son, Atreus actually is solid on combat this time around and is more of a benefit than in the past game.
The game’s story will take players through many different realms that are large in size. Each realm has tons of side missions, collectibles and lore. The side missions are rewarding and interesting to complete and don’t feel like filler.
One of the biggest complaints from the original game was enemy variety. Many of the enemies in the 2018 game were seen over and over again. Ragnarok luckily has a ton of variety in enemies in both sizes and types. The game has more mini bosses, and bosses then the first game.
Ragnarok is a love letter to fans of the first game with a great story,
better combat and tons of things to keep you busy. This is an easy pick for game of the year.
