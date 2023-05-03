No senior, disabled or youth representative
Dear Editor:
Penticton’s Official Community Plan needs updating as it was created years ago, and our world has drastically changed. We have come through a pandemic, have experienced huge population growth, and are navigating climate change, inflation, mental and physical health crisis and income inequity. Housing availability and affordability in our community is an emergency exacerbated by those factors.
I commend the city council for creating the new housing task force to address residential growth trends and housing needs, assist with targeted consultation to gather input on housing needs and review and recommend new and innovative housing forms to benefit housing affordability.”
However, I am genuinely concerned about the fact that the majority of the committee members are developers, contractors, and executives who may have a conflict of interest or a strong personal bias in how the city addresses housing.
There is no senior, disabled, or youth representative, and they are the demographics hardest hit by housing affordability. Where are the representatives from arts, culture, heritage, and transportation?
There was a huge failure to create a balanced task force that has such an important mandate and responsibility.
Our town’s future livability, safety, and security depend on a strong plan that establishes truly affordable, climate resilient, and healthy development. We need to include all levels and groups in the discussion to hear their voices.
Lori Goldman
Penticton
Are churches able to adapt to new reveals?
Dear Editor:
Whenever I open the weekend Herald, I always go straight to the Phil Collins column because he is direct about his faith views and unapologetic about God’s central role to life.
But in his article “When churches close...” (April 29), that-three letter word is missing which is surprising when the topic encompasses the theme “from sacred to secular.”
Our modern, scientific, mechanistic, secular society has almost wiped that word out of our language along with any ability to exchange any thoughtful
dialogue about our meaningful place in God’s life.
Try bringing up that word in conversation and watch the shutters of the mind close as reflected in the eyes of the hearer.
Society has become so secular that He no longer exists to us as a rational presence or influence
On Planet Earth, research shows that when regenerative farm practices are applied to the damaged and disappearing grasslands covering 25 per cent of the land surface, the land is able to awaken to a naturally adapting self-organizing system.
Clearly that organizing principle of life is not dead and gone, just the desire and ability to speak of it in old outworn words and thought patterns.
While it is sad that Pastor Collins speaks of 9,000 churches shutting their doors to its adopted function as a social connection hub, it may reveal the lack of the church being able to adapt to the new revelations of God’s place in our lives that we are now required to find on our own.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Don’t destroy vibrant city neighbourhood
Dear Editor:
Council, don’t destroy a long-established vibrant South Main neighborhood market (with a magnificent, well-attended bakery) and its negative impact on the nearby Seniors Centre with its all-day beehive activities, also used by the Red Cross and for voting stations.
The planned disruptive construction/ installation of cement/metal dividers is not a wise or warranted one. This would shrink the roadway and adversely impact the adjacent Seniors Centre parking lot.
The lot is full every day with constant unprotected traffic in and out. It would also impact students from the nearby Princess Margaret School who frequent the market on a daily basis during lunch breaks; they cross through the centre’s parking lot and jump the street to access the market, not a safe situation.
Council, as suggested by many concerned citizens through newspapers, you might consider the following as a viable option:
• Refresh/resurface the existing bike lanes with paint and signage and install a traffic light at the entrance/exit to the centre for traffic/pedestrian safety.
If you have money left over from grants, use it to connect the Martin/ Fairview section to the Penticton Indian Reserve existing bucolic/traffic-free bikeway/pedestrian at either the Eckhardt bridge or the Green Mountain Road, ending at the Skaha Lake Park, and connecting to the South Main bike lanes for a nice, circuitous route.
This option was included in the previously-approved Recreation Master Plan.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Still unanswered questions on projects
Dear Editor:
City council, were you provided with a record of the number of accidents or incidents that have occurred on painted bike lanes? Were you shown other cities with miles of painted bike lanes? Was there an actual physical or electronic bike count done on any of the routes to show usage? If yes, what was the time frame, route and number of bikes?
Was a physical test study done on various methods of marking bike lanes? Were tests done on rumble strips, cats eyes or flexible traffic posts?
If these various methods were not tested, how can you prove the curb method is the best method?
What cost per product was done? Who studied the cost of, for example, a rumble strip, compared to the cost of a cement curb with signs and logos?
How many work orders and man hours have been spent on repairs of signs and realignment of curbs since their installation?
How much money is spent on bike lane snow removal, specialized equipment and cleaning?
All projects should be quantifiable and good value for money.
Was there a physical test period for a three-way stop at the intersection of Kinney Ave. and South Main? If not, why not? Three stop signs would be cheaper and would not adversely affect businesses in the area.
How many studies were done on the impact on firefighters’ response time and limited accessibility due to curbing? How many traffic studies were done on the impact of these curbs on garbage collection, businesses, homes and parks?
If council has not seen the results of any of the above-mentioned studies, how in hell can they make an informed, fiscally responsible decision for the betterment of the city they were elected to serve?
These cement curbed lanes are causing havoc and certainly will do just that on South Main if they are forced upon that area. Penticton citizens are questioning why you will spend millions of dollars to fix something that is not broken. Are you listening council?
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton