High On Life
(PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, S,)
Rated M for Mature
High on Life combines all the humour from the Rick and Morty series with imaginative weapons and a great story and fun campaign.
The story around High on Life revolves around the player who is just out of high school with no plans, when an alien cartel called the G3 comes to earth to use the human population as drugs. The player and his talking gun companions go around the galaxy taking out the G3 cartel leadership in a quest to save humanity. As the aliens start the invasion you come across your companion and gun, Kenny.
The game is done from a first-person perspective letting the player see more of the environments around you. The game is full of colourful alien worlds for the player to explore. The controls are spot on. The player moves around the environment with the left thumb stick and aims the weapon with the right thumb stick.
The game is divided into three different large worlds. These worlds have large sections taking some time for you to reach the end of the map. The maps have different sections and parts that unlock with new upgrades and weapons you pick up later in the game. This Metroid-style game play makes going back through previous levels feel fresh. The worlds are bright and colourful complete with strange shrubs, alien green rivers, and strange creatures.
Players first choose a boss bounty from the terminal. Once you select the bounty you teleport to the planet and traverse till you get to the boss. On the way to the boss fight players will run, gun, slide and later on jetpack around the environment. The weapons you get along your travels have as much personality as the inhabitants. Humour is as much an element in this game as the rich world and weapons. All the aliens always have some snarky thing to say to the player to bring a smile to your face. I can’t repeat them, but again if you enjoy Rick and Morty humour you’ll be right at home here.
The weapons you use will also be talking to the player throughout the game letting you know what you’re doing wrong, or making snarky comments about you or other things. All the weapon talking can be reduced in the settings. The humour and writing is strung throughout the game even in your home which works as the portal home. The television is always on with some strange alien show full of weird scenarios . All the weapons have their own voice and dialog and secondary attack. These different attacks will come in handy when going around the different worlds.
The weapons will also come in handy for puzzle solving. As you progress you collect different collectibles and currency used to buy upgrades such as extra health weapon mods and more. Combat is wonderfully balanced. All the weapons you use feel punchy and the enemies give a nice challenge to the player. The enemies come in different sizes, complete with an array of weapons. The boss battles are another highlight. Each boss you fight has different weapons, movements and charm.
The bosses offer all the challenge and humour you’d expect. I’m actually impressed how the developer managed to create not only a solid shooter but combine that with all the humour and charm in this game. Creating a funny first person shooter is not something that is easily done and is rare to see, but the developer did just that.
Throughout the 16 hour campaign I found cool bosses, learned about each weapon’s story, more about the world and the aliens within and enjoyed every minute of it. This game isn’t for everyone, but for Rick and Morty fans, this is a must play and the fact that it’s on game pass makes it a must try even for those a bit curious.
High on Life is a humorous romp through strange alien worlds with solid combat. It’s an easy buy for those looking for something strange and different. 8/10.
