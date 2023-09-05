At the end of World War II, the U.S. abandoned its previous trade policy of high tariff walls and began a push to make all of its international trade subject to rules.
First, they backed the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) and, subsequently, the World Trade Organization (WTO.) Then they helped create a raft of institutions involving finance – the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank were the most important – and adopted wide and sweeping tariff reductions.
All of these advances resulted in a vast increase in the world’s international trade and a significant reduction in poverty world-wide. American exports and their significance for the American economy continued to rise for decades. From about 11 per cent of domestic GDP prior to the fall of the Berlin wall, they rose to 20 per cent by 2019 and reached a peak in 2021 of 31 per cent Subsequently they have fallen to 25 per cent.
The depth of the financial markets in the U.S., together with effective regulation of both banks and stock markets, made the U.S. dollar the most important currency in the world, both as a reserve currency for most nations and as the defacto international currency. Those factors gave the U.S. massive advantages in trade and in negotiating trade treaties around the world.
The rise of trade liberalization, however, had a devastating impact on manufacturing, particularly in the East and U.S. as production was moved off-shore to cheaper markets.
The U.S. government, however, did practically nothing to facilitate labour adjustments to the changing domestic job market and that provided an opportunity and millions of aggrieved workers that Trump exploited in the 2016 presidential election, the first, last and only one which he won.
Trump rapidly engaged in raising tariffs against China and started to promote revisions to existing trade agreements such as, consequentially for Canada, the NAFTA Treaty.
The 2020 presidential election saw the eventual victory of Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, indicate he wanted to help labour (unions had always been strong supporters of Biden) and indicated he would institute trade policies that favoured labour as distinct from consumers.
Three major pieces of recent U.S. legislation – the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act, and a bipartisan infrastructure bill – formed the base for Biden’s current approach to trade. Together they will pour several trillion dollars into the U.S. economy in the coming years.
The objective of all this is to “address market failure” according to Heather Boushey, the chief economist of the Biden administration, and signal to the private sector to increase investment in industries that the administration considers critical to future economic growth. The message has been received as indicated by the June 2023 figure of $196 billion annual investment; this constitutes a sixty-year high even when adjusted for inflation.
For many in the Democratic party this about-face in trade policy is discouraging. Lawrence Summers, the former head economist in the Obama administration, labeled the shift as being “dangerous” saying, “At a time when the labour market is already tight, the administration is wrongly fixated on creating blue-collar jobs in defiance of a long- term shift away from such work.” To his mind, “economic nationalism focused on manufacturing” seems to be fundamentally wrong. But those expecting Biden to change are likely to be disappointed. This means, for Canada, a significant challenge.
With about 70 per cent of our exports going to the U.S. market, we are particularly vulnerable to this economic nationalism, no matter how wrong-headed it may be.
Beginning now, we need to start formulating a policy framework that will minimize the negative impact of U.S. trade policy on Canada. We need to develop an effective strategy to expand our exports to markets other than the U.S. Our previous efforts in this regard have been less than stellar.
It just requires leadership and determination. After all, our future prosperity is at stake.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.