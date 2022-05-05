Peace and security for palliative care
Dear Editor:
It’s Hospice Week! A national time to recognize the work in palliative care at facilities such as our Moog House here in Penticton.
The Penticton and District Hospice Society supports patient care with volunteers providing music, pet therapy, massage, family support and other areas of care.
In early 2020, a local quilter offered a two-year commitment to provide quilts for our 12-bed hospice. This group of five quilters are able to offer the residents of hospice and their families a very special gift.
They have spent countless hours making quilts to donate. Sized to fit a hospital bed, the quilt comforts the patient. After death, the family is given the quilt as a memorial to their loved one. Some choose to send the quilt with their loved one, others take them home for comfort.
Quilts are a group effort with each person contributing their skill at different parts of the process. These quilts have been professionally quilted with the binding sewn down. Each quilt is unique, with a variety of designs and colours.
Quilts traditionally have a label, and on these special quilts the label is a heart. Not only do the quilts provide warmth but they give security and peace to those in palliative care
This week we salute these quilters, who wish to remain anonymous, taking the time and effort to make these beautiful quilts.
We thank all who provide love and care for those dying and their families.
Jan Higgins, Director
Penticton and District Hospice Society
Should parades and politics mix?
Dear Editor:
On Sunday, I, along with hundreds of others enjoyed the beautiful sunny day to participate in the Vaisakhi celebrations in Penticton. After two years of cancelled events, a parade was welcome news.
In the true spirit of everything that Vaisakhi represents, the day did not disappoint. The parade was rich with colour, culture, traditions, demonstrations, customs and my favourite — hundreds of beautiful saris. It was an amazing time of community connections and smiles.
I could not, however overlook a couple of political statements and symbols.
For some people, they invoke different feelings for different people which can be sensitive and controversial.
I asked myself if the Vaisakhi celebration was the right time and place for this or if a festive celebration should stick to a certain criteria.
I have put this question to Mayor John Vassilaki, who I understand has a good relationship with event organizers. I believe this is an opportunity to engage in dialogue — not only for this festivity — but any festivity that arises.
Thank you to the event organizers for a wonderful day and parade which we all needed so much and enjoyed by so many.
Norma Bates
Penticton
Great work by our Lions Club
Dear Editor:
I have been procrastinating about writing this thank you letter for the past four and one-half years when I first moved into Athens Creek Lodge.
I sincerely want to thank the Lions Club and the city for its upkeep. I am talking about our lovely little Lions Community Park, right in the centre of our town. I am fortunate to have many window views of all the green shades and now prolific dandelion yellows, which will soon be puff balls.
The children’s park is always delightful when small children come to climb, slide and swing. Many of the residents use the pathway for a daily outing and benches to visit with friends. The baseball diamonds and players are so much fun to watch too. Deer also enjoy the natural parkland and what is left of nature and the stream which is indeed, Athens Creek. Resident owls are often spotted too.
I understand the Lions Club is now more of a social club, but please know your efforts from years back will always be appreciated. Thank you again.
Donna Schellenberg
Penticton
Citizens don’t want a spin doctor
Dear Editor:
Amazing.
Instead of truly listening to the taxpaying citizens with respect to priorities, it appears that the City of Penticton has elected to hire a former “spin artist” for the previous Liberal provincial government at a nine-month cost of $100,000 (Herald, Page 1, May 4).
The new “senior communications advisor” for the City reportedly served as Liberal Premier Christy Clark’s Director of Issues Management prior to the Liberals’ ouster from power in 2017.
He probably had a lot of issues to handle at that time as the Liberals had completely lost the trust of the general public.
Preventing issues instead of handling them later at significant cost is the preferred method of management, and city administration should have learned that from the experience of the last several years.
It appears that our current city council has indeed lost their way, and hopefully some individuals that have some common sense will run for office in the upcoming civic election.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
Summer test run for the bike lanes
Dear Editor:
So the latest bright idea to pay for more bike lanes is to take a “surplus” from the electrical utility reserve.
If there is a “reserve” then wouldn’t that mean that I and every other citizen have been being overcharged?
If that is the case, then that money should be used to give us a much-needed break as all costs soar, not fund bike lanes.
I have said this before and it’s worth repeating — let’s see how the latest bike lanes work out this summer. Let’s give them a full testing run with tourists and the heavy traffic that comes with it.
Let’s see what works and what doesn’t before we start putting in more lanes and spending more of the taxpayers’ money.
But to use funds that all citizens have contributed to, to fund something that a minority will benefit from, seems extremely arbitrary and completely unfair.
This surplus should be used to either reduce the cost we are currently paying or to provide a rebate. It’s our money.
I am feeling scammed by my own local government with this proposal. Once again, I am seriously questioning the decisions this council continues to make.
Every day, more and more multi- dwelling permits are being issued and that means many more vehicles on our roads. (The impact to all infrastructure not being addressed is another letter.)
I am not opposed to bike lanes, however I am very opposed to putting them in on the busiest arteries in our city when they continually add more traffic with more and more people moving here.
And I am totally opposed to using money the City overcharged all of us to fund the bike lanes.
Give us our money back.
Barb Burke
Penticton
Parents are best to exercise caution
Dear Editor:
Re: “Help save the planet, let kids walk to school,” (Herald letters, April 22).
Steve Burke disparages the legitimate concerns of parents of school children, offering ridiculous ideas like UFO kidnapping, because many parents drive their children to school.
Children have been abducted by men (sometime with a female come-on), raped, and usually killed every so often in B.C. Here in the valley schools, parents and children are warned about vehicles (usually impossible-to-see-into vans) driving up to walking children “offering” them rides.
Sometimes kids are even dragged into vehicles (as sometimes even grown-up women are!)
Also, some roads are so dangerous to cross, especially during morning rush hour (no sidewalks, no crosswalks, speeding drivers, etc.), even adults get hit crossing such streets.
As to parents walking kids to school, most workers have to get to their jobs before school starts.
By the way, Steve, most working mothers of youngsters get enough exercise, so “dread (your own) thought” about that.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Admitting you’re wrong is a start
Dear Editor:
The brouhaha surrounding Elon Musk’s intentions to buy Twitter and turn it into a private company raises more questions about freedom of speech and the risks associated with privately owned social media platforms.
Will Musk’s interpretation of what constitutes free speech allow users to promote such things as misinformation, divisiveness, hatred, terrorism and political dirty tricks?
Trying to find an acceptable balance between freedom of speech and respect for the truth will continue to be a contentious issue for government.
There have always been people who take umbrage, often extremely, when anyone questions their perception of what is true and what is false. The proverb about six blind men describing an elephant is as relevant today as it was centuries ago. When six blind men are introduced to an elephant, the first man, whose hand touches the trunk, confidently declares an elephant is like a thick snake. The second man, whose hand touches an ear, confidently declares an elephant is like a fan. The third man, whose hand touches a leg, confidently declares an elephant is like a tree-trunk. The fourth man, whose hand touches the elephant’s side, confidently declares an elephant is like a wall. The fifth man, whose hand touches the tail, confidently declares an elephant is like a rope. The sixth man, whose hand touches a tusk, confidently declares an elephant is like a spear.
It is hard to imagine what distorted views of reality some people must have when they are unwilling to acknowledge they suffer from a different form of “blindness,” namely, a limited amount of factual knowledge about a subject or issue. It is not easy to be objectively open-minded and have the humility to question your own conclusions. Without skepticism truth is hard to find.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon