It was seven years ago that I had an opportunity to hand deliver a petition from more than 15,000 concerned citizens of the Okanagan (15,258 to be exact) to former Conservative Justice Minister Steven Blaney opposing the parole release of David Ennis.
Ennis (formerly David Shearing), is the mass murderer who brutally took the lives of the Johnson and Bentley families, who were on a camping trip in August of 1982.
While this horrific and tragic act took place close to 40 years ago, Ennis may be again
coming before the parole board in July of this year.
This painful event once again haunts the family and friends of the victims.
One of these family friends is West Kelowna resident Tammy Arishenkoff, who was a classmate of the Johnson girls.
Over the past decades, whenever Ennis has been before the parole board, Arishenkoff has dutifully collected a petition from thousands of citizens opposed to the killer’s release.
I would like to sincerely thank Arishenkoff for her efforts and also to recognize the many citizens who have participated in this petition process.
We must always remember the victims in acts of deplorable and senseless
violence.
With the potential parole board hearing for Ennis in July of this year, Arishenkoff is again leading the charge to gather the names of people opposed to giving Ennis parole.
The petition is located at change.org. Search for “Keep David Ennis (aka David Shearing) Convicted Mass Murderer Behind Bars.
Sign petition here: https://www.change.org/p/parole-board-of-canada-keep-david-ennis-aka-david-shearing-convicted-mass-murderer-behind-bars-deny-parole?redirect=false
Dan Albas is MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.