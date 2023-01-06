Not totally sold on LED lighting
Dear Editor:
Have you noticed that since you switched your house to LED light bulbs you have had to turn the heat and furnace up more?
Of course, the lighting is better (brighter/ blinding), but you might need to wear a pair of sunglasses in the bath. Have you ever gotten hold of a 100-Watt incandescent (old type) bulb when it is on?
No, of course you haven’t, because it is hot enough to fry bacon. Think of all that heat in the winter. The LED bulb on the other hand would be barely warm when it is on, thus giving off little heat, plus if you look at it too much you will get a migraine and, of course, if you are dumb enough to go out driving in the dark you will be taking your life in your hands because it is impossible to see beyond a vehicle with LED lights coming towards you.
And of course, it is much much worse if it is raining. It is also notable that all these new Digital/LED stove-top cooking appliances with their flashing lights and switchable modes to cook everything from a bowl of soup to a loaf of multigrain bread, hmm., How many failures have you had?
Yeah, too many to recall. My first wife has had enough, she has rounded them all up and they are going to be donated. We are switching back to the frying pan, the kettle and the regular oven.
Life needs to be simpler, we think.
Don and Sylvia Smithyman
Oliver
Snow clearing bylaw allows for exceptions
Dear Editor:
"Every owner or occupier of any building or premises, including any vacant lot, within the City, shall clear the sidewalk of snow and ice adjacent to the property before the hour of eleven o'clock (11 a.m.) on the forenoon following the snow event."
This bylaw does not exempt property under construction, for sale, vacant, or raw land. Maybe any permit application should remind developers, contractors, real estate agents and any property managers that there is this bylaw responsibility. I would think that a reputable contractor or real estate agent would not want their name on any sign on a property for sale or under construction or both that do not maintain the sidewalk of snow and ice. (This same applies to unkept property of weeds and other unsightly mess on a property)
I recently phoned a realtor in my area that had a construction complex for sale and asked him to review the bylaw. He said he was just the realtor — not the owner. I asked why he wanted his name associated with this property. The sidewalk was cleaned that day of the snow, but not since.
I often walk to the Vees hockey game from the walking bridge on Wade Ave. E. to the SOEC and have done so for years. Each winter it is the same properties that continually think the bylaw does not apply to them. If there is no consequences these same people will continue to do nothing to make it safer for all.
Years ago, I brought this to the attention of council at a regular meeting and was told that I needed to make a complaint. I suggested that I was looked upon as the bad guy when I tried to do as suggested. There has to be a better way to control the bylaws than just waiting for a complaint before taking action. If I were in a wheelchair or on an electric scooter this inaction would force me on to the road with possibly deadly results.
If any person in the downtown residential area truly needs help with their walks they can contact me and I will help as best I can.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Assistance in dying is not compassion
Dear Editor:
In Canada, we are on the verge of making Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) more accessible to those who are suffering from mental illness. When MAID was first made into law in 2016, many of us said that it was the “thin edge of the wedge” into a door that would never close and that expansion of the criteria would be inevitable.
We were scoffed at. However, that door is about to be blasted wide open and many of us could never have predicted the rapidity with which this has escalated.
MAID is not compassion. It masquerades as compassion; but it is not. Suffering has a purpose in this life. It is a part of our collective humanity and always has been.
If you are considering MAID under the present or the new criteria, please consider this first. Perhaps you are lonely, in pain, you feel you are burden to those who love you and that no one needs you around. I would put it to you that there is someone who needs you.
You don’t know this person yet, you will meet them in the future. Maybe the future is tomorrow. This is the person whose hand you will take, whose tear-filled eyes you will look into and to whom you will say: “I have been where you are. I made it to the other side. I’m going to share with you how I did it.” Then you will tell them how to make it through that day and the next day.
This is what compassion and empathy really look like and the only teacher of these qualities is suffering. It takes effort though, more effort than simply putting a needle in someone’s arm. Are we willing to do this work for one another? This is what human beings, decent human beings, have done for one another since time immemorial.
I believe that Canada is filled with decent human beings. Can we all please come together as a human family and speak up to oppose these new measures that will turn our country into a merciless and indifferent dystopia?
Please Canada, can we do this now?
Patricia Cuthbertson
Penticton
Bike lane should have been put to referendum
Dear Editor:
Re: “Try contacting people who use the bike lane,” (Herald, Jan. 4).
Reading John Bilodeau’s letter makes me smile to some degree and wonder as to his logic in another. As he is so quick to point out as to what he might deem as Coun. Amelia Boultbee’s foibles, he seems to have failed at looking into a character mirror. There are several old sayings, some adages, some biblical that may make my point.
Firstly, everyone has a right to an opinion, right or wrong. Having said that Bilodeau should revisit the one about “shoot the message and not the messenger.” Further to that from a moderate perspective, “Let he/she without guilt or sin, cast the first stone.”
Coun. Boultbee needs no defense, as she expressed an opinion about the bike lane debacle. Bilodeau seems to have missed that point altogether. He would appear to be speaking from an omniscient point of view. Most of us, with any sort of faith know who has that capability.
I am wondering if Bilodeau would be as vocal if, without due presentation and consideration of all taxpayers, City Hall bumped the electrical rate 10% or more, the property tax rate 8% or more or the basic infrastructure maintenance rate.
Probability comes into play here. The question comes up in that would he chastise any individual councillor because of this? My guess is that he would be out beating his “proverbial drum” and singling out any councilor that he thought might have proposed this and in so doing showed his true colours.
In summary, opinion is something everyone has and is entitled to. To go beyond that making references to another person’s character would seem to be pure folly.
Looking back on the bike lane, one would be hard pressed to find concrete, overall, literal evidence of total taxpayer input as to the project.
A project of this magnitude and inherent cost, in my opinion, should have been put to the electorate as a whole. This could have been done by referendum or inclusion on the municipal ballot.
However, for the most part, Council would seem to have railroaded things through with the overall premise of “build it and they will come or let’s do it anyway and ask for forgiveness later.”
From a financial standpoint, the bike lane might be termed “the white elephant of the city.” It appeared on the premise that “a squeaky wheel gets the most oil or grease.” It would appear that the niche group (2,500 Penticton & Area Cycling Association members) referenced by Bilodeau takes precedence over the majority tax payer base.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton