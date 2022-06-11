How do people get to and from food banks?
Dear Editor:
For the last few days, I have heard news commentaries about the increased use of food banks, both here in the Okanagan and across Canada.
While I’m a senior living on a fixed income, I’m fortunate to not have to use the Penticton food bank. There are two main reasons for this, first that I have affordable housing and second, that I gave up my car 12 years ago, so I don’t pay high gas prices. This was my decision, towards a cleaner environment, when I retired.
What I’m not hearing in these news reports is how do people get to food banks? As a Penticton Transit user (with my $45/annual B.C. bus pass), I’ve seen unusually heavy road traffic this past week. Do people put less food on their tables, because they are paying more for gas?
Maybe they don’t know how to live without a vehicle. The other side of this is that some communities, including Penticton, have a transit system that makes getting to and from a food bank difficult, not to mention the issue of getting bags of food home, when taking the bus.
I’d like to know what Canadian food banks are doing to further understand this increase, although I expect there are many factors influencing this demand.
As we come out of the impact of the past two years of a pandemic, there's much to study, learn and change in our food and eating habits.
In the meantime, I will continue to donate to B.C. food banks whenever financially possible, shop local and enjoy my own cooking.
Brigid Kemp
Penticton
The cause of high gas prices: taxes
Dear Editor:
The federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation says we pay six different taxes on gas that account for 38 per cent of our pump price. Thirty-eight per cent of $234.9 is 89.26 cents.
Dan Ogle
North Saanich
Enjoyable concert at KVR Middle School
Dear Editor:
On Thursday, my husband and I had the privilege of attending the KVR Middle School music department’s celebration of their year in music. It was delightful and we were treated to some wonderful music by the Jazz Combo 8, Grades 6 & 7 Concert Band, Jazz Band 8 and Grade 8 Concert Band.
This was all under the direction of Blake Palm. Mr. Palm showed his love for music and the students. He was enthusiastic, encouraging and his explanations were definitely appreciated — especially with the Grade 6 students — how Grade 6 students went from three notes, to three more notes and ending their performance with the theme from Star Wars.
Congratulations to all the students taking part, and for allowing an audience to be there! It was certainly a joy.
Sandra Paterson
Penticton
One more approach to gun control
Dear Editor:
As much as the phrase “gun control legislation” is, somewhat, abhorred by those with an interest in gun ownership, I would assume that with the continuing slaughter of so many American citizens over the past several years, even they recognize the need for some desperate common sense gun controls.
The concern lies with the assumption that the government wants to take away their guns, and, rightly so, as Justin Trudeau plans to make military assault-type rifles illegal with a buyback for those who now possess them. Most of us believe that no one requires such a weapon nor should anyone require a handgun in his home.
A buyback would cost millions, but there is a way around this. An assault rifle is simply a semi-automatic rifle dressed in militarygarb. Knowing the terrible damage caused by such weapons on the street, in schools, churches, as well as in hunting areas, I suggest passing a law banning all semi-automatic guns for sale, as well as converting all guns possessed by present owners, to function in single-shot mode only. The same law would limit magazine capacity to only three shells.
Animal killers (hunters) who require more than three bullets to bag their game shouldn’t be out there with a gun. This will avoid a very expensive gun buyback requirement as proposed and make our streets much safer. A time frame of six months for this mandated gun conversion would be necessary with government funding.
In concert, legal penalties will be assessed to ensure compliance and very severe laws applied to any crime performed with a gun. Hand guns will be allowed only for competitive activity and must remain on the club premises in a securely locked facility. This will not deny gun ownership, you may continue to show off your awesome AR-15, you may continue to show your friends photos of the innocent animal you just killed, and you can display your prowess at the shooting gallery.
As one, among many, who spend a few winter months in the pleasant southern American climate, are so aware of the carnage that is not covered by media. We mustn’t forget about the thousands of shooting victims who survive only to face lifelong suffering from being shot, life- altering consequences with neverending medical problems, many leading to later death.
We do not want this to happen here in Canada because there is a cohort that desires so. William Shakespeare said it best. There is a tide in the affairs of men, which taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.
I think he was referring to the time is now.
Lynn Bryngelson
Kelowna
America’s gun culture has been negative
Dear Editor:
When the rain ceased, the flood went down, Noah’s Ark was safely back on earth.
When the flood of guns ceases, America’s and Russia’s reign of gun violence will end and all can again enjoy Mother Earth. Replacing the motto, “In God we trust,” with “In guns we trust” hasn’t work out too well.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton