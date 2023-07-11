Pathways was always there for this local family
Dear Editor:
I am very saddened to hear of the closing of Pathways Addiction Resource Centre (Herald, Page A1, July 8).
I am still confused as to why Interior Health (the provincial government) pulled the funding.
In the past my family endured rough times including addiction. Pathways was there for us as a family. Addiction is a family problem not just the individual. The counsellors and staff were there for us. There was immediate action taken. After many months of counselling and many ups and downs, I can not thank them enough for all they did.
Sadly in 2016 my husband, a retired paramedic, giving 37 years of service died by suicide. One of the first calls I got was from a counsellor with Pathways. I don’t know how I would have gotten through this difficult time without their help. They are like a family. They deal with not only the addiction, but also the aftermath, sometimes death.
It seems to me that an organization like Pathways is badly needed in our troubled city. I’ve always thought that the NDP were a party for the people and am very upset that they pulled the rug out from under this valuable organization.
The new clinic they opened on Martin Street, that was to replace Pathways is basically a regular medical walk-in clinic. This service is nothing like Pathways. I will certainly rethink my vote on election day.
I wish all those fantastic people at Pathways the best in the future and thank you for all you do.
I will redirect my donations to Discovery House. I believe they have always worked hand in hand with Pathways.
Anne Henschel
Penticton
Thanks to City for its long-time commitment
Dear Editor:
Penticton is for the birds. And the bees. And the butterflies. Even dragonflies. Literally.
At the little stream in Skaha Park my bird app identified the singing of 12 species of birds. All in one spot!
This is thanks to a decision by City Parks about five years ago. They began to create a buffer zone of mostly native plants, bushes and trees on both sides of the stream for Okanagan’s wildlife. The cover makes birds feel safe. When it’s built along a creek, river, or lake it’s called a riparian setback.
What a change from when I was a toddler living on Ellis Street.
Penticton Creek flowed behind us. It was locked in concrete walls and had a concrete bottom that grew green slime.
I remember trying to cross the creek when my brother dared me. I slipped and fell into the water along with old tires, broken shopping carts and smashed beer bottles.
Now, that same creek is being rewilded to its natural state so chinook salmon can return to spawn. Take a walk along the new, wide creekside path to see and hear the difference.
Rewilding like this is happening around the globe.
It’s done in empty lots in large cities and former war zones. In Delhi, they made space where 240 medicinal plants now grow. Germany has saved habitat for hedgehogs. Barcelona has insect hotel gardens. Twenty-four countries united to turn the former Iron Curtain into the European Green Belt. Even Ukraine right now is rewilding land outside the war zone.
Back in Penticton, the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society and the City of Penticton teamed up with students from Skaha Lake Middle School on a project for their future.
Look on the east side of the pond at Skaha Park and you will see new saplings.
Todd Whyte, City parks supervisor, says they are going to wrap the entire pond in a large riparian setback. It’s for the birds. It’s for ducks, turtles, butterflies, dragonflies, and even the resident beaver.
Individuals can try this in their own yards. Just dig up part of that lawn and put in a few native plants and maybe a tree. Then wait. Watch to see who comes back. It can be thrilling.
Roxanne Livingstone
Penticton
Cannings should sit as an independent
Dear Editor:
Re: MP Richard Cannings recent report to constituents (Herald, July 5).
It is nice to see all the good things he has done for us, but he neglects to tell us the most important thing. Where is the money to pay for everything going to come from? On dental coverage, Cannings fails to mention where are the dental technicians going to come from since there is already a shortage of these trained professionals.
There is also a known shortage for the past decade of trained doctors, nurses, electricians, military personal, carpenters, and the latest, lifeguards at swimming pools. Maybe if he paid more attention to all the shortages, Canada would not be in trouble.
I noticed he has not mentioned that the new school year is coming yet only a handful of universities, training schools have add extra seats. This means, due to Ottawa’s inaction, Canada will have a shortage of doctors and nurses for the next four to eight years. Why not mention this? It is his government’s responsibility.
I expect that he will call for raising taxes on the rich, the people who invest in Canada and those corporations who provide the badly-needed jobs Canada needs.
If he took the time to investigate, he would find businesses and investors have been going elsewhere because of excessive regulations and taxes.
On the mean grocery stores, their profit margin has been around 3% for years. Guaranteed Investment Certificates today yield 5.35%. Does Mr. Cannings suggest these grocery stores sell everything, lay off all workers and buy GIC for a greater profit. Cannings, for some unknown reason, refuses to answer to us voters why he switched to be a dedicated Liberal. He and the other 24 ex-NDPers had hundred of thousands of voters vote for them. Did they ask their voters if they could change? Why does the NDP have zero ethics?
If he and the others really cared they would have either resigned their card with the NDP and sit as independents, or, resign and run as a Liberal. Or is it because if this Parliament goes to the full four years most of the ex-NDPers will qualify for one of the world’s richest pension plans after working just six years?
Brian Merriam
Penticton
Many unanswered questions on bike lanes
Dear Editor:
City bike lane upgrade to South Main Street will not make it safer. This makes it dangerous to try and access the lane on the opposite side of the street.
City staff has promoted changes to South Main Street bike lanes in the name of safety. Go to shapeyourcitypenticton and view this proposal. They have inadvertently created more risks than they have solved as follows:
1. Bike riders wishing to cross the street to go north or south will not be able to safely access that bike lane. They will be barricaded from that bike lane either by a boulevard or cement curb. Now when I want to travel north from Caravilla Estates, I wait for a clear street, ride across the street and enter the bike lane and ride safely to my destination without conflict.
2. Parking pockets create a hazard for drivers. The drivers will now walk in the busy traffic lane dangerously entering/exiting their cars. We transferred the risk from cyclists to drivers. Who does this help?
3. Planting trees on boulevards will reduce the sight lines between drivers and cyclists at exit and entrance lanes into complexes and homes.
4. Drivers leaving these complexes will now pull into the street, block the curbside bike lane to view oncoming traffic, before safely entering that lane because of the boulevard and trees.
5. Drivers turning into driveways will have difficulty to see oncoming bikes because of these trees and, possibly have a collision with an oncoming bike. Cyclists will also have problems seeing cars. Remember some bikes move at a fair speed.
6. They have proposed to plant a tree just north of the Seniors Centre exit which will partially block the drivers view from the north causing another traffic hazard.
7. They have proposed a parking pocket in front of the senior centre blocking an entrance to a City parking lot. Why when we are already restricting parking on the street?
8. Bus stops. According to the city’s drawings I have no idea how they will work.
Remember traffic flows between 50 and 60 kmp/hr and lots of cyclists travel up to 20 to 25 kmp/hr in the opposite direction. This seems to me to be an accident looking for a place to happen.
At present, drivers and cyclists can see each other clearly at a distance and drive/ride accordingly. Why are we making all of these changes when there have been no safety concerns until now? Has our city council asked these questions or done their due diligence before voting? Why waste all this money when South Main has operated safely for decades? Remember streets are designed to move traffic safely and efficiently, bicycles, cars, and pedestrians.
Ken Hobbs
Penticton
Ray McGinnis column slipped through cracks
Dear Editor:
Re: “Canadians losing respect for the Maple Leaf,” (Herald, Page A6, July 6).
Finally, the truth.
I thank Ray McGinnis of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy for his column telling what many of us believe was a residential school fairy tale. Unfortunately, the editor God who decides what we read has the only opinion on what to publish and believes he’s the only one who counts.
Ray must of slipped his article through the cracks of editor God, who was sleeping at the switch.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Number of bike lane users seems generous
Dear Editor:
Re: “Counting traffic on Penticton's bike lane,” by John McGladdery (Herald, July 4).
I have only one question. Of the 126 bicycles he claims to have seen in a four-hour period (by the way, that is only 30 per hour), how many were already counted and were simply returning home in the opposite direction? Can he assert, without a shadow of doubt, that all 126 riders were different individuals?
I think not.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Support our powwow before Elvis festival
Dear Editor:
On Sunday, June 25, I went to support the Lake to Lake Powwow. It was wonderful. It was also very affordable to attend.
I did not see one senior in attendance. They were all over supporting the Elvis Festival.
What kind of Canadians are you choosing to support an American singer, who was a drug user and womanizer, ahead of our own First Nation? The powwow also had fantastic food vendors, beautiful souvenirs and fantastic artwork.
Are they not aware of all of the horrible suffering from the 1920s to the 1960s with the residential schools — trying to destroy their culture and traditional languages, burying children in the backyards without coffins, like animals? These priests and nuns certainly don’t support my religion.
I am an immigrant to this country, but wear Canada on my heart and we should all be supporting the powwow and our First Nation culture.
At the very least, have the Elvis Festival and car show on a separate weekend.
Canada first ahead of America!
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
The Devil has targeted priests since Day 1
Dear Editor:
It is thrilling to read of so many righteous people in our city. They get their personal sanctity and great mileage with the same old, hackneyed narrative about priests of the Church who most likely were themselves wounded by others.
The Devil has targeted priests from Day 1. The Pope himself has confessed for their sins and today one of the safest places is a Catholic institution.
As Pope Benedict said of “narrative” criticisms of the Church in Nazi Germany after the war: “Now it is made out that the whole Church had been the instrument of the Nazis. We experienced it as being harassed — and as a place of resistance. Suddenly nobody wanted to be Nazi anymore; as one priest said: it gets to the point where you end up saying the only Nazis were the priests, but the Church, in fact, was the only force that held out.” (From: Last Testament).
We all know the our sexuality exists in a mine field. Look at the human trafficking of children, pornography, adultery, infidelities, broken marriages and best selling Sally Rooney writing about teenage sexuality for high school students in Ireland.
We are in a major pandemic and the only hope for a good and meaning sexuality is offered in the Christian faith and more particularly in the Church. In this Christ has not abandoned his priest leaders to the work of the devil.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
