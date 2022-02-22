Translating Schulze’s letter of apology
Dear Editor:
Re: “Oliver woman apologizes to her community,” (Herald letters, Feb. 19).
Here is my take upon Silke Schulze’s apology with translation.
“I wanted to write this statement to express my deep and sincere apology in regards to the incident that happened at the Oliver Secondary School.”
Translation: Since social media caught me in the act, I’d better apologize publicly lest I am dropped by employers, family, friends and more importantly from Inked magazine cover girl competition and any further promotions.
“There is absolutely no excuse for my behaviour. Without question, I should have with 100 percent certainty practiced better control and conveyed my thoughts in a more respectful and responsible manner.”
Translation: I was minding my own business just picking up my daughter, got caught up in a protest where I accidentally flipped on a dime and my true colours emerged. Shucks. I feared engagement with adults ‘cause a bully preys on the weak and vulnerable.
“The words, tone and actions I used were completely inappropriate, does not convey my true feelings and should have just never been used … to a minor, adult or otherwise.”
Translation: see above
“I want to make it clear that despite the distasteful comments that I did make, I am not a racist. I too am from another country and therefore can relate to not being originally from here.”
Translation: I am a white immigrant (from Germany no less) which gives me more of a right to be here than anyone of colour who may or may not have been born in Canada.
“I have had mixed friends my entire life and am even proud to say that three of my five children are not of white descent either.”
Translation: Not only do I have mixed/non white friends, I bought the company and produced three non white children. I’m part of the team so I can disparage others, really it’s ok.
“I do not have any ill feelings about any race. I can not take back the mean and awful things I said to the minors at the school. I am, however, sick about the whole situation, more sorry than can ever be expressed and the awful impression I gave to the children.”
Translation: see all of the above.
“Once again I want to apologize to all of those affected by my actions. My intent was never to cause anyone any harm.”
Translation: This will all blow over for me because others will be writing this same apology… repeatedly.
Vanessa Mungal
Toronto
Go find another pond to be big fish in
Dear Editor:
Re: “Skaha Estates says thanks, but no thanks,” by Alan Whitman (Feb. 18).
While I agree with his opinion concerning the incorporation as being a bad idea, I would like to inform him and others that this decision again is not something that most people living in Okanagan Falls are standing behind nor indorsing
This idea of incorporation seems to be brought forward again and again from the RDOS itself. While I have had the pleasure of living in Okanagan Falls for 40 plus years this is the fourth or fifth time that incorporation has been considered, thankfully it has been voted down all those times.
It seems that every few years a group of newbies who have moved here, want or feel that their amenities are lacking and think that this is the solution. Firstly, something from our little community must have attracted them to our community, enticing them to leave their “big” city and settle here. Do they not realize that changing what drew them here would change “here”.
Secondly, anyone who considers that this is a good idea, need to look at the added costs, we will have a mayor, and councilors, their staff, which will entail an office for their business to be conducted in. The costs associated with that would add a significant amount to our taxes, not to mention we would also then be responsible for the policing, fire department and road maintenance costs, again adding to our taxes.
In closing I would like to inform Mr. Whitman and others that this is not something that true Ok Fallers want.
We like our little community exactly as it is, and no offence to Skaha Estates or Heritage Hills but I’m pretty sure that we don’t want to be lumped together with them to form a new “larger” community. Although it does seem to be an idea embraced by the people governing us all, case in point the sewage treatment plant.
I encourage the little fish from the bigger ponds to go find another little pond to be big fish in.
Kim Steeves
Okanagan Falls
Is this really the way Parliament governs?
Dear Editor:
Some parents deal with their badly behaved children in different ways — by example, by discussion and regretfully some by threats — “if you do that again/ if you do not conform — I will take away your bicycle, football, skipping rope,” etc.
Fast forward to your TV, pin back your ears and you will hear a threat — not to children — but to protesting citizens of this country by the deputy prime (heaven help us) minister; “the insurance cover on your vehicle will be suspended.”
Really? If so, then these victims will be unable to drive legally until the insurance situation is resolved, meanwhile leaving them with no job and yet another delivery off the road, to where people could be experiencing shortages of many types of food and goods.
Is this the way a Parliament governs in 2022?
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
Stop giving plugs to My Pillow Guy
Dear Editor:
Why do you always refer to Mike Lindell as “MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell”? Giving his company free advertising is a benefit he does not deserve. All this free promotion could be why he makes so many political pronouncements. Calling him a right-wing activist is all the recognition he deserves. What company he works for is irrelevant.
Steen Petersen
Nanaimo