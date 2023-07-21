History repeats itself with Interior Health
Dear Editor:
The Herald notes the closing of Pathways Treatment Centre in Penticton after Interior Health withdrew its funding. Should we be surprised? IH did the same thing a number of years ago to Crossroads, a full treatment facility in Kelowna.
Crossroads consisted of a detox facility, living and counselling for 40 men and women, and semi-independent living quarters for transitioning clients. Same story... IH tells Crossroads to go fund themselves.
Now the story is “treatment in house” whatever that means. The seriousness of drug addiction and deaths, (100 last month), meanwhile IH is converting their $9 million duplex lot to a parking lot, solicits donations for a new MRI facility and refuses to rehire fired healthcare workers citing a government decision.
The column only scratches the
surface.
Lois Gabrielson
Kelowna
If cyclists use the roads, then pay
Dear Editor:
I am delivery driver in Penticton and area, and would like to comment on our new cyclist agenda that is “enforced” — ha
There are so many rules of the road infractions by cyclists that feel entitled, that I am surprised there haven’t been more deaths
I give kudos to most drivers just avoiding cyclists not obeying the minimum of road rules. When cyclists feel they can turn left at a light that has turned green, irregardless of cars beside them, and into oncoming traffic and expect traffic to give right of way when they have the right to proceed.
I think that cyclists should have to pass a test to prove they understand road rules, and safety, receive a permit and buy a license plate to put on their cycle. At the very least, a plate will help everyone to police their actions.
As it is now, all drivers that pay insurance, taxes, gas, and all the other things pertaining to the right to drive have to be babysitters to inconsiderate people that feel they own the road.
I think city and provincial governments are lacking in foresight and common sense. Since when did it become the onus of drivers to mind read and anticipate any and all cyclers. When do the cyclists take their own safety into account?
Cyclists need to pay like us for the privilege to be on the roads.
Doug Lawrence
Osoyoos