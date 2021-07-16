Climate crisis caused by overpopulation
Dear Editor:
Firstly let me state that I’m not a climate change denier and I understand the growth of families having my share of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
What we need to acknowledge is that pollution, as well as climate change, is mainly due to a world that is totally overpopulated and that each of us is responsible for the use of energy and the consumption of food to sustain life.
The removal of land and forests and the extinction of the animals that live there is accomplished whether for extraction of natural resources, building of highrise apartments or to grow food for this ever increasing world growth.
The world’s population has increased threefold from some 2.5 billion since 1950 to over 7.5 billion in 2020. This has resulted in a similar increase in pollution as well as climate change. The finger of blame should be pointed at the expanding population explosion who need and consume these products and not the products themselves.
Mother Earth simply cannot continue to support this and unfortunately I see no end to the increasing population. Thus, eventually. I think life as we know it will end sometime in the future but many of us won’t be here to experience it.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Don’t shut the taps off in city parks
Dear Editor:
I wanted to point out what a huge mistake it would be to turn off irrigation in city parks.
Anyone who has lived here for a few years knows that in this part of the world grass does not just go dormant and then come back when watering resumes. It ceases to exist and is replaced with sand.
Same goes for the trees on the boulevards. They lose their leaves within two weeks and die. It is currently happening to two beautiful maples at the entrance to the church on Leathead at the Dougall crosswalk.
Kelowna was built on spray irrigation. Without it, this area would be a desert wasteland.
There is no water shortage. There is plenty of water in the lakes and plenty in the mountains. More will come in the fall and winter.
I do not want to live in a desert wasteland. Irrigated trees and boulevards provide a cooling effect. Our city has made great investments to provide these spaces over the years, including efficient watering systems.
What a huge waste. I’ll be out before I see my taxes go to rebuilding existing parks because they turned the water off at the very time of year it is required most.
Jeff Frank
Kelowna
Internet both benefits and harms society
Dear Editor:
Why is Bill C-10 important?
Reasonable people see benefits to some sort of legislative control over how the internet works — to make it less monopolistic and if we can, less harmful.
The business model of the internet is fully mature and highly profitable. Big-data algorithms produced and accumulated by this type of business model give the platform almost omnipotent power as a marketing tool to identify, target and amplify.
Internet companies track us, collect and analyze our choices and personal information, then sell the use of that data to enable others to target us with persuasive messaging. They sell our attention and their ability to keep us glued us to our devices. When this powerful tool is in nefarious hands, it causes a lot of social or political damage.
Our danger lay in that social media seduces all comers. Sometimes it achieves our attention by meeting real world needs, — it is a useful tool; but too often it achieves our attention by serving up and then amplifying material that provide strong emotional responses. Multi-media platforms parse opinion and create false equivalency they say enhances dialogue, but instead it merely confuses people and erodes our shared understanding of history.
Though some fault lay within ourselves.
Today envy, stress, anxiety, loneliness and unhappiness are by-products of the internet.
The internet insulates and isolates, alone it’s easier to stumble down one of many rabbit holes of baseless Mad Hatter conspiracies, tribalism and extremist’s group-think forums and loose our way back home.
Pew Research found, one-in-four Americans believe Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Here, it is instructive to pay attention to how easy lies are sustained by social media and how amplification can unmoor millions of Americans from fact-based-reality; common ground becomes elusive.
Here in Canada’s Senate, Conservative delay passage of Bill C-10 over misplaced concerns about freedom. Bill C-10 is meant to level the playing field, forcing internet giants to share ad-revenue with traditional broadcasters for content.
The new Federal Court ruling on the right to be “de-indexing,” also moves in the right direction, but more regulation is needed. It is apparent (to me) the internet business model as it stands today, both benefits and harms society. Hopefully Bill C-10 will lead to many more needed measures to clean up and temper this powerful business model.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
It’s not all doom and gloom on climate
Dear Editor:
Eden is burning and according to Thursday’s letters page, if we all buy a Tesla, install solar panels and a wind turbine on our roof, get rid of that old 30-year old fridge and replace it with a new energy efficient one that will last five years, all will be better.
The world will be saved!
Oh, but you, also, must vote Liberal, NDP or Green in the upcoming federal election. I agree that it is scary at the moment, but before you panic and move to Iceland, think about last summer and how it was rainier and cooler than normal.
Yes, this is an extreme year and while we are experiencing one end of the extreme, Europe has been cooler than normal and is experiencing heavy flooding. It’s called weather. The horsemen claim governments should follow the science, but only the ones that follow the apocalyptic scenario.
For every scientist that does, there is one who doesn’t so I like to take the middle ground. I believe we can all contribute to healing the environment without submitting to the intense marketing of green industry and left wing ideology that would bankrupt our country and not achieve any results other than to empty our bank accounts.
Small common sense steps are what we need but those voices seem to get drowned out by the horsemen.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Please don’t call them ‘mass graves’
Dear Editor:
I am angry and ashamed that the authorities responsible for the residential schools cannot (or will not, which is it?) produce proper records of the deaths which occurred among the children under their care. However, I am disturbed by the repeated use of the expression “mass graves,” most recently in an op-ed piece by a public figure responsible for Islanders’ health.
A cemetery, whose markers have disappeared for whatever reason, is not consistent with the horrific image that “mass grave” evokes for most people.
In this tragic context the use of “mass grave” qualifies as inflammatory rhetoric, and its use by any modern authority figure encourages extremists on both sides of this cultural divide, and risks discrediting anything else that authority has to say.
Neither of these effects in any way promote reconciliation.
Glen Percy
Victoria