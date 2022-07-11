Three researchers from the University of Lausanne have conducted an exhaustive examination of the costs and revenues from 14 Summer Olympic Games, 15 Winter Olympics and 14 World Cups between 1964 and 2018. They found that combined costs of more than US$120 billion and combined revenue from broadcast rights, tickets and sponsorships of US$70 billion so the average return on investments was a loss of 38 per cent.
While the Olympics and the football World Cup are very, very profitable for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Federation International de Football (FIFA) who own the rights to their respective events, the organizing committees in the localities where the events are held seldom realize a profit. Host cities hardly ever make money.
For FIFA and IOC, games are a golden opportunity to vacuum money into their bank accounts. For World Cup events, all
of the revenue goes to FIFA and for the Olympics revenues are shared with the organizing committee. In both cases, most of the organizational costs remain with the hosts. These events, therefore, have structural deficits and are not viable for the hosts without external subsidies. But even these structural deficits fall far short of the real losses because security costs and other “indirect costs” are not included in the final calculation even though these costs range between $1 million and $1 billion.
The Lausanne researchers defined “indirect costs” as Olympic villages, media centres and “other event-induced costs” such as new public transportation, highways, improved power supplies etc. For the 2010 Vancouver Games these event-induced costs exceeded US$2 billion.
So, the big question is: Why do cities like Toronto (for the 2026 World Cup) or Vancouver (for the 2026 World Cup and
the 2030 Winter Olympics) vie to host
such events? Why do their taxpayers stand for it?
When localities are considering bidding to hold such events, some of the costs are either not included in public information or are greatly underreported in what the researchers term “optimist bias” or “strategic misrepresentation.” Those who will be stuck with the cost overruns, the taxpayers, sometimes have little real opportunity to reflect their opinion on such expenditures. In the case of Vancouver’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup, one council member suggested putting the matter to a public referendum, but the mayor and the rest of council actively discouraged such a radical idea. Perhaps they knew that Olympic bids were voted down by Calgary (2018), Rome (2017) Hamburg (2015) and Oslo (2014).
Vancouver city council still voted to sponsor the World Cup events even though the artificial turf installed in BC Pavilion at a cost of $3.1 million will have to be covered over by soil and planted with turf, a non-negotiable demand of FIFA. FIFA also demanded 800 parking spaces for officials, guests and other dignitaries, and no taxes on FIFA revenues.
Promoters of the games promise a rich heritage of facilities once the events are over. In reality, such facilities are seldom or never fully used again. They also promise that sponsorship will yield a significant increase in tourism in the years following the event.
Recent polling in BC shows that the public is lukewarm towards sponsoring such events. In 2020, more than 60% of those surveyed supported efforts to gain sponsorship in applying for both the summer and winter Olympic games in 2030. But in a subsequent poll in 2021 the level of support was down to only 43%. The recent announcement that four indigenous groups will be joining the organizing committee has improved the level of support to a slight majority of those surveyed. Far short of a ringing endorsement. No wonder the idea of a referendum on the project was rejected by council.
The provincial government should consider enacting legislation requiring a referendum for undertaking any such event when government funding, be it municipal, regional or provincial, is required. Think the IOC and FIFA and other sporting events would lobby against that? Such organizations are adept in securing OPM (Other Peoples Money) aided and abetted by local politicians with visions of widespread benefits that are more illusionary than real.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.