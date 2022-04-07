City Hall sells out our iconic Peach
Dear Editor:
The sell outs at City Hall and all those involved with our Peach icon are a disgrace. City Hall need to be sanitized to remove the strong stench of hypocrisy. The stench coming from decisions of City council and senior staff.
Angela Campbell director of finance and administration is proud of the process and decision by the city. Wearing her golden halo of fairness and expressing the virtue the process to give everyone the chance to bid. Imagine the angels singing her praise behind her as she raises her hands to the heavens as she praises the fairness of the process. Quoting her own words: "Our whole Request For Proposal process is designed around making it fair for everyone."
She is stating the core and policy is to fair to all bidders and to have open bids. Let me put my hipwaders on and nose plug before I respond. The cow manure is piling up and the hypocrisy of her response. The same city staff awarded a $224,000 bike lane contract to an American company with no bid whatsoever.
As reported: by Joe Fries: “A company in Minnesota has been directly awarded a $224,000 contract to supply protective barriers for the first two phases of Penticton’s new lake-to-lake cycling rote” (Herald, May 11, 2021).
City officials last week posted a public notice of their intent to enter into a sole-source deal with Minneapolis-based DezignLine for the safety equipment. No other companies were invited to bid."
The former operators of the Peach exemplify the spirit of Penticton and community support. I can see city management holding up glasses of Family Squeezed Lemonade in a toast their decision.
Mike Hawley
Penticton
A national problem, not Oak Bay’s
Dear Editor:
Housing Minister David Eby recently tried to make an example out of Oak Bay over the so-called “housing crisis,” which is absurd.
Blaming/singling out a small municipality for a national “housing crisis” is mere scapegoating, without addressing the roots of the problem, including the elephant in the room: Canada’s artificially increasing population, based on federal government policy.
Municipalities should have every right to determine their own housing policy, rather than being bullied by the province and developers, to conform to NDP ideology and populist political theatre.
For all the sanctimonious talk about colonialism, here it is in front of us, as clear as day.
Democracy comes from the bottom up, not from the top down.
What is being referred to as the “housing crisis” is manufactured by the government. There would be no reason for it, if they weren’t doing everything they can to cram greater amounts of people into smaller and smaller spaces, at higher and higher square-metre costs. The math isn’t complicated and the developers know it. Government population policy is unsustainable, not Oak Bay. If the locals don’t want development, that is their right. It’s called democracy. Get used to it.
There are more than 400,000 new residents a year to Canada and rising, which merely stimulates demand and drives up prices, creating a crisis where there shouldn’t be one.
Frankly, Oak Bay should be lauded for making a district that others are only green with envy over.
Sasha Izard
Saanich
Warning to Eby from Oak Bay residents
Dear Editor:
Kim Colpman of Large and Co. has been grinding her axe in the media quite a bit about her development proposal (for the wee lot at 2326 Oak Bay Ave.), which has been repeatedly turned down by Oak Bay council.
According to the disappointed developer: “Minister David Eby is saying, come the fall, the hammer’s going to fall.”
There is a saying: To a man with a hammer everything looks like a nail. Well, Minister Eby, the kind and gentle citizens of Oak Bay are not nails, please do not treat us as such.
Martha McNeely
Oak Bay
Bold action needed for housing spaces
Dear Editor:
The recent Union of B.C. Municipalities report asserting that housing supply is keeping up with population growth in B.C. is missing a key point: There isn’t enough housing for the people who are already here.
A first step in addressing future housing needs is understanding the outstanding housing needs in our communities today. This is known as latent demand or pent-up demand.
In 2020, the City of Victoria released “Victoria’s Housing Future,” which showed that in Victoria alone, we are between 4,500 and 6,300 homes short for the people who already live here.
We found there are more adults living in a single household than is historically typical. This includes adults living with their families or roommates rather than moving out on their own, generally pointing to a lack of diverse housing options.
A few weeks ago, at a public hearing, a 28-year-old spoke in favour of a rental building, saying that as much as he loved his mom, he’d really like to move out, but there is nowhere for him to rent.
Additionally, many families are overcrowded. They are living in homes that don’t have enough bedrooms for the size and makeup of their household.
Further, rental vacancy rates have been well below the three-to-five per cent range that is considered balanced, making the rental market tight and competitive.
We can also look to job vacancy rates, which have been higher than what is considered healthy, pointing to a lack of housing that is affordable for workers. And finally, we know that many people in the region remain unhoused, notwithstanding the provincial response to the pandemic.
As local governments, we must confront this crisis head-on. We must use all the tools in our toolboxes. And we must welcome new tools from the province when they are offered.
Bold action is required, from all levels of government. The future well-being of our communities and our economies depends on it.
Lisa Helps, mayor
City of Victoria
Pope’s apology has hollow ring to it
Dear Editor:
A heartfelt apology is a genuine and regretful acknowledgment of an offence or failure. An empty apology is a reluctant acknowledgment of an offence or failure but only given for expeditious reasons.
Too much time has passed, too many lies have been told, too much deception has occurred, too many lives have been ruined, too much pain has been endured, too many perverts have escaped accountability and too much pressure has had to be brought to bear for any apology by Pope Francis to be considered anything but hollow, insincere and self-serving.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Deal helps those who need it the most
Dear Editor:
Re: “Trudeau gets the majority he wanted by Dan Albas,” (From the Hill column, Herald, March 25).
It should be noted that an average minimum wage of $16 an hour, pre tax, based on a 40-hour work week, would today require three part time jobs, generally with no benefits, to achieve, optimistically, $2,500 a month, of which $2,100 would be consumed by rent or mortgage.
If you dared to have children, without the Liberal-introduced Canada Child Benefit (as opposed to the Stephen Harper-Conservative child tax credit, which ensured if you didn’t have the money to pay upfront, you were out of luck), where would the money be for dental care, groceries or any child activities?
Child care at $10 a day is a dream come true for working families and an economic necessity for Canada, if we expect there to be future generations working and paying taxes.
This is opposed by the “trickle down” Conservatives.
The Official Opposition is vocal in the House of Commons on the subject of inflation in Canada, which is entirely Trudeau’s responsibility, you do understand.
The Opposition tells us it’s “especially hard on seniors on a fixed income.”
You bet it is. It was the present Liberal government that reversed Harper’s little announcement that the old age security threshold age would become 67, and it was the present Liberal government that increased the Guaranteed Income Supplement, and is are proposing pharmacare and dental care plans, opposed by the Official Opposition .
A yearly income of $90,000 per annum is unheard of for many families and yet Albas calls this a “back room deal” as though it were something sordid. An unworkable Parliament is apparently more to his taste?
We are watching the Opposition exhibiting school-yard pouting. Yet, I’m fairly sure neither Albas nor his compatriots will give up their comfortable wages, benefits and approaching pensions, and live like the rest of us, in the interests of the deficit. Absolutely not. They are “serving Canada. Well guess what. We are “Canada.
My question this week is how is this “survival of the fittest’ philosophy possible to those who are living so handsomely on our tax dollars and yet enables them to begrudge a decent standard of living to those less fortunate?
That is what constitutes sordid back room politics.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Careless smokers need tough penalties
Dear Edtor:
Re: Discarded smoke likely started grass fire, page A2, March 22, The Daily Courier.
We have all witnessed smokers with their arms hung out the window flicking their ashes as well as discarding their butts carelessly.
The government now is deciding to spend money and implementing an annual budget for fire mitigation. We have been told we can phone in the license number of individuals observed engaging in this act, but I often wonder what actually happens as a result. Given our high propensity for fires here in the Okanagan, I would like to see signage put up indicating fines for committing this offence.
At least, hopefully, that would possibly act as a deterrent to some folks. We all hear that the majority of our fires are human caused. This would be one tool to offer in being more pro-active about the prevention of our horrible fires.
Wilma Griffin
West Kelowna
Electric vehicles are not green silver bullet
Dear Editor:
If one compares the full cycle of electric vehicles from manufacture, use and destruction/recycling, they aren’t much better than internal combustion engine alternatives.
They may be worse. Electric car engines and batteries require lots of high quality metals such as copper, cobalt, nickel and lithium.
Some require “rare earth” metals that are not overly abundant. Mining and refining these is energy intensive, environmentally damaging, and some must be sourced from countries with abysmal human rights records.
Recycling all of this could also prove to be a huge, energy intense effort.
Some provinces and states are blessed with renewable hydro, solar and wind power to generate the electricity needed to power EVs. British Columbia is one of them.
So, on balance EVs are maybe better if sourcing, manufacturing and recycling are optimum. Currently they are not.
Other jurisdictions are not so lucky. They generate their electricity by burning coal, oil or gas. They create greenhouses gases to produce the electricity EVs need.
In effect, we are transferring pollution from the cities to more remote locations where the electricity is being generated (out of sight, out of mind?).
In distributing electricity from source to use there is also loss, typically in the 10-15% range depending on infrastructure and distance.
City dwellers may be happy with less pollution but the environment will not have benefitted.
Governments in the U.S. and Canada have embraced EVs in a big way. They are funding charging stations and offer subsidies for people to buy these pricier vehicles. Many see this as the green silver bullet. Change over to EVs and our global warming problems are solved. so we can continue polluting on virtually every other front.
Beware of green silver bullets.
Steve Burke
West Kelowna