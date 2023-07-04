Careful what you wish for on population growth
Dear Editor:
The problems of rapid growing populations.
More people means an increased demand for food, water, housing, energy, healthcare, transportation... to name only a few concerns. All that consumption contributes to ecological degradation, increased conflicts and a higher risk of large scale disasters like pandemics.
Rapid growth has led to uncontrolled urbanization, which has produced overcrowding, destitution, crime, pollution and political turmoil.
Judy Preen
Penticton
Keep kids safe during lawn mower season
Dear Editor:
When I was two years old, I ran into the path of a riding lawn mower and lost my right leg below the knee. It all happened so fast: one moment I was playing outside, and the next I was too close to the mower.
Having grown up as part of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) program, I am now committed to spreading the Association’s PLAYSAFE message. With lawn cutting season upon us, I want everyone to know that kids should not ride, operate or play near lawn mowers.
Though I’ve learned to accept and appreciate who I am today, I want to use my experience to help prevent others from going through what I did. Please make sure children are always at a safe distance from lawn mowers. And don’t underestimate the importance of safety when operating any machinery. I urge you to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you.
If you would like to learn more about how to play safely and hear stories from other young amputees like me who have lost limbs in accidents, visit: waramps.ca/playsafe.
Jarod Murray
Vanessa, Ont.
Puzzling decision made by American Railway
Dear Editor:
“Front Street has a long and fascinating history” (Herald, June 30).
Tell us more. Why did an American railway company grade Front Street then abruptly leave? Puzzling!
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Bike lanes took guts and vision by city council
Dear Editor:
I have recently seen a lot of criticism of the bike lane project as the construction of the final stage commences. It seems that my appreciation of this project is at odds with the general sentiment. Nevertheless, I want to share my observations.
Cycling Without Age Penticton uses the bike lanes several time each day. I can attest to the resounding support that the elderly residents of Penticton care homes have for this gift from the City. We also interact with many folks on scooters enjoying the ability to transit the city safely.
I think it took guts and vision for the City to bring this asset to our community in full recognition of the predictable backlash they would face. I for one, thank them.
We all know that living in a city involves compromise. I know how much compromise was involved in planning this project.
I am not saying that this project was specifically aimed to help the elderly or folks with mobility issues. It isn’t. It is much bigger than that. I just happen to be closely familiar with the challenges the elderly in our community face. They are segment of our community that are seldom heard from.
Here is a challenge to those that are critical of the City with regards to cycling issues. It will be a huge improvement and will hardly cost us a thing.
Please direct your energy to press the City to enforce the existing bylaws that prohibit cyclists from riding on city sidewalks.
The No. 1 reason the elderly don’t go for walks on our city sidewalks is because they fear they will be knocked down by cyclists.
There is no excuse for cycling on sidewalks and so many reasons not to.
This would be a big improvement to our city and will cost us very little.
Neil Pritchard
Penticton
Mystery of the church, false narrative of media
Dear Editor:
I have no desire to make enemies and so I simply wish to correct a false narrative used by the media and others to form an attitude towards the Church in the modern world.
Reflecting on the mystery of the Church today, an event of great importance has begun; Baptismal faith is displaying itself again in souls. There are many new communities where members are witnesses of Jesus of Nazareth in everyday life. People touched by the mission of Jesus see themselves as privileged to carry his joy and peace to other people. Jesus in the Mass is sustaining them against the world of evil.
It makes me happy, after 56 years as a priest, that the faith is today depicting itself in many new expressions across the world — and in this the Church gains a new countenance. The dawn of a new era is emerging within souls. The important thing is that faith in Christ Jesus endures today and I see this is as the central task. I have had so many concrete experiences of faith that I am not crushed by the media narratives about the Church, built around failures by individuals.
With Pope Francis there is a new freshness in the Church, a new joyfulness and that is certainly the work of the Holy Spirit. In him I would say there is a courage with which he exposes problems and reaches for solutions.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Counting traffic on Penticton’s bike lanes
Dear Editor:
From my home on Preston Avenue I have a clear view of the intersection of Preston Avenue and Fairview Road and the bike lanes on the east side of Fairview Road.
I thought that it might be interesting to observe the bike lanes and sidewalks for a set period of time and see how many people made use of them. I kept track of the non-car and truck traffic from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1.
This is what I saw during this four-hour period:
• 60 pedestrians used the sidewalks.
• 126 bicycles used the bike lanes.
• In addition, the following people and machines used the bike lanes: three accessibility scooters, seven scooters, one wheelchair, one person using a walker, one person on a skateboard and one riding a monowheel.
John McGladdery
Penticton
Is safety the real issue for having bike lanes?
Dear Editor:
Is safety the real issue with the South Main Bike lane upgrade?
If we take general manager for infrastructure Kristen Dixon’s premise of “safety at all costs” as the gospel for the proposed South Main bike lane upgrade, we might be a little blindsided.
By definition, safety is “the condition of being protected from or unlikely to cause danger, risk, or injury.” Looking back over the last number of years, (I’ve been back for 30 years), I have yet to hear of any incidents of threats to cyclist safety on South Main. If there have been events, where are the published facts to support these events?
If there are records, why haven’t we been made aware of them? My suspicion is that there are no such records. As a consequence, how does this proposed upgrade make things safer than safe? If it ain’t broke, why fix it?
If safety is so important, why are so many bike riders allowed to ride on sidewalks, ride without helmets and ride across crosswalks all of which are against the law and yet would seem to be given the blind eye treatment with regards to safety? Dixon’s premise of “safety at all costs” might be likened to washing your feet with your socks on, hoping that they both get clean.
Many of the changes as suggested by the published diagram on Shape Your City appear to be flawed with the road space available and the proposed changes as outlined. The diagram as presented is very small and somewhat difficult to understand, even after enlarging it. There are several anomalies that are nonsensical at best. They are too numerous to mention here.
It is ironic that the scheduled open house to view this project is being held after initial pre-construction has begun. It would seem more planned this way than a coincidence. Subterfuge or poor planning?
Check this out at the Penticton Senior’s Centre on July 25 between 5-7 p.m..
Once again it would seem to be that “the mushroom theory” is in play. What else is new? The main question here would seem to be “how much longer are we going to put up with this crap?”
The simple answer might be “when we actually wake up and make our sentiments known.” Until that happens we’ll get the “Dixon Uber-Safety Issue” shoved down our throat.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton