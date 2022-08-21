Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert wants the U.S. to have a “biblical citizenship” test. Was she serious? On video clips, she sounds as if it was just a casual aside.
Serious or not, it may be the stupidest idea that the U.S.’s Christian Right has come up with yet.
The first casualty would be Donald Trump. The Ninth Commandment forbids lying; Trump broke it 30,573 times during his presidency!
Beyond that, though, what constitutes
biblical literacy? Is it enough to know the Ten Commandments, a few choice quotations from Jesus, and the 23rd Psalm?
Or should biblical literacy mean that you can open the Bible to any page, any verse, and know how it relates to the book’s larger themes?
You cannot take any verse
literally, because the Bible is full of contradictions.
In perhaps the most striking example, Isaiah tells the Jews to beat their swords into plowshares; another prophet, Joel, tells them
to do the exact opposite.
The Bible is revered by two billion Christians around the world. It’s also esteemed by Islam, Baha’i, and Judaism — and to a lesser extent by other religions.
I consider it the essential foundation of my own ethics.
Unfortunately, selected bits of the Bible can be used to support almost anything.
Racists base anti-Semitism on it, because the Jews accepted responsibility for executing Jesus.
The Bible approves of genocide (I Samuel 15). Incest (Genesis 19). Prostitution (Genesis 38). Betrayal (Judges 4). Child sacrifice (Judges 11).
I received in the mail an expensively-produced booklet, whose front cover trumpeted, “America in Bible Prophecy.”
In fact, the Bible doesn’t mention America. Nowhere. Not once. Because America was still unknown to biblical civilizations.
But — if you can follow this reasoning — some verses in the Bible refer to Babylon. Which becomes a code word for any empire. The Babylonian empire 2,000 years before. King Nebuchadnezzar’s empire, 600 years before. The current Roman Empire.
And thus, by extension, America. Also the Vatican. Even if neither actually have a physical empire.
The booklet cited 167 biblical verses to make its point. Most readers, I expect, simply accept those references as authoritative. (Did you, for example, bother looking up my biblical references above?)
I did make the effort to check them. All of them.
More than half came from just two of the Bible’s 66 “books” — Revelation and Daniel. All but a handful of those, in turn, came from just three chapters in those two books.
A smattering of verses came from gospels; another smattering from Paul’s letters. The rest wandered through the Old Testament.
The selected verses “proved” that the great sin of both America and the Vatican was abandoning the Sabbath, the “seventh day” of the week, as a day of rest and worship.
Even though the Bible itself never names “Saturday” as the Sabbath.
The booklet’s single-minded focus on the Sabbath identifies it as a publication of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Does their ability to cherry-pick isolated verses to support a narrow viewpoint make them biblically literate? Would they pass Rep. Boebert’s criteria for citizenship?
Or, conversely, would she pass theirs?
I doubt it.
The problem, you see, is that the Bible can be used — and has been used — as authority for almost any argument. Which may make it the world’s most dangerous book. Surpassing Hitler’s Mein Kampf, Marx’s Das Kapital, and Machiavelli’s treatise on corruption in politics, The Prince.
I shouldn’t be too critical of that booklet that came in the mail. My stream of Christianity is equally likely to fixate on a selection of verses. But different verses.
Verses about love, certainly. Love your neighbour as yourself. Love as the greatest of virtues.
Or verses about justice, rolling down like a mighty river.
Even verses praising truth itself — truth that will “set us free.”
The problem lies in treating the Bible as the answer to everything. As the late Alex Trebek might ask, “What is the question?”
I’m not maligning the Bible. I’m objecting to its misuse. Or abuse.
Personally, I read the Bible as the unfolding and evolving story of a people’s attempts to understand God, to learn about God.
It’s a spiritual journal, recorded over some 15 centuries. Sometimes they got it right, sometimes wrong.
But it is not a repository of all wisdom, disguised so that only the cognoscenti can decode it.
And it is certainly not a test for American citizenship.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. Email: rewrite@shaw.ca