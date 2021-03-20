CARL KNOWS BEST
Due to space commitments for our regular weekend columnists, a submission by Interior Health CEO Susan Brown is published online (pentictonherald.ca). Brown is commenting on funding cuts to Pathways Addiction Centre.
Pathways quickly countered with a lengthy statement of their own which we received at deadline. Both Brown and Pathways’ response will be included in Tuesday’s Herald.
One thing that jumps out is that according to Pathways, IH’s top brass — including Brown, Carl Meadows, and Jill Pascoe — have never stepped foot in Pathways even though they’ve been invited several times. But, they’re all experts.
It’s too bad hospital boards were not elected by the public the same way school boards are. Maybe then, people would be held accountable.
——
PLAY THAT FUNKY MUSIC
The City of Penticton is borrowing from the words of Ed Sullivan — “...a really big show” — as it earmarked $250,000 of its COVID-relief money to possibly stage a “Penticton is back” concert at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
If they choose the right artist, it might work.
About 10 years ago, the SOEC gambled and brought in Rihanna in the height of her popularity (“Love the Way You Lie” was No. 1 on the charts) with opening act Kesha. Except for a technical glitch where they paused the show for 15 minutes, it was an incredible night.
Problem: they didn’t sell out.
Nobody said it, but I’m sure they were disappointed. Another factor in poor ticket sales was Rihanna was in Vancouver the night before.
All of a sudden, people got cold feet and according to sources, the SOEC advisory committee later suggested turning down both KISS (right when Gene Simmons’ reality show was a hit) and Elton John.
You can’t fault them for being cautious. I think both would have been instant sellouts. With an older fan demographic, Elton and KISS fans wouldn’t blink an eye about shelling out big dough for a concert. Teenagers who love Rihanna won’t.
I’m not an expert, but just guessing, I think we will see a lot of “A” listers at both the SOEC and Prospera Place once the economy finally opens up. With album sales tanking, artists have made their money over the past decade from live shows. As we all know, concerts were shut down more than a year ago. Everyone huge will want to get back on the road.
I can also see the second tier acts playing smaller venues such as Lake Country or Oliver, again for the same reasons.
——
I THINK WE’RE ALONE NOW
Who I’d love to see for the first concert back at either Prospera and the SOEC: Tiffany with Debbie Gibson. Gord McLaren can open.
——
HELLO LARRY
Conservatives from across Canada are meeting online this weekend for their annual convention. There’s a local subplot in that Kelowna’s own Larry Gray is running to be a national councillor for B.C.
——
OPEN THE MOVIE THEATRES
Why can’t movie theatres be open? Unless they’re playing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” there’s no audience interaction. If movies aren’t a socially-distanced experience, I don’t know what is.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.