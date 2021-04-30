For anyone who still doubts the value of music education, look no further than the rhythm section of Pen-Hi’s music department.
Chloe Coffin, Luke Tumlinson and Koen Dyck, all in Grade 12, have been together as students, bandmates and friends since the seventh grade. They comprise three-quarters of Pen-Hi’s rhythm section and, on their own, front their own band, aptly called Sudbury Beach.
If you haven’t seen them play, blame COVID. Live gigs have become nearly extinct. Sudbury Beach’s music ranges from Charlie Puth to Stealers Wheel. (Check them out on Instagram: sudbury.beach.)
They will be included in a school production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” which, at the moment, is likely to be shown on YouTube due to the pandemic.
I sat down with the three — from a safe social distance — prior to the start of school, asking them why music is important. It’s a hot topic in Victoria right now where their school board has slashed funding due to budget cuts. Music budgets were cut here in Penticton in 2020, but later restored.
“There’s studies that show music education improves people’s brains, young kids will do better in other subjects if they study music,” said Dyck, a guitar and bass player.
“Music’s part of culture, kids learning how to express themselves and not being so uptight about grades. Having that outlet, I think is really important in middle school and high school.”
He grew up in a musical household and the first instrument he studied was violin, arguably the toughest to master.
“Violin taught me a lot of resilience and perseverance because you’re bad for so long, you have to keep going. In seven years, I’ll be OK,” he jokes. “It’s nice not to have that instant satisfaction, seeing that goals are far away, working to achieve them and not being dissatisfied with the results right now.”
Coffin has been performing and writing songs since she was a little girl. An accomplished vocalist, she also plays bass, guitar and piano. It was her grandfather who bought her first bass.
She appreciates the social aspects that music offers in a high school setting.
“If I wasn’t in music, I wouldn’t have learned guitar in Grade 5, bass in Grade 6. I wouldn’t have met these guys, formed a band with them and made lifelong memories. I wouldn’t have friends in the band room, I wouldn’t have had an amazing music teacher in Mr. (Justin) Glibbery. Music is something that sticks with you forever.”
Tumlinson, a drummer who also dabbles in keyboards and guitar, has found music to be a coping mechanism for most of his life.
“I began playing drums when I was about 10, but wasn’t super into it,” he said. “I lost my father when I was in Grade 6 and that’s when I began taking it seriously. It helped me put my energy into something positive and escape from negative feelings.”
In addition to school bands and Sudbury Beach, Tumlinson has played every Sunday for the past six years as part of the worship team at Penticton Alliance Church.
“Music creates a community within the school,” the drummer explains. People who may not have a friend group have a place where they fit in. I know every member of our jazz band pretty well. Everyone is connected as one community.”
Music education has also provided them with an appreciation for a wide range of styles and genres, dating back to jazz from the 1940s to classic rock (Beatles, Queen) to newer artists such as Twenty One Pilots and Billie Eilish and Finneas.
In June, the three will all head in different directions. Although none will pursue music as a career, it will always remain in their lives.
Coffin wants to teach — which would include a musical element. Tumlinson will study biology, Dyck engineering.
Before then, they want to write a song together summarizing their time together. They would also like to record a few songs, perhaps to stream, but more likely as a gift to their parents.
Glibbery, who has seen many talented musicians pass through Pen-Hi over the years, immediately recognized their talent when this trio entered Grade 9.
“I knew right from then that they’d be a great rhythm section. They read music and were all very accomplished. They’re the engine that drives our Grade 12 jazz band. They lead, not vocally, but through their instruments.”
